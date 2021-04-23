French anti-terror unit opens investigation into deadly police station stabbing

Police secure the area where an attacker stabbed a woman, in Rambouillet - GONZALO FUENTES /REUTERS

The French anti-terror police said on Friday it had opened an investigation into the deadly stabbing of a female police administrative worker in Rambouillet, a middle-class commuter town outside Paris.

The woman was stabbed to death inside her police station before fellow officers shot and killed the suspected attacker at the scene, authorities said.

The identity and motive of the assailant were not immediately clear, a national police spokesperson told The Associated Press. The police officer was a 49-year-old administrative employee in the station, the spokesperson said.

"We are in a state of astoundment," Karl Olive, vice president of the regional council, said on BFM television.

The attack took place southwest of Paris just inside the police station in a quiet residential area of the town of Rambouillet, about 750 meters (yards) from a former royal estate that is sometimes used for international peace negotiations. Police cordons ringed the area after the stabbing.

French Prime Minister Jean Castex, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin and other top officials visited the scene of the attack to show their support for police.

France has seen deadly attacks against police in the past, including some by Islamic extremists.