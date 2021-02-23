French actor Depardieu placed under sexual violence investigation - judicial source

FILE PHOTO: Actor Depardieu poses during photocall at 66th Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin

By Benoit Van Overstraeten and Tangi Salaün

PARIS (Reuters) - French actor Gerard Depardieu was placed under formal investigation on charges of rape and sexual violence in December last year, a judicial source told Reuters on Tuesday.

A lawyer representing the 73-year-old Depardieu, one of France's most prolific and famous actors, did not immediately respond to a request for comment left by Reuters at his office.

In 2019, French prosecutors said they had dropped an investigation into rape allegations against Depardieu, citing insufficient evidence.

The judicial source, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Depardieu had been placed under formal investigation on Dec. 16 last year and that he had not been held in custody or asked to post bail.

The source gave no further details on the allegations.

Depardieu has starred in scores of French-language movies, rising to prominence in 1974 with "Going Places", and gained international recognition with a starring role in the 1990 English-language comedy "Green Card." He won a Golden Globe best actor award for that role.

His performance in the French-language "Cyrano de Bergerac" the same year won him the award for best male performance at the Cannes film festival, and a nomination in the best leading actor category at the 1990 Academy Awards.

In 2012, Depardieu had a public falling out with the Socialist presidential administration in office in France at the time, accusing it of suppressing talent with the taxes it was levying on high earners.

He said he was handing in his French passport and moving to a home he had bought in Belgium.

In 2013, Russian President Vladimir Putin granted Depardieu Russian citizenship. The actor received his new passport in person from Putin at the Russian leader's residence on the Black Sea coast.

(Reporting by Benoit Van Overstraten and Tangi Salaun; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Mark Heinrich)

Recommended Stories

  • Gerard Depardieu Charged With 2018 Rape, Sexual Assault (Report)

    Legendary French actor Gérard Depardieu has been charged with rape and sexual assault stemming from a 2018 incident, the French news agency AFP reported Tuesday. An initial investigation into the accusations was dropped in 2019 for lack of evidence, but the case was reopened last summer, and criminal charges were filed in December, an unnamed judicial source told the AFP. A 20-year-old actress accused Depardieu of having raped and sexually assaulted her at his Parisian home in August 2018. While a spokesperson for the actor has not yet responded to TheWrap’s request for comment, his lawyer, Herve Temime, told AFP that the actor “completely rejects the accusations.” The lawyer has also denied the accusations in several other interviews over the years. Also Read: Gerard Depardieu Rape Investigation Dropped by Paris Prosecutor The actress’s lawyer, Elodie Tuaillon-Hibon, told AFP that she hoped her client’s “private sphere will be respected” as the investigation continues. Depardieu, 72, is an iconic French star with over 170 titles to his name and is known for roles in the 1990 drama “Cyrano de Bergerac,” 1998’s “The Man in the Iron Mask” and the 1990 rom-com “Green Card” — for which he won a Golden Globe Award for Best Actor – Musical or Comedy. In 2017, he starred in Claire Denis’s “Let the Sunshine In” opposite Juliette Binoche. This is not the first time that Depardieu has run afoul of the law. In 2011, the actor urinated in a bottle during a flight from Paris to Dublin, and in 2012, he was accused of assault and battery for punching a motorist in Paris. var _bp = _bp||[]; _bp.push({ "div": "Brid__1", "obj": {"id":"21259","stats":{"wp":1},"title":"Power Women Summit 2020 Tribute to MeToo Survivors ","video":"689129","width":"640","height":"360"}}); Read original story Gerard Depardieu Charged With 2018 Rape, Sexual Assault (Report) At TheWrap

  • French Actor Gérard Depardieu Charged With Rape

    Indictment stems from a 2018 incident where actor allegedly assaulted a then-22-year-old actress

  • The World Bank wants greater competition in Ethiopia’s telecom sector plans

    The Ethiopian government's latest plans to open up its telecommunications sector and enter the mobile money market are sparking concerns over the fairness of its efforts.

  • Nicole Kidman Is 'Going to Be Fantastic' as Lucille Ball, Teases Writer-Director Aaron Sorkin

    Nicole Kidman will play Lucille Ball opposite Javier Bardem's Desi Arnaz in Aaron Sorkin's upcoming drama Being the Ricardos

  • Cara Delevingne Just Went From Blonde to Brunette

    And embraced a very retro shag.

