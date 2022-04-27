French army watches for bombs and potholes as it withdraws from Mali base

FILE PHOTO: A French soldier leaves with his backpack at the Operational Desert Platform Camp (PfOD) during the Operation Barkhane in Gao
Paul Lorgerie
·3 min read

By Paul Lorgerie

GOSSI, Mali (Reuters) - The French military left a remote base in northern Mali before dawn last week for the last time, one hundred vehicles forming a miles-long convoy across the barren desert terrain.

Helicopters whirred above, air support for hundreds of troops in trucks and armoured cars leaving the camp near the town of Gossi. A team of sappers led the way, looking for explosives hidden on the sandy floor.

"We are in the middle of the desert, on a road with big potholes and with a real direct risk from enemies who can lay mines or attack us with a car bomb," said Lieutenant Imran, part of a tactical team charged with protecting the convoy.

This is what France's withdrawal from northern Mali looks like: painstaking and slow, through hostile territory that its forces have failed to secure in ten years of conflict.

The departure from Gossi, which follows similar withdrawals from bases in Timbuktu and Kidal, is part of a staggered pullout announced by France in February, prompted by worsening violence and a breakdown in relations between the two countries.

It marks the end to a mission that began in 2013 with quick successes against Islamist militants who had taken over parts of the north, but which became a quagmire, sucking in thousands of troops and billions of dollars.

Over 50 French soldiers have died in Mali. As the conflict dragged on, anti-French sentiment grew and relations with Mali's military junta, which took power in 2020, frayed beyond repair.

Now a shift in the international fight against jihadists in the region is underway. As France moves out of Mali, Russian mercenaries from Wagner Group have moved in, rights groups and sources say, raising concern among Western powers of a potential spike in violence.

Mali and Russia have previously said that there are no mercenaries in Mali, only Russian trainers helping local troops.

PACKING UP

The Gossi base, which housed between 300 and 400 troops, is little more than a walled compound surrounded by scrubland. Soldiers slept on cots under the stars. It was abuzz last week as they packed up generators and other kit and loaded them onto trucks.

The journey north to the city of Gao is 160 kilometres (100 miles), but it took the slow-moving convoy a day and half to get there. The soldiers know the route well: miles of thorny scrub, rocky outcrops and the occasional camel. Breakdowns are common.

Before leaving on April 19, the French soldiers handed the base over to the Malian army. As saluting soldiers looked on, the French flag was lowered and removed and replaced with the Malian one.

The base has since been in the headlines. A day after leaving, the French military released drone footage of what it said was men burying bodies close to the base. The army said it was an attempt by Russian mercenaries to discredit French soldiers. Reuters was not able to independently verify the footage.

Mali's government has confirmed that bodies were found near the base and has opened an investigation. Wagner Group and Russian officials did not respond to requests for comment.

(Writing by Edward McAllister; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Russian invaders disguising mass grave in Manhush, says Mariupol City Council

    Invading Russian forces are disguising a mass grave in the town of Manhush to hide the real number of Ukrainian civilians killed in the port city of Mariupol, the press service of Mariupol City Council reported on the Telegram messenger on April 25.

  • 3 children, 1 man dead after Philadelphia house fire

    A man and three children died in a house fire early Sunday morning in Philadelphia.

  • 3 children, father killed in Kensington rowhome fire

    The School District of Philadelphia identified three children killed in a rowhome fire as Yamalier, 5, Yadriel, 9, and 12-year-old Alexangel. The children's father was also killed when family members say he went back into the fire to search for the kids.

  • The Biden Administration Plans To Put Some Deportations On Hold As Immigration Courts Face A Staggering Backlog

    A memo obtained by BuzzFeed News outlines the deportation cases the administration wants to prioritize and which should be taken off court calendars.View Entire Post ›

  • Eye Opener: U.N. Secretary-General to meet with Putin to push for a Ukraine ceasefire

    United Nations&nbsp;Secretary-General António Guterres is scheduled to meet Vladimir Putin to discuss&nbsp;steps to bring about peace in Ukraine. Also, newly revealed text messages show how far some Trump allies were willing to go, to keep him in office. All that and all that matters in today’s Eye Opener.

  • Tata's Air India proposes to buy AirAsia India

    Tata Group-owned Air India has proposed to buy the entire equity share capital of low cost carrier AirAsia India, in which Tata has a majority stake, to merge into a single airline, according to an application with India's competition commission. The autos-to-steel conglomerate bought state-run carrier Air India in a $2.4 billion equity-and-debt deal, regaining ownership of what used to be India's flagship carrier after nearly 70 years. Tata Sons has an 83.67% stake in AirAsia India.

  • Boise police who fired 68 rounds at armed man acted in self-defