French army chief says UN report into air strike was biased

·2 min read
Gen Francois Lecointre, left
Gen Francois Lecointre, left, says a UN report had errors and bias

The head of the French armed forces has criticised a UN report which blamed his troops for killing 19 civilians in an air strike on a wedding in Mali.

Gen François Lecointre is quoted in an interview with the French newspaper Le Figaro as saying the report had errors and bias and was designed to turn the local population against France.

France has 5,100 troops across the Sahel region.

They are fighting militants tied to al-Qaeda and the Islamic State group.

Gen Lecointre also said in the interview with Le Figaro that he believed Europe would still be fighting Islamist extremism in the Sahel in 10 years' time, and European forces would be more deeply involved than they are now.

Without such engagement, the Sahel would become a "zone of chaos" with destabilising illegal migration to Europe "out of control", he said.

In the interview Gen Francois Lecointre described as "erroneous and biased" the recent United Nations report blaming his troops for killing civilians at the January wedding.

The UN investigation found that there were about 100 civilians at the site of the strike and five were armed people, thought to be members of a jihadist group affiliated to al-Qaeda.

"The group affected by the strike was overwhelmingly composed of civilians who are protected persons under international humanitarian law," the UN said.

But Gen Lecointre said the report was an attack on the legitimacy of French military presence in the region.

"Very clearly this (report) comprises an attack on the French army, the Barkhane operation (and) on the legitimacy of our engagements," Gen Lecointre is quoted as saying in Le Figaro.

"I think we shall in future be systematically confronted by this kind of attempt which seeks to hamper us, to discredit us, to delegitimise our action and set local people against our action."

France's defence ministry, the French military and Mali's government have backed the army's account of the attack which says they targeted jihadists in a planned and targeted operation against an armed terrorist group while denying there was a wedding, according to AFP news agency.

Jihadism is spreading across ever wider areas of the Sahel despite the presence of thousands of international, regional and local troops.

More on the Sahel crisis:

Recommended Stories

  • Hilton Head teen earned college scholarship. What came next was a bigger surprise

    Lupita Gomez will be the first in her family to go to college, and she dreams of one day working at the United Nations. But she also loves playing the viola.

  • These 2 Wine Stocks Are Now Coming of Age

    Duckhorn and Vintage Wine Estates are going public at an opportune time for the U.S. wine industry, which grew 13% last year.

  • The markets are waiting for something — but the battle for the hearts and minds of retail traders is already blazing

    In an up-and-down week for markets, trading platforms broke new ground in staking a claim to the future of the retail crowd.

  • Israel-Gaza: For some, a ceasefire won't matter

    Hamas is saying that they expect a ceasefire to halt the conflict sweeping Israel and the Palestinian territories within days.And an Egypt security source says both sides have agreed to one in principle, working now on the details - Egypt being one of the central countries trying to find a diplomatic end to it all.But for one Israeli family, it doesn't matter. Albina Ben Dakon, from southern Israel, says a rocket from Gaza tore through their home, wounding her father."I don't want a ceasefire, because I know what this will lead to. This isn't the first ceasefire. We've had so many ceasefires like that, and it always happens again. I don't think this ceasefire will help anything, because -- in conclusion -- we're here in the south. And the Israeli communities surrounding Gaza, we're the main victims. We get these 'raindrops' of rockets. Though it's true that recently, and in the past few days, the whole country got hit with rockets... just like we always do."On the other side of the border in Gaza, Majed Jaber feels the same. He was wounded in an Israeli air strike."It hit our neighbor's house, Abu Khalil Isleem, who works here in Shifa hospital, who has nothing to do with anything, nor do we. Why is this, we do not understand. What we demand is no ceasefire, or anything. We either all die or all live and that's it."Any ceasefire is unlikely to address the long-running issues that sparked this conflict. Israel says it will stop only when it's reached its objectives.Meanwhile, in Washington a number of congressional Democrats have introduced two bills which, if passed, would block a $735 million arms sale to Israel. The proposed legislation is unlikely to gain any traction however, as past arms deals have had wide bipartisan support. The bills would be a symbolic statement.

  • Myanmar junta's electoral body to dissolve Suu Kyi party - media

    News sites Myanmar Now and the Irrawaddy said the announcement was made at a meeting on Friday with political parties that was boycotted by many, including Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy (NLD). The army seized power on Feb. 1, overthrowing and detaining the elected civilian leader Suu Kyi, who led a non-violent struggle against dictatorship in the last two decades of the military's 1962-2011 rule of Myanmar.

  • Cracks open in Democratic support for Israel as old guard is challenged

    The bloody bombing of Gaza has put Joe Biden at odds with progressive leaders in a generational and political divide Rashida Tlaib, the first Palestinian American member of Congress, has a frank discussion with Joe Biden on the Tarmac of the airport in Detroit. Photograph: Leah Millis/Reuters With a giant Stars and Stripes and two gleaming cars at his back, Joe Biden turned to focus his remarks on one member of the audience. “From my heart, I pray that your grandmom and family are well,” he told Rashida Tlaib, the only Palestinian American in Congress. “I promise you, I’m going to do everything to see that they are, on the West Bank. You’re a fighter.” It was a characteristic peace offering by the US president, even as protesters rallied outside the Ford plant in Dearborn, Michigan, and Tlaib herself challenged Biden over his unyielding support for Israel. But Tuesday’s gesture, and even a Middle East ceasefire declared on Thursday, may not be enough to heal a growing rift in the Democratic party. Biden’s first hundred days as president were striking for their rare display of Democratic unity, pleasantly surprising the left with his ambitions for government spending, racial justice and the climate crisis. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a congresswoman from New York, said his administration “definitely exceeded expectations that progressives had”. Even when a crack appeared last month over Biden’s plan to retain former president Donald Trump’s cap on the number of refugees allowed into the US, the White House backed down within hours after fierce blowback from progressives and harmony was restored. But Israel’s bombing campaign against Hamas in the heavily populated Gaza Strip, which killed 65 children over 11 days, was of a different magnitude. It exposed a generational and political divide in the party that cannot be so easily bridged. On one side are Biden, 78, the Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer, 78, House speaker, Nancy Pelosi, 81, and House majority leader, Steny Hoyer, 81, all of whom grew up in a political era when reflexive support for Israel was axiomatic. Hoyer said this week: “We must not allow extremists to hijack important discussions about securing a better future for Israelis and Palestinians by promoting a false narrative.” On the other side is “the Squad”, progressive members of Congress and people of colour who include Tlaib and Ocasio-Cortez (both called Israel an “apartheid state”), Ilhan Omar of Minnesota (who described Israeli airstrikes as “terrorism”) and Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts (who tweeted “We can’t stand idly by when the United States government sends $3.8 billion of military aid to Israel that is used to demolish Palestinian homes, imprison Palestinian children and displace Palestinian families”). Protesters gather and demand that Jerusalem stop expelling Palestinian people from Israel at Israel’s embassy in Washington this week. Photograph: Tasos Katopodis/UPI/Rex/Shutterstock The generation gap reflects a broader trend among the US population. John Zogby, a pollster, notes considerably more sympathy for Palestinians among voters under 40 than those over 60. “Older folks are able to conjure up the original legend of David Ben-Gurion [Israel’s first prime minister] and the wars of 1967 and 1973,” he said. “Voters under 40 conjure up Benjamin Netanyahu [Israel’s current prime minister], the intifada and now several bombings in Gaza.” Youth is not the only force moving the Democratic party’s centre of gravity. On Thursday the leftwing senator Bernie Sanders, 79, introduced a resolution blocking a $735m weapons sale to Israel while his colleague Elizabeth Warren, 71, welcomed the ceasefire but urged Biden to press for a two-state agreement “that starts with taking all appropriate steps to end the occupation”. Several pro-Israel members of Congress also raised questions in recent days, a sign that, while backing for Israel’s right to self-defense remains rock solid, skepticism about its government’s treatment of the Palestinians is no longer taboo. The fact that “the Squad’s” scathing comments went unrebuked spoke volumes about how much has changed in a few short years. Logan Bayroff, a spokesperson for J Street, a liberal Jewish American lobby group, said: “There are shifts and you see it on the left side of the spectrum with vocal and unapologetic Palestinian rights advocacy from the likes of AOC [Ocasio-Cortez] and others but you also see it reflected across a large swath of the party. “What is notable is that we’re still not seeing that reflected in terms of policy or rhetoric from the Biden administration. I think this is less one half the party versus the other and it’s more Congress pushing in one direction and the administration not following as of yet.” Activists and analysts suggest that various push and pull factors are at work. Netanyahu’s ostentatious alliance with Trump, whom he praised for moving the US embassy to Jerusalem from Tel Aviv, makes him a singularly unsympathetic figure for Democrats. Netanyahu fiercely opposed Barack Obama’s nuclear deal with Iran, which Trump scrapped but Biden is seeking to revive. Donald Trump’s identification with the policies of Benjamin Netanyahu have weighed more heavily with younger Democrats than historic ties with Israel. Photograph: Ahmad Gharabli/AFP/Getty Images Bayroff added: “When you have an Israeli leader who has identified himself so closely with the ideology, rhetoric and tactics of rightwing ethnonationalism and has explicitly echoed Donald Trump and Trumpism – as well as aligning himself with other illiberal democracies and leaders like Orbán and Bolsonaro and Modi – that’s the antithesis of the pluralistic, diverse liberal democracy that most Democratic voters and an increasing number of Americans are supporting. So that is going to lead to a collision.” Meanwhile a new generation of Americans, including Jewish Americans, have grown up with a heightened consciousness of social justice movements. Sanders and others have compared the Palestinian struggle to Black Lives Matter and want to apply domestic principles to foreign policy. Bayroff added: “We’re seeing an overall push in all aspects of American politics and policy from a rising generation and a lot of voters to centre human rights, dignity and equality and equal treatment and social justice for all people. When they see a 54-year occupation and a system where Palestinians have a different set of rules and don’t get to vote for their own government and face a different legal system than their settler neighbours, that is something that people reject and want to see the US work to end.” But some Democrats who support racial justice causes are nevertheless uneasy with the comparison. Ron Klein, chair of the Jewish Democratic Council of America, said: “We made it clear to our friends in Black Lives Matter and various civil rights organisations we’re on the same team. The Palestinian issues are a separate set of issues. Don’t conflate the two, they’re totally different, and that is not part of the formal Black Lives Matter movement.” Klein believes “the Squad’s” recent statements have gone too far. “I think that they’re wrong,” he continued. “They’re entitled to their opinion as elected members of Congress but they’re taking a lot of their information out of context. I’m not here to suggest that Israel always does the right things but Israel is a very strategic ally to the United States.” Palestinians return to their houses which were destroyed by the Israeli military, in Beit Hanoun, in the northern Gaza Strip, on Friday. Photograph: APAImages/Rex/Shutterstock Still, the political and social upheaval of recent years has shaken many old certainties about crossing lines once perceived as uncrossable. Democrats who may have long harboured doubts about Israeli policy, but bit their lip because of assumed political risks, now feel at liberty to speak out. Peter Beinart, editor-at-large of Jewish Currents, tweeted: “The reason the American debate over Israel-Palestine could shift dramatically and quickly is that many Democratic politicians don’t need to be convinced that what Israel is doing is wrong. They just need to be convinced that they can say so without hurting their careers.” Biden, who has impressed many young liberals with his bold agenda, finally seems to have run into an issue where old, cautious habits die hard. However, with Democrats holding only narrow majorities in both the House and Senate, “the Squad” might be deterred from causing a serious split over a foreign policy issue when so much is at stake on the home front. Max Berger, editorial director of the liberal group More Perfect Union, said: “I think it’s very unlikely that this portends any kind of significant rupture in the Democratic coalition but it does open up a question: will the White House be as responsive to progressives on foreign policy as they have been on domestic policy? The honest answer is, we’ll see.”

