French actor Gerard Depardieu charged with rape in revived case

The Paris prosecutor’s office said on Tuesday that French actor Gerard Depardieu was charged in December with rape and sexual assault after authorities revived a 2018 investigation that was initially dropped.

Video Transcript

[MUSIC PLAYING]

Recommended Stories

  • French actor Gerard Depardieu charged with rape

    French actor Gerard Depardieu has been charged for the alleged rape and sexual assault of a 22-year-old actress at his Paris mansion in 2018, it was reported on Tuesday. The Paris public prosecutor's office opened a preliminary investigation in the summer of 2018 into the allegations against Depardieu but it was subsequently dropped for lack of evidence. The inquiry resumed last summer and Depardieu, 72, was charged in December, a judicial source told AFP on Tuesday. Depardieu, France's most famous actor, is the latest high-profile figure to be charged for rape as movements against sexual abuse pick up pace in the country. The woman, a 22-year-old actress and dancer according to French media, accuses him of raping and assaulting her several times at his Paris mansion. She filed the complaint at a gendarmerie in Lambesc near Aix-en-Provence, southern France. Depardieu's lawyer, Herve Temime, told AFP that the actor, who is free but under judicial supervision, "completely rejects the accusations". He could not immediately be reached for comment. She reportedly claimed the events took place at the screen icon's "hôtel particulier" - town mansion - in Paris' central 6th arrondissement on August 7 and 13. According to a source close to the investigation, Depardieu is friends with the young woman's father and had "taken her under his wing", giving her tips on how to start her acting career. She studied in a school where he gave lessons. According to her agent, the actress has been "destroyed" by the saga. She reportedly alleged that he abused her during an "informal rehearsal" for a play. Her lawyer was not available for comment. Depardieu has appeared in around 170 films, including Jean de Florette, Green Card and Astérix et Obélix. He has had run-ins with the law in the past regarding drink driving. The charges come in the wake of a string of sexual abuse accusations against high-profile figures in France, including politicians, actors and intellectuals. Last week, a former French minister was sentenced and imprisoned for gang rape and sexual assault on an employee for the first time in modern French history. The past few months have seen the emergence of #MeTooInceste, #MeTooGay, under which survivors told their stories of abuse as children and gay people, respectively. Dozens of female students at prestigious French university Sciences Po have also shared stories of harassment, assault and rape under the hashtag #SciencesPorcs. A host of allegations were triggered by the publication of a book at the start of the year, La Familia Grande, in which author Camille Kouchner accused a top political expert and commentator, Olivier Duhamel, of sexually abusing a relative when he was a minor. Science Po director, Frédéric Mion, resigned over criticism of his handling of the scandal after it emerged he had been informed of the accusations against Mr Duhamel, a former head of the organisation that runs the university, in 2018. An investigation into rape accusations against interior minister Gerald Darmanin has also been reopened.

  • French Actor Gérard Depardieu Charged In Reopened 2018 Rape Case

    An investigation into the actor was reopened last fall, after his accuser filed a new complaint over a pair of alleged assaults at his Parisian home.

  • Trail camera captures startling predator sailing through air in Colorado. What is it?

    “Mountain lions can run 45 miles per hour and jump 19 feet straight up in the air.”

  • Former NBA All-Star Pau Gasol announces his return to the Spanish League's FC Barcelona

    Future Hall of Famer Pau Gasol will resume his basketball career where it began.

  • Zipper lane to be implemented on White Plains Avenue for 35th EDSA People Power Anniversary

    To accommodate EDSA-bound motorists, a zipper lane will be implemented tomorrow (Thursday, February 25) along the eastbound direction of the White Plains Avenue in Quezon City in time for the 35th EDSA People Power Revolution anniversary. According to the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA), the zipper lane will be opened in front of Camp Aguinaldo Gate 5. To help guide motorists using the counterflow lane, plastic barriers and traffic cones shall be installed along White Plains and at the sidewalk along EDSA in front of the People Power Monument. MMDA announced that a short program will be held at the People Power Monument at 8AM, but no road closure will be made. In coordination with the Philippine National Police and the Quezon City local government, MMDA will deploy traffic marshals to manage traffic flow along White Plains and other areas of concern starting 4AM. Road clearing operations at the areas of concern, including Temple Drive and EDSA Shrine, will be conducted. Further, minimum health protocols set by Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) such as physical distancing, mandatory wearing of face mask and face shield shall be implemented among MMDA personnel. Photos from Metropolitan Manila Development Authority Also read: MMDA to augment personnel for traffic management; PNP-HPG pledges support Newly-appointed MMDA chair bares plans for agency MMDA Chair Abalos wants no flooding in MM

  • Search on for suspect in attempted rape who followed woman off subway

    Police are searching for a sexual predator wanted for an attempted rape in Manhattan.