  • Spotify to launch a new high-end subscription, Spotify HiFi

    Spotify today announced its plans to roll out a new high-end subscription service, called Spotify HiFi, along with other new features and updates, including new content deals, and features for creators. The company said Spotify HiFi will launch later this year to Spotify Premium subscribers in select global markets, allowing them to listen to music in "CD-quality, lossless audio format." The news was first announced at Spotify's online event, "Stream On."

  • Maria Bakalova on Her ‘Completely Insane’ Journey From Bulgaria to ‘Borat’

    A version of this story about Maria Bakalova first appeared in the Actors/Directors/Screenwriters issue of TheWrap’s awards magazine. When she was 11 or 12 years old, Maria Bakalova used to draw pictures of the Hollywood sign on her desk at school. She’d been involved with the arts since she was 6, when she began taking piano lessons and flute lessons and, she said, “any kind of music lessons.” But in her preteen years, her ambitions began to change, and she focused on the movies. “I felt like this was not enough,” she said. “I want to do something more. I want to dig deep inside myself. And I started to dream about being a big Hollywood actress.” Mind you, she wasn’t doing this at a school with a history of sending its graduates to Tinseltown — she was doing it, and dreaming of becoming a glamorous star, in her home country of Bulgaria. But as she matured, reality set in. “When I grew up a little bit, I thought, ‘This is never going to happen,'” she said. “‘Nobody is going to be giving a platform to an Eastern European person with an accent. Forget about this, it’s just a dream.’ And I focused more on Danish cinema, Russian cinema, Italian cinema — the cinema that was around me.” She laughed as she told this story, and for good reason. Bakalova was talking from a house near Beverly Hills in Los Angeles, where she’d been spending almost the entire pandemic — because somewhere along her path to a more sensible, less starry-eyed future, this little girl with a taste for Russian literature and a dream of stardom actually became a big Hollywood actress, with nominations from the Golden Globes, the SAG Awards and the Critics Choice Awards. Also Read: Maria Bakalova Blacked Out With Excitement Over Being First Bulgarian Golden Globes Nominee She did it with the kind of break they wouldn’t talk about in any acting school, when Sacha Baron Cohen took note of her improv skills and comic timing, cast her as his daughter Tutar in “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” and put her in the hotel room where Rudy Giuliani did the shirt-tuck seen round the world. It helped make her a Golden Globe and SAG Award nominee, as well as a believer in not abandoning those childhood dreams quite so easily. It’s not that Bakalova was really prepared for the Sacha Baron Cohen style of filmmaking, where he creates characters — a Kazakhstani journalist named Borat Sagdiyev; the daughter he keeps in a cage and plans to give to a prominent American politician to curry favor — and puts them in situations with unsuspecting people to make often disturbing points about American society and culture. But since the age of 12, she had studied and performed in theater, where, she said, “if you make a mistake you have to escape and keep going, because you don’t have a second take.” Her manager told her that a top-secret project was looking for an Eastern European actress who could be funny and was over 18 but could pass for 15 or 16. “We heard that they were looking for a lead actress in a Hollywood movie, and I was like, ‘This is completely insane, it’s not possible,'” she said. But on a whim during a two-hour break before she had to report for work on a Bulgarian film, she made a tape and sent it in; within a few hours, the casting director got back to her and asked for a Skype call. Also Read: 'Borat Subsequent Moviefilm' Film Review: Sacha Baron Cohen Valiantly Fails to Resuscitate the Satire Corpse “I had no service because we were shooting in the woods, so I asked the producers to drive me to the nearest city with WiFi,” she said. “I jumped on a call with them, and they explained that it was a great project, but they cannot tell me about it because it’s a secret. And then a few weeks later I traveled to England and met Sacha, and that’s how all of this magic started.” That magic began with an audition in front of an elderly couple who had no idea that the Kazakhstani gentleman and his daughter were improvising actors. “They were the sweetest old couple,” she said. “And they were super-empathetic to Tutar, who I think didn’t even have a name yet. Sacha was brilliant, as usual, and I was trying to do everything — washing my face with the water in the toilet, wondering what the air conditioner was, seeing the microwave and thinking it was a TV and trying to eat the fish from the aquarium. “And I felt comfortable. I was scared, of course, because you have no idea how people are going to react, but it’s extremely addictive. And when you have a partner like Sacha, it’s the best thing ever.” She knew who Baron Cohen was through the Showtime series “Who Is America?” and the movie “The Spy,” but opted not to delve into much of his past work before the shoot. “I was probably right not to do that, because if I had seen the first ‘Borat,’ I would have been much more scared to improvise with him because he’s a genius,” she said. “I’d have to prove to myself that I am not going to ruin his movie.” Also Read: 'Borat Subsequent Moviefilm' Star Maria Bakalova OscarWrap Portraits (Exclusive Photos) During the “Borat” shoot, she said, she was scared but also surprisingly comfortable with the process. “You’re nervous because it’s so unpredictable, but it’s also extremely addictive,” she said. “And when you have a partner like Sacha, it’s the best thing ever.” She did occasionally feel bad for the real people that she and Baron Cohen were fooling, particularly Jeanise Jones, a woman hired to babysit Tutar — and she was concerned before the scene with Giuliani that she had to persuade him that she was a real journalist interviewing him. “I was worried that I would be exposed as an actress, because he’s a lawyer, and he’s the president’s lawyer,” she said. “So I have to be most convincing.” And now that “Borat” has brought her to Hollywood, she’s liking the view from inside her childhood dream. “I love L.A.,” she said. “I love the weather. It was my first Christmas surrounded by palm trees. I’ve always watched it in the movies and thought, ‘Are these people on a set, or is that possible?’ Now my dreams are happening, and it tells me that things are possible.” Read more from the Actors/Directors/Screenwriters issue here. Read original story Maria Bakalova on Her ‘Completely Insane’ Journey From Bulgaria to ‘Borat’ At TheWrap

  • HBO Max’s ‘The Bridge’ Is the Next ‘Survivor,’ 20 Years Later

    Pete Dadds/HBO MaxThree decades into the modern-era reality TV craze, we’re back to where we started.Since seven strangers first stopped being polite and started getting real in 1992’s debut season of MTV’s The Real World, the genre has transformed and evolved—or maybe devolved, depending on the example—through every iteration of plausibility, dignity, relevance, exploitativeness, critical appreciation, authenticity, crassness, insightfulness, experimentation, inventiveness, and “realness,” whatever that may mean.Given the genre’s propensity for intense and rapid mutation, it’s certainly noteworthy that now, as we near the 30th anniversary of The Real World and the 20th anniversaries of Survivor, The Bachelor, and American Idol, reality TV seems to have returned to its roots. Case in point: the surging popularity of HBO Max’s The Bridge, which premiered its six episodes on the streamer Feb. 11.The appeal of The Bridge, as far as I can tell after bingeing its buzzy first season over the weekend, is that it’s the series today that feels most like the early seasons of Survivor, without being so overtly a rip-off of Survivor that you’d dismiss it immediately as a lame copycat.Survivalist reality competition shows have, like everything in the genre, become increasingly and exhaustingly complicated, to the point of trolling. Beyond the likes of Naked and Afraid, even Survivor, still a gold-standard series all these years later, has introduced so many twists and rule changes as to veer dangerously close to garnering comparisons to that Bamboozled game show parody on Friends. (Jeff Probst always seems one season away from bellowing, “You get the immunity idol...and a Wicked Wango card!”)The Bridge begins by dropping a dozen British strangers in the middle of the wilderness, in this case the shores of a bucolic lake in the Welsh hills. They must survive for a month at their campsite on limited rations, all while completing the show’s titular challenge: They have 20 days to build a bridge across the lake to an island housing £100,000. They must work together to construct the bridge, but in the end only one contestant takes home the grand prize.If the environment and aesthetic is different from the sun-baked, jungle-adjacent beaches Survivor was known for—cold, dampness, and rain cloud most of The Bridge, with narrator James McAvoy employing his cozy brogue to warm up the viewing experience as best he can—the human experiment being staged is instantly recognizable. Outwit. Outplay. Outlast. Just you know, more British. A bit more polite... but perhaps, too, even more real.As is the case with a show like Survivor, the game itself is both paramount to the intrigue of the show, but also a pointless backdrop. How will these people interact with each other under circumstances that are not just extreme at face value—staying alive in the wilderness—but exacerbated by the physical challenge of the task at hand and the dangling carrot of a whole lot of money?It’s a personality competition. It’s a manipulation competition. It’s a power struggle and a mental marathon.The audience watching has the advantage of being omniscient, bearing witness to all the schemes, secrets, and strategies mapped out by some contestants behind others’ backs. But they also endure the addicting frustration of not knowing how in the hell all of this is going to shake out. Nothing is more unpredictable than human behavior—the reason why these shows are so juicy—and until the last moment, I legitimately had no idea who was going to be chosen to take home the grand prize, a thrill akin to watching Richard Hatch emerge victorious two decades ago.Would it be Zac, the stripper with more abs than should be biologically possible, whose ego motivated him to put himself forth as team leader, a position in which his inevitable failings put a target on his back? Or Sly, the 60-year-old from London who is one of the few contestants with any experience engineering something like a floating bridge, but whose age-earned lack of filter bristled against the entitled whippersnappers at camp?Would Tara’s recent recovery from battling COVID and her desire to live life more fully carry her to victory? Or would it be more of an advantage to fly under the radar (Sam), assert oneself as a domineering force (Sarah), or just be nice (Julie)?As could often be the case with Survivor, the rules of gameplay when it comes to building the bridge, which seem to be introduced and altered on a whim, can at times be confusing. But the show’s great advantage is in creating a scenario where, in theory, the task at hand is so tangible—build a bridge across the lake—that its progress, or lack thereof, makes for the kind of pressure cooker that sets all personalities involved at an instant boiling point.The most fascinating aspects of The Bridge, then, are the most human ones: the gender dynamics when it comes to a challenge that requires brute strength, the resentment that kicks in when someone isn’t pulling their weight or becomes too outspoken for their own good, or the times in which the cast would have to plead their case for why they or somebody else should stay in the game.