  • Touring Gaza, regional U.N. humanitarian chief presses both sides over ceasefire

    After touring rubble-strewn areas of Gaza hit by air strikes during fighting between Israel and Hamas, the top U.N. aid official in the region appealed to both sides on Saturday to observe a ceasefire as aid teams assess the damage. The ceasefire, which began early on Friday, ended 11 days of Israeli aerial attacks and barrages of rockets fired at Israel by Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip. "Last night was calm, and we hope obviously that it is going to hold and everybody just needs to stand down and not to engage in any provocative moves," Lynn Hastings, U.N. Humanitarian Coordinator for the Palestinian territories, said in Gaza City.

  • Iran deliberately shot down plane full of passengers in act of terrorism, Canadian judge rules

    Jury to decide how much Iran should pay victims in compensation, but collection will be challenging

  • Trump turns on his own party and labels Republicans who don’t want to talk about Arizona ‘weak and stupid’

    Trump has critiqued Republicans, such as Representative Liz Cheney, for their disinterest in Arizona vote recount on conservative media

  • Trump Hotel raised prices to deter QAnon conspiracists from booking rooms, leaked police files reveal

    Leaked documents suggest police were alerted to hotel price hike by media reports

  • If Donald Trump faces criminal charges, few think it will hurt him with his base in 2024

    Criminal charges would create political problems for Trump, but would not necessarily prevent him from campaigning in 2022 and running in 2024.

  • Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez reveals she's attending therapy and learning to 'slow down' after Capitol riot

    Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said members of Congress effectively "served in war" during the January 6 riot.

  • Greta Thunberg calls out Chinese state-run media for 'fat-shaming' her in a scathing article that questioned her veganism

    The 18-year-old climate activist described being "fat-shamed" by the China Daily as a "pretty weird experience."

  • Elon Musk congratulates Ford on the debut of their new electric F-150 Lightning pickup truck

    A few days after Tesla CEO Elon Musk debuted the company's Cybertruck in November 2019, it saw 250,000 pre-orders.

  • Cabrara’s slam, solo homer lead Tigers over Royals 7-5

    Miguel Cabrera hit a solo homer and a grand slam, doubling his season total to four home runs and leading Detroit over the Kansas City Royals 7-5 Friday night for the Tigers' eighth win in 11 games. The 38-year-old homered in the second off Mike Minor for the game's first run, then overcame a 5-3 deficit in the seventh against Greg Holland with his sixth slam, the 491st home run of his big league career. “We try to make the moves that are going to that are going to give us the best shot,” Royals manager Mike Matheny said.

  • Coronavirus latest news: Britain could have avoided all lockdowns if No 10 had planned properly for pandemic, says Dominic Cummings

    Big weddings set to resume from June 21 Germany to ban British travellers amid fears over Indian variant GP outrage over appointment numbers Why Joe Biden’s vaccine patent call will backfire Better safe than sorry, Sage tells Government Heathrow to open terminal for red-list arrivals Boris Johnson’s former chief advisor Dominic Cummings has claimed that Britain could have avoided any form of Covid lockdown if it had planned properly for a pandemic, Patrick Sawer reports. Mr Cummings accuses UK Governments of having failed to seriously prepare for pandemics such coronavirus, which spread rapidly after originating in China last year. In the latest of a series of Tweets criticising Mr Johnson and his ministers, as well as previous Governments, for their failure to make adequate plans, Mr Cummings says: “If we'd had the right preparations and competent people in charge, we would probably have avoided lockdown1, *definitely* no need for lockdowns 2&3.” He adds: “Given the plan was AWOL/disaster and awful decisions delayed everything, lockdown 1 became necessary.” Mr Cummings’ comments are bound to cause further embarrassment in Government and add to pressure over its handling of Britain’s response to the pandemic, which has so far claimed more than 127,000 lives in the UK. Follow the latest updates below.

  • Parents outraged after Florida high school edits girls’ yearbook pictures to make clothes more conservative

    ‘Our daughters of Bartram deserve an apology,’ one mother says

  • ‘Die Jew.’ Jewish family visiting South Florida harassed while walking in Bal Harbour

    As a Jewish family visiting South Florida from New Jersey walked along Collins Avenue in Bal Harbour earlier this week, four men in an SUV began hurling insults — and garbage — at them.

  • GOP Rep. Madison Cawthorn said he missed 15 House votes because he was fulfilling his 'service as a husband'

    Cawthorn told "Real America's Voice News" that every vote that came up during his April honeymoon was on "some Democrat garbage."

  • World champs Hurd, Memmel eye big picture at US Classic

    Morgan Hurd can feel when the pressure creeps up on her. The only thing the 19-year-old Hurd hasn’t done is make an Olympic team, a byproduct of the calendar more than anything else. Hurd seemed to be on her way last March when she won the American Cup in what was supposed to be the first major step toward the 2020 Tokyo Games following an occasionally difficult 2019 competition season.