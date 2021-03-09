The French 13-year-old whose claim about her teacher later resulted in his beheading has admitted she lied

Haven Orecchio-Egresitz
·3 min read
Samuel Paty
In this Oct.17, 2020 file photo, a poster reading "I am Samuel" and flowers lay outside the school where slain history teacher Samuel Paty was working. AP Photo/Michel Euler, File

  • A 13-year-old French student said she lied in a story that led to a teacher's killing.

  • Samuel Paty was targeted by a hate campaign over his use of a Prophet Muhammad cartoon in class.

  • The student has now admitted to police that the story the campaign was based on was not true.

  • Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

A 13-year-old French student admitted to spreading lies about her history teacher before he was beheaded by an Islamic extremist last year, the BBC reported.

Samuel Paty, a 47-year-old teacher at College du Bois d'Auln, was killed in October after he showed students controversial photos of the Prophet Muhammad during a civics class about free speech.

His lesson sparked complaints from some Muslim parents, including the father of a 13-year-old girl who claimed that Paty had asked Muslim students to leave the classroom that day.

The girl's father launched an online campaign against the teacher based on his daughter's account, which police had said at the time was linked to 18-year-old Abdullakh Anzorov's attack on the teacher, the BBC reported.

In a YouTube video, which has since been removed, the father called Paty a "voyou" (thug) and asked other parents to join him in collective action against the teacher.

Ten days after the student shared her story with her father, Paty was beheaded by 18-year-old Abdullakh Anzorov, a Moscow native of Chechen origin who was later killed by police.

Now the girl has walked back her claims, confessing to police that she lied about being in class that day and falsely accused Paty of asking Muslim children to leave while he showed the photos, Agence France-Presse reported.

The BBC reported the girl, whose identity has not been revealed, told police she didn't see the cartoons, but was showed them by another student in her class.

The girl has been charged with slander, and her father and another man behind the hate campaign have been charged with "complicity in murder," Agence France-Presse reported.

A man pauses outside the old offices of the satirical Charlie Hebdo magazine where two brothers armed with assault rifles shot and killed 11 people, including most of the publication&#39;s cartoonists and writers, on January 7, 2015, as France pays tribute two years later in Paris, France, January 5, 2017. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
A man pauses outside the old offices of the satirical Charlie Hebdo magazine as France pays tribute two years later in Paris Thomson Reuters

Paty's killing shocked France

The killing of Paty, who received death threats before his murder, shocked the country.

After his death, the hashtag #JeSuisSamuel (I am Samuel) began trending on social media, similar to the #JeSuisCharlie movement that went viral after the 2015 attack on the offices of satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo.

The caricature of the Prophet Muhammad that Paty showed his class was used during a discussion of the Hebdo case in a lesson that was part of an obligatory "moral and civil education" course.

A lawyer for Paty's family said on French radio she was angry over the confession by the girl, who claimed she saw herself as a spokesperson for her peers and wanted to impress her dad.

"Everything in the investigation showed very early that she lied," the Paty family's lawyer Virginie Le Roy told RTL radio, according to Agence France-Presse.

"A spokesperson of what? Of lies, of events that never happened? This explanation does not convince me and makes me rather angry because the facts are serious, they're tragic," she said.

Read the original article on Insider

Recommended Stories

  • French schoolgirl admits lying about murdered teacher Samuel Paty

    Teenager reportedly suspended for absences blamed teacher in Muslim row

  • YouTuber Grace Victory Wakes from Coma 3 Months After Giving Birth While Sick with COVID

    Victory was induced two months early and then put in a medically induced coma to manage her COVID-19

  • Girl who sparked online hate campaign ending in French teacher’s beheading 'never attended class’