(Do any of these speeches approach the iconic rat and snake monologue by Sue in the first Survivor? Of course not. Has any reality moment ever?)That is to say that The Bridge is, for all its slight faults and uneven storytelling, refreshing.There’s a bare-bones appeal to The Bridge that almost reads as nostalgic in the age of reality-TV bombast. While the cinematography is gorgeous, it is not overproduced in the way that so many modern competition series are, to the point that you wonder whether anything is authentic: Was that moment orchestrated by producers? Was that person fed a line? Would the competition really shake down that way?At the risk of being repetitive, that was what was so great about those first Survivor seasons; as much of a complex behemoth as the series has become, there was a fascinating simplicity to it when it started. The big moments were organic, whereas now everything can seem staged, and every person who appears on a reality TV series does so as a student of the decades of examples that have come before. Being “good at reality TV” is now marketed as a skill. Once upon a time, that just meant a person could be themselves. The Bridge seems to suggest it’s possible to go back to that.At a time when the reality TV genre has seemed to lose the plot, it is noticeably going back to its roots to find itself.E! is airing next month a documentary series hosted by Andy Cohen titled For Real: The Story of Reality TV, about the history and evolution of the genre. The series not only hosts a reunion of the original The Real World cast but also a conversation with the stars of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, as the juggernaut ends its influential run.Whereas reality TV made a fast detour over these last years into a siloed arena of pop culture where it was deemed a “guilty pleasure” or mindless distraction, it’s recently charged back into a space where the demand is for it to engage with the world as we know it.You see that certainly on The Real Housewives franchise and across Bravo, which has folded conversations about race, politics, sexuality, and the pandemic into the mix. You see it in the Bachelor Nation fan revolt against The Bachelor series and its host Chris Harrison for the tone-deaf ways in which they deal with race. You see it in the meteoric rise in recent years of RuPaul’s Drag Race, which found that a competition series can be made even richer and more entertaining when it engages with the reality of the LGBT+ experience, or the recent popularity of the Queer Eye reboot.Does the gimmicky reality series still exist? Without a doubt. But there’s even something throwback about the simple stupidity of something like Love Is Blind, which has echoes of Married at First Sight and Joe Millionaire in its baiting ridiculousness, or Too Hot to Handle, the Netflix series that challenged its hot young cast to remain celibate and failed because it wouldn’t allow itself to embrace how asinine it really was. That cardinal rule of reality TV is to know what you are and lean into it.What’s plagued reality in recent years is a loss of identity. An attempt to shock, go viral, or hook viewers with preposterousness and escalating bad behavior has made these shows lose any resemblance to reality. It’s heartening to see this cyclical return to the genre’s foundational roots: the illusion that something real and unprecedented is happening while you watch—even if far removed from your own reality.Building a bridge over a Welsh lake and hoping that I’ve impressed enough people to win £100,000? That’s no closer to my reality than proposing to a person before I’ve ever seen their face, walking naked on the beach to celebrate my birthday on Survivor, or sharing a New York apartment with seven strangers while cameras film. But when these shows are grounded enough, you’re able to project yourself into these scenarios and gauge how you would react. Would you stop being polite and start getting real?You can ponder just that when the original Real World cast reunites for a new series premiering March 4 on Paramount+. In reality TV, as in life, everything old is new again.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Padma Lakshmi Just Shared the Most Craveable Salad With an Unexpected Topping

    When Padma Lakshmi shares a recipe, we sit up and take notice. Whatever it is, we know it’s going to be delicious and filled with flavor. On Instagram, Lakshmi just shared a video demonstrating how to make homemade paneer (an Indian cheese), and it’s worth the watch to get to the end, where she puts […]

  • TikTok users are using the law of attraction to 'manifest' money and love: 'You have to believe'

    After a year of living pretty much the same life every day in social isolation, maybe it's time to give manifestation a try.

  • Gerard Depardieu Charged With Rape, Sexual Assault

    French actor Gerard Depardieu (“Cyrano de Bergerac”) has been charged with rape and sexual assault in connection with a 2018 case, Variety has confirmed. The case against the 72-year-old actor was dropped in 2019 following a lack of evidence, but was reopened in 2020, and criminal charges were filed in December, according to a judicial […]

  • Meghan & Harry Make First Appearance After Sharing Pregnancy News

    The appearance is the first for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry after a series of breaking news stories about the couple After announcing the impending arrival of their second child (on Valentine’s Day!) and officially severing ties with the British Royal Family, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made an appearance at streaming service Spotify’s Stream []

  • Rashida Jones on Losing Mom Peggy Lipton Months After Welcoming Son Isaiah: 'I Was in Grief-Shock'

    "I was just not in my body at all and just had a baby. I was doubly not in my body," says Rashida Jones

  • Martha Stewart, 79, Models a Sexy LBD, Bucket Hat and More High-Fashion Looks in Harper's Bazaar

    The original lifestyle guru appears in the March issue of the fashion magazine

  • Presidential Pups! First Dogs Champ and Major Join President Joe Biden in the Oval Office

    German shepherds Champ and Major are already making themselves at home at the White House

  • Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Make First Appearance Since Announcing Pregnancy, at Spotify Event

    The couple joined Spotify's Stream On event to talk about their new podcast in a surprise appearance

  • Milo Ventimiglia on This Is Us Costar Mandy Moore Becoming a Mom: 'What a Champion'

    "I think they're going to have a good kid," Milo Ventimiglia tells PEOPLE about his TV wife Mandy Moore and her husband Taylor Goldsmith's baby boy on the way

  • Zack Snyder Included His Daughter's Favorite Song in His Cut of Justice League After Her Death

    Zack Snyder stepped away from filming 2017's Justice League after the death of his daughter

  • Elle Fanning Calls Older Sister Dakota an ‘Alien from the Future’ in Silly 27th Birthday Tribute

    "I love you doesn’t come close to how I feel," Elle Fanning said of her sister

  • Tx. Police Arrest Black Teen Walking in Road to Avoid Icy Sidewalks; Charge Is Dropped

    Rodney Reese, 18, alleges he was the victim of racial profiling by Plano officers, who say they were responding to a welfare call about a Black male seen "stumbling"