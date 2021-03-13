French actor strips for culture during Cesar Awards ceremony

rench actress Corinne Masiero (L) delivers a speech wearing a "Peau d'Ane" costume next to French actress and Master of Ceremony Marina Fois during the 46th Cesar Award ceremony on Friday, March 12, 2021 in Paris. (Bertrand Guay, Pool via AP)
The ceremony announcing the winners of this year’s Cesar Awards, France’s equivalent of the Oscars, included a loud cry for culture in the age of the coronavirus, with one actor stripping naked onstage to make a statement about the continued closure of cinemas and theaters.

Corinne Masiero came onstage Friday night to present the best costume award wearing a donkey suit and tampons as earrings.

“Is that too trash?” Masiero asked the socially distanced audience before removing the donkey costume to reveal what looked like a blood-soaked dress and announcing “I have a last one.”

Masiero, 57, the offbeat star of popular detective series "Capitaine Marleaus," then took off the dress and exposed messages written on her body. The words on her front read, “No culture, no future.” The message on her back was addressed to French Prime Minister Jean Castex: “Give us back art, Jean.”

The audience applauded, but some commenters on social media denounced what they said was a descent into vulgarity at the 46th Cesar Awards.

The #MeToo movement roused last year’s ceremony, where famed director Roman Polanski received best director award for “An Officer and a Spy” amid protests by women’s groups and some boos and walkouts.

Polanski, who did not attend the event, is wanted in the United States decades after being charged with raping a 13-year-old girl in 1977. He pleaded guilty to unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor but fled the U.S. In 2019, a woman accused Polanski of raping her in 1975 in his Swiss chalet when she was 18. Polanski denied the allegations.

Most of the political views expressed this year were about reviving France's dormant cultural scene. Part-time actors are currently occupying several theaters around France, including Paris’ famed Odeon Theater, to demand more government help.

As for the awards themselves, one film, “Adieu les Cons” ("Bye Bye Morons"), the madcap adventure of a dying hairdresser looking for the child she gave up at age15, scooped up seven awards, including best film and best director for Albert Dupontel. The best actor award went to Sami Bouajila for “Fils” ("Son") and Laure Calamy was chosen best actress for her performance in "“My Donkey, My Lover, and I.”

Jean-Pascal Zadi, who was named most promising actor for his role in “Tout simplement noir” ("Simply Black"), promoted equality in his thank you speech. Fourteen-year-old Fathia Youssouff, chosen most promising actress for “Mignonnes” ("Cuties"), told aspiring youth to follow their dreams.

  • Show must return! Protesters occupy French theatres to decry COVID closures

    Dozens of show business workers are occupying theatres in at least nine cities in France to demand President Emmanuel Macron's government reopen cultural venues and end a months-long halt to performances because of the coronavirus pandemic. At the Odeon Theatre on the Left Bank in Paris, the sit-in entered its eighth day on Friday as protesters rejected an additional financial support for cultural venues and artists pledged by the government a day earlier. Sleeping bags, inflatable mattresses and donated food are laid out in the 19th-century theatre's ornate hall and velvet-lined balconies, while the 54 protesters share a single shower.

  • 'No culture, no future': Actress in naked lockdown protest at French Oscars

    A French actress stripped down naked on stage at the César Awards during a politically charged in protest at the months-long shutdown of cultural venues. Corinne Masiero wore a bloodstained donkey costume before removing her clothes to reveal the words "No culture, no future" written across her front as she presented the costume award on Friday. While most businesses have opened in France, theatres and cinemas have been closed for more than three months. Demonstrators have demanded that the government do more to end the halt of performances and support the industry battered by the pandemic. Several theatres were occupied on Friday in at least nine cities, while sit-ins at the Odeon Theatre on the Left Bank in Paris entered their eighth day.

  • Corinne Masiero: Actress protests naked at 'French Oscars' ceremony

    Corinne Masiero sheds a donkey skin and bloodstained dress at a coronavirus-dominated César Awards.

  • César Awards: Presenter Strips Naked In Support Of France’s Intermittent Arts Workers During Live Televised Ceremony

    French actress Corinne Masiero sent shockwaves through Paris’ Olympia concert hall during France’s César Awards ceremony this evening when she stripped off her clothes to appear entirely naked on stage. Across her breasts and torso was written, “No culture, no future.” The move was in support of artists and technicians across the country who have […]

    Since our first report on Feb. 28 about 40 cases of foodborne illness linked to an Arby's location in Springfield, Ill., dozens of more customers have fallen ill, forcing the fast-food restaurant to close for the second time in less than a month.According to Food Safety News, almost 100 cases of illness have now been reported from the specific Arby's location, and while the source of the contamination is still unknown, health officials have stated the pathogen in question is norovirus. The virus is highly contagious and spreads easily, making it difficult to eradicate.RELATED: McDonald’s Is Making These 8 Major UpgradesThe first case of illness at the Dirksen Parkway location was reported back in mid-February, which prompted the restaurant to shut down for deep cleaning. The Sangamon County Department of Public Health first investigated the site on Feb. 23 and was back for several spot checks afterward. Their inspection on the 24th found a temperature violation relating to unrefrigerated sauces, which were later moved and stored at a more appropriate place. The restaurant was reopened a week later.The Arby's in question has now been closed for a second time, however, and another round of deep cleaning and employee training has been recommended by health officials.If exposed to norovirus, a person will start feeling the symptoms 12 to 48 hours later, which include severe vomiting and diarrhea, stomach cramping, and in some cases fever, chills, and headache. The illness lasts between 1 and 3 days in most healthy adults. If you've eaten at this Arby's location and experienced these symptoms, you should contact the county health department at 217-535-3100.For the latest on fast-food news, check out the 6 Most Anticipated Fast-Food Menu Items Launching This Year, and don't forget to sign up for our newsletter to get the latest restaurant news delivered straight to your inbox.