  • NYC mayor warns against Asian hate

    Amid an increase in bias incidents, the mayor of New York City warned people against committing hate crimes aginast the Asian community and said the NYPD was stepping up patrols in the subways to combat the problem. (Feb. 23)

  • Greece investigates reports theatre director accused of rape taught refugee children

    A prosecutor has ordered an investigation into reports that migrant children were taught acting classes by the former artistic director of Greece's National Theatre, now facing child rape allegations, a migration ministry official said on Monday. Dimitris Lignadis turned himself in on Saturday following an arrest warrant issued after lawsuits were filed against him by two men who say he raped them when they were minors. The Migration Ministry's special secretary for the protection of unaccompanied minors, Irini Agapidaki, told Reuters she had asked the prosecutor to investigate reports in newspapers and on social media that children staying in shelters had taken acting lessons with Lignadis in 2017-18.

  • Returning T.J. Dillashaw wants title fight or top five opponent: ‘The ultimate goal is to be champion’

    Former bantamweight champion T.J. Dillashaw is looking to pick up right where he left off and fight for the title in his return.

  • This "Home Town" Season Five Episode Had the Most Live Viewers Since March 2017

    We've got the stats!

  • Tiger Woods seriously injured in crash on steep LA-area road

    Tiger Woods crashed his SUV on sweeping, downhill road in the Los Angels suburbs Tuesday morning, and doctors tried to stabilize “significant” injuries to his right leg with rods and a combination of screws and pins. Woods was driving to a television shoot when his SUV crashed into a median, rolled over and ended up on its side near a steep road known for wrecks, authorities said. Woods' foundation said in a statement he was awake, responsive and recovering in the hospital.

  • Woman claiming to have COVID blows in deputy’s face, gets assault charge, NC cops say

    She was being processed into jail in connection with a stabbing, officials say.

  • Mitch McConnell backs Merrick Garland for attorney general

    Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) told Politico Tuesday that he plans to support Judge Merrick Garland's nomination for attorney general.Why it matters: McConnell blocked Garland's nomination to the Supreme Court following the death of Justice Antonin Scalia in 2016, a move he called the "most consequential thing I've ever done." Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Of note: When asked by Politico whether he backed Garland for attorney general, McConnell said, "I do." The big picture: McConnell is the latest key Republican to indicate support for Garland in this role. Others to back Garland after previously blocking his path to the Supreme Court include Sens. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) and Thom Tillis (R-N.C.).The vote for Garland's nomination is due take place in the Senate Judiciary Committee March 1.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • FAA orders immediate inspections of some Boeing 777 engines after United failure

    The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said on Tuesday it was ordering immediate inspections of Boeing 777 planes with Pratt & Whitney PW4000 engines before further flights after an engine failed on a United flight on Saturday. Operators must conduct a thermal acoustic image inspection of the large titanium fan blades located at the front of each engine, the FAA said. The National Transportation Safety Board said on Monday that a cracked fan blade from the United Flight 328 engine that caught fire was consistent with metal fatigue.

  • Mitch McConnell Will Back Merrick Garland For Attorney General

    The Senate minority leader told Politico that Garland had his support, five years after he refused to advance his nomination to the Supreme Court.

  • Raiola: Only 10 clubs can fit to buy Haaland from Dortmund

    On a day Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are linked with Barcelona, leave it to one of the players' agents to publicly dig into one of their futures.

  • Why Stevie Wonder's longtime aspirations to move to Ghana are suddenly making headlines

    Stevie Wonder has talked up hopes of moving to Africa for nearly 50 years. So why did the topic suddenly ignite a flurry of headlines this week?

  • All of Emily Blunt's movies, ranked by critics

    From "The Devil Wears Prada" to "A Quiet Place," the British-American actress has been in some hits and misses.

  • Oklahoma Wide Receiver Spencer Jones Almost Loses Eye in Bar Fight

    The Oklahoma University Athletic Department confirmed it was aware of receiver Spencer Jones' fight in a bar bathroom but did not comment further.

  • Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West seeking joint custody of kids in divorce

    Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West are divorcing, a representative for the reality star confirmed to ABC News on Friday. ABC News also confirmed the former couple is seeking joint custody of their four children -- North, 7; Saint, 5; Chicago, 3; and Psalm, 1 -- and that both are committed to co-parenting, keeping their divorce amicable when it comes to the kids. Kardashian West, 40, and West, 43, married in 2014 and have reportedly been living apart for some time, with West apparently spending time in Wyoming and Kardashian West staying in California.