French Alps murders: Arrest in unsolved shooting of British family

A tow truck, escorted by French gendarmes, is leaving with the car where three people were shot dead, on the "Combe d'Ire" road in the French Alpine village of Chevaline - AFP

French police have detained for questioning a man in connection with the Alps murders in which a British man, his wife and mother-in-law were killed in a forest car park.

Saad al-Hilli, Iqbal al-Hilli and her mother Suhaila al-Allaf were shot dead on holiday in Chevaline, near Annecy, in September 2012, along with a passing French cyclist, Sylvain Mollier.

Despite a massive manhunt, the investigation has all but petered out.

However, on Wednesday the Annecy prosecutor announced that gendarmes in Chambéry have detained a man to "check his timetable" on September 5, 2012, the day of the murders.

A search of his home is underway, according to BFMTV.

The man was detained on request of investigating judges handling the case, which has gripped Britain and France and sparked a number of theories over the motives for the deadly shootings.

According to BFMTV, the individual, who is a married man, has already been questioned over the case.

Since investigations were launched over the murders, scores of people have been detained for questioning, so far to no avail.

In September, police conducted a reconstruction of the crime scene at the forest car park in Chevaline, a tiny village outside Annecy, in the presence of numerous witnesses.

Annecy prosecutor Line Bonnet said: "A person was detained for questioning on 12 January, 2022 at 8.05am by the Chambéry (gendarmes) search unit in connection with the murder of the al-Hilli family and Sylvain Mollier."

The prosecutor said that another statement would be issued "at the end" of the detention and that the case was "subject to the secrecy of an ongoing investigation".

In France, people can be detained for up to 48 hours initially but the detention can be prolonged in serious cases, such as terrorism.