    A schoolgirl who triggered an online hate campaign that ended in the grisly beheading of a French teacher has admitted to lying and spreading false claims about him, her lawyer said on Monday. The unnamed girl had claimed the teacher, Samuel Paty, who was beheaded by an Islamic extremist in the street in October last year, had asked Muslims to leave the class when he showed cartoons of the Prophet Mohammed during a debate on free speech and blasphemy. The cartoons had previously been published in the Charlie Hebdo magazine. The girl's father later filed a legal complaint and posted his allegations online. That prompted a social media hate campaign that ended in an 18-year-old Chechen refugee tracking down Mr Paty in the town of Conflans-Sainte-Honorine, northwest of Paris. On Monday, a lawyer for the girl, who had a history of disciplinary problems, confirmed she in fact never attended the class and was away on sick leave at the time. "She lied because she felt trapped in a spiral because her classmates had asked her to be a spokesperson," her lawyer Mbeko Tabula told AFP confirming a report from the Parisien newspaper. She has since been charged with slander, while her father and another man, an Islamist preacher and campaigner, have been charged with "complicity in murder" over the killing. Mr Paty's murderer, who was shot dead by police shortly after the attack was in contact with someone in Syria who is a member of a jihadist group just before the murder, according to Le Parisien. A draft security law under discussion in French parliament plans to punish circulating information online about a state employee, when this could knowingly cause them harm, with prison.

  • Nicky Hilton Rothschild Shares Rare Photo of Daughters Lily-Grace, 4, and Teddy, 3, Playing Dress-Up

    "Happy International Womens Day to all the incredible women who have paved the way for us to be where we are today," the designer wrote Monday

  • Jesse Tyler Ferguson Is Raising His Son 'Gay,' Because Why Not?

    Former Modern Family star and new dad Jesse Tyler Ferguson went on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Tuesday to talk about his new cookbook, Food Between Friends, and life as a parent. Ferguson, who welcomed a baby boy named Beckett last summer with his husband, Justin Mikita, joked about how the pair are going to raise […]

  • 4 Phrases Child Therapists Want Us to Stop Saying to Our Kids

    When you’re in the middle of a clean-up-the-playroom lecture or asking your teenager for the hundredth time to silence her phone at the dinner table, it’s easy to think our kids just don’t listen to us. But...

  • ‘Go Back to China!’: Real Estate Agent Loses Job After Racist Rant Caught on Camera

    A real estate agent living in Brooklyn, New York is now out of work after telling an Asian gym manager to “go back to China.” The incident, which was caught on video, occurred at a Blink Fitness outlet in the neighborhood of Bushwick. The video, which went viral on social media, shows the real estate agent allegedly refusing to wear a mask inside the gym.

  • Color-coded passage: Why smugglers are tagging U.S.-bound migrants with wristbands

    Along the banks of the Rio Grande in the scrubby grassland near Penitas, Texas, hundreds of colored plastic wristbands ripped off by migrants litter the ground, signs of what U.S. border officials say is a growing trend among powerful drug cartels and smugglers to track people paying to cross illegally into the United States. The plastic bands - red, blue, green, white - some labeled "arrivals" or "entries" in Spanish, are discarded after migrants cross the river on makeshift rafts, according to a Reuters witness. Some migrants are trying to evade border agents, others are mostly Central American families or young children traveling without parents who turn themselves into officials, often to seek asylum.

  • Lil Nas X Trolls TikTok Users Trying to Cancel Eminem With Jokingly Terrible Freestyle

    With a freestyle of his own, Lil Nas X came to the defense of Slim Shady, as Gen Z and Millennials are arguing over whether or not he should be cancelled.

  • Alexander Ludwig Looks Just Like ‘Vikings’ Co-Star Adam ‘Edge’ Copeland in First Look at Starz’s ‘Heels’ (Photos)

    No, that’s not WWE’s Adam “Edge” Copeland in the first-look photos for Starz’s upcoming series, “Heels,” it’s his “Vikings” co-star Alexander Ludwig. But the resemblance certainly is uncanny, which bodes well for pro-wrestling fans who were hoping the Ludwig- and Stephen Amell-led drama had an authentic aesthetic. The first look images from “Heels,” which follows a family-owned wrestling promotion in small-town Georgia, show Amell and Ludwig all costumed up as wrestlers Jack Spade and his younger brother Ace Spade, respectively. The two are getting ready to head out into the ring, with the “Arrow” alum’s character rocking the champion belt and Ludwig looking very Edge-esque (as you can see in the side-by-side comparison photos above). Per Starz, “Heels” is a story about the men and women who chase their dreams in the world of small town pro wrestling. Set in a close-knit Georgia community, it follows a family-owned wrestling promotion as two brothers and rivals (Amell and Ludwig) war over their late father’s legacy. In the ring, somebody must play the good guy and somebody must play their nemesis, the heel. But in the real world, those characters can be hard to live up to — or hard to leave behind. Also Read: WWE Champion Bobby Lashley on Representation, the Lana Storyline and (Still) No Brock Lesnar Match The show is set to premiere this summer on Starz. Along with Amell and Ludwig, “Heels” stars Mary McCormack, Alison Luff, Kelli Berglund, Allen Maldonado, Chris Bauer, Robby Ramos, Trey Tucker, Roxton Garcia and two-time Super Bowl champion James Harrison. “Heels” is written by Michael Waldron (“Loki,” “Rick and Morty”) with Mike O’Malley (“Survivor’s Remorse,” “Shameless”) serving as showrunner. Along with Waldron and O’Malley, additional executive producers include LBI Entertainment’s Julie Yorn (“Hell or High Water,” “White Boy Rick,” “The Dirt”), Peter Segal (“Get Smart,” “50 First Dates,” “Tommy Boy,” “Shameless”), Chris Donnelly and Patrick Walmsley. The drama is produced by Lionsgate TV for Starz in association with Paramount Television Studios. See the first-look photos of “Heels” below. Starz Starz Read original story Alexander Ludwig Looks Just Like ‘Vikings’ Co-Star Adam ‘Edge’ Copeland in First Look at Starz’s ‘Heels’ (Photos) At TheWrap

  • Former Australian PM says Harry and Meghan interview strengthens case for becoming republic

    Former Australian prime minister Malcolm Turnbull has again called for the country to become a republic after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's interview with Oprah Winfrey. Mr Turnbull, who met the couple in 2018 in the final months of his prime ministership, told ABC on Tuesday that the situation “seems very sad”. “My view in 1999 was that if we voted no to the republic, we wouldn’t come back to the issue until after the end of the Queen’s reign… She’s been an extraordinary head of state, and I think, frankly, in Australia, there are more Elizabethans than there are monarchists. “After the end of the Queen’s reign, that is the time for us to say – OK, we’ve passed that watershed and do we really want to have whoever happens to be head of state, the King or Queen of the UK, automatically our head of state?”

  • Rupert Grint Recalls “Suffocating” Experience of Filming Harry Potter for an Entire Decade

    Though he loved his time on set, Rupert Grint revealed why it sometimes felt “suffocating" to film all eight Harry Potter movies back-to-back and discussed the other downsides to fame.

  • Nanny Who Witnessed Woody Allen’s ‘Shocking’ Behavior Toward Dylan Farrow Comes Forward

    David McGough/GettyMost are likely unfamiliar with the accusation that helped kick off the investigation into Woody Allen’s alleged child sexual abuse of his 7-year-old adopted daughter, Dylan Farrow. It came from Allison Stickland, the nanny to Farrow family friend Casey Pascal, who was at Woody Allen and Mia Farrow’s Connecticut country home on Aug. 4, 1992.During the eventual child custody trial, Stickland, who was watching Pascal’s young children—who were friends with the Farrow kids—that day, testified that she saw Allen being inappropriate with Dylan.“Dylan was sitting upright on the couch and Woody was kneeling directly in front of her with his face in Dylan’s lap,” she stated. “His face was very close to her private area.”Since Dylan was not wearing underpants that day (according to the testimony of Dylan’s French tutor Sophie Berge, Mia Farrow, and their neighbor), Allen was, by Stickland’s account, burying his face in her naked lap while Dylan sat on a couch “staring vacantly in the direction of a television set.” Stickland’s testimony is of particular importance as she was the only adult in the house when the abuse allegedly happened who was not employed by Allen or Farrow (the other two were Farrow nanny Kristi Groteke and Berge).As Amy Herdy—an investigative journalist who headed the research on HBO’s four-part docuseries Allen v. Farrow—explains, this incident ultimately led to Dylan’s confession to her mother that Allen had allegedly molested her in their attic that day. (Allen has denied the allegation and accused Mia Farrow of “coaching” Dylan.)‘Allen v. Farrow’ Lead Investigator Amy Herdy Hits Back at Woody Allen Defenders“People just need to look at the timeline. You have a nanny [Allison Stickland] who walked in on Woody Allen with his face in Dylan’s naked lap. She disclosed that to her employer, who was Casey Pascal, that night,” Herdy told me. “Then Casey told Mia, and Mia immediately brought it up with Dylan the next morning. So that’s a lot of short-term intensive coaching, if you want to go the coaching route and explore that as a plausible allegation. That’s a short amount of time to do an enormous amount of coaching in a young child.”On Monday afternoon, Stickland appeared on the Allen v. Farrow podcast with the docuseries’ team, Kirby Dick, Amy Ziering, and Amy Herdy, to tell her side. Herdy spent two years trying to track down Allison Stickland in the U.K., eventually writing snail-mail letters to people by the name of “Allison Stickland” in the U.K. They only heard from Stickland after the Allen v. Farrow episodes had locked, so she unfortunately didn’t make it into the docuseries.“You don’t think something all those years ago is going to come back, so it was a shock,” said Stickland. “I didn’t respond very quickly because I had to let it sink in… I felt, you know, it’s something I kind of really need to do, because if I leave it and don’t, it will probably eat away at me.” Then Stickland discussed how she would oversee the Pascal children at Farrow and Allen’s country home in Connecticut during the summer months and what she thought of the sprawling Farrow clan.“I thought it was a lovely household. Lovely children, they all got along well together. There never seemed to be any sibling rivalry. The older children I would say had fun with the younger ones. It was just very happy. I wouldn’t say it was troubled at all,” described Stickland. “I thought [Mia] was lovely. She was a very soft-spoken, gentle lady. Very attentive. You could tell it was so obvious that she adored all her children.”The filmmakers proceeded to ask Stickland to recall what happened on Aug. 4, 1992. “From what I remember, Mrs. Pascal and Mia went away to do shopping for a few hours, and myself, Mia’s babysitter, and this French tutor, we were all at the house watching the children, and Woody came on a visit,” she said. “And at some point during the day, I didn’t see one of Mrs. Pascal’s children, so I went in the house to have a look, and I opened the door to this small TV room, and when I opened it, I saw Woody on his knees, kneeling down in front of Dylan with his head in her lap.” “I just walked, turned, and went,” Stickland continued. “I was shocked. I thought it was very odd. I thought… I didn’t know what to think of it, really. It’s not something you expect to see… a situation you expect to see a father and daughter in.” ‘Allen v. Farrow’ Filmmakers Fire Back at Alec BaldwinStickland said she was sure Allen was aware of the intrusion because she had just walked into the room normally, as she was looking for one of the missing Pascal kids. She told the filmmakers that she confided in Mrs. Pascal about what she saw later that evening during dinner. “I was just eating and I just felt, no, I need to get this off my chest and share it with Mrs. Pascal,” said Stickland, adding, “It didn’t strike me as normal behavior. You don’t expect a father to have his head in his young daughter’s lap, so that’s why it bothered me so much. [Allen] obviously looks at it differently, but it’s not the kind of appropriate behavior you expect from a father, really.”As for her court testimony during the child custody trial, she remarked: “All I could do was go and tell the truth.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Six More People Level Sexual Assault Accusations at T.I. and Tiny

    The lawyer for the 11 people who are accusing T.I. and Tiny of sexual assault says another six possible victims have come forward with new allegations.

  • Serena Williams Proves Catsuits Are Here to Replace the Little Black Dress in Fitted Unitard & Sleek Black Pumps

    It's time to make room for catsuits in your closet.

  • Woman Faces Possible Hate Crimes After Using Racial Slurs, Spitting on Asians Mountain View

    The Mountain View Police Department (MVPD) arrested a 39-year-old woman connected to a string of anti-Asian hate crimes last month, where she made racially-charged comments and spat on one of the Asian victims. Karen Inman was arrested around 11 a.m. on March 5 for attempting to steal candy and ice cream from a Smart and Final in East El Camino Real, according to Mountain View Police. Karen Inman held for theft, robbery & hate crimes for telling store workers she didn’t have to pay because they’re Asian, yelling racial epithets at & spitting toward diner of Asian descent & trying to steal candy & ice cream from @smartfinal, per @MountainViewPD pic.twitter.com/2iCgzlKJjg — Henry K. Lee (@henrykleeKTVU) March 6, 2021 Authorities accuse Inman of trying to steal merchandise from a market in Castro Street on Feb. 13.

  • I tried the new Starbucks drink all the cool TikTok teens (and Lizzo) are ordering

    An iced latte combo has started quickly gaining popularity on TikTok — is it worth the hype?

  • Student-made explosive device detonates in class, injuring 6 people, Michigan cops say

    The explosion was the result of a “a serious lack of judgment,” according to the school district’s superintendent.

  • Cardi B Becomes First Female Rapper to Earn Diamond Single Award for "Bodak Yellow"

    Cardi B took home a plaque for her 2017 breakout single "Bodak Yellow," which went 10-times platinum and made her the first female rapper in history to do so.

  • We Have To Start Talking About Period Poop

    Period poop is one of those things no one talks about much, but so many people experience. My anecdotal experience confirms it: Mention “period poop” to a group of people who menstruate and you’ll hear a variety of stories, complaints, jokes, and questions. But now, for the first time, science has backed up my hunch that period poop is a super-common phenomenon, albeit an underreported one. A full 37% of people report experiencing diarrhea during their period, according to recently released findings from a study of 6,141 participants by Apple, Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, and the NIEHS. Research around period symptoms, especially lesser-known ones like diarrhea, is woefully lacking. If you search PubMed, a site that aggregates scientific research articles, for the word “menstruation,” you’ll get about 8,000 hits between 2001 and 2018. Search that same time frame for the terms “cardiovascular,” “prostate cancer,” or “erectile dysfunction,” and you’ll see 900,000, 120,000, and 16,000 results, respectively, notes a Harvard University researcher involved in the study. We actually don’t know much about what’s a typical period symptom and what’s a red flag, which can make it harder for people to get help for issues that are interfering with their lives. It might seem a little silly, but it’s super-important to know how common period poop and other symptoms are. “I think we’ve all experienced, at times, physicians maybe not immediately getting on board with what you may be saying. This study gives us another tool in our toolbox to be able to say, ‘This is real, so let’s have a conversation about it,’” says Sumbul Desai, MD, Apple’s VP of Health. “The more evidence that we have as physicians to make decisions about clinical conditions and clinical actions, I think the better. And so, the more we can contribute evidence to this space, the better it’s going to be for everybody.” That’s the impetus of the Apple Women’s Health Study. It’s intended to stretch on for 10 years; researchers will analyze data gathered from Apple’s Cycle Tracking app in an attempt to better understand the menstrual cycle. (Participants explicitly opted into the study, and can choose what data they want to share, from cycle tracking to fitness and sleep tracking.) The diarrhea stat was released as part of an early snapshot of the first set of findings from the study. It’s a two-fold benefit: Data like this may empower people to talk to their doctor about their period symptoms, and it also may help clinicians treat those symptoms more seriously, which in turn will help people find relief more quickly. If you know how common period poop is, you’ll be more likely to mention it to your doctor during a check-up. And if your doctor understands that it’s common, they’ll be more likely to know what causes it and how it can be treated. For what it’s worth, here’s why period poop happens: During your period, the body produces compounds called prostaglandins, which cause uterine contractions. Your digestive organs are near the uterus, so those contractions can make you “go” more often. In an article in The New York Times, Jen Gunter, MD, OB/GYN, said that taking a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug such as ibuprofen shortly before your period is about to start, can reduce diarrhea; the meds block prostaglandin production. Further down the road, the data coming out of the Apple Women’s Health Study may also help physicians better understand symptoms that are correlated with conditions like PCOS and endometriosis. Women with endo, for instance, often aren’t diagnosed for 10 years or more, in part because doctors write off the red flags as standard period issues. The researchers involved in the study are excited to see what other information they glean from their research. And though the recently released findings are very early, they expect this year to offer some extremely interesting insights. “Women across the globe have been experiencing unprecedented stressors in their lives: physical, economic, mental, you name it,” notes Michelle Williams, ScD, Dean of the Faculty at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, in reference to the pandemic. “The real value of a longitudinal study like what we are undertaking is that we’re able to characterize that moment in time in these biological and behavioral ways. So it’s fortuitous, that over the arc of time, we’ll be able to do snapshot analyses and look collectively across times like now, and hopefully, three or four or five years from now when those same environmental stressors are not quite at the same level, and see how our biology has changed.” Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?How To Have Period SexTalking Shop With Cherie Hoeger, Founder of SaaltPantone's Period Color Really Misses The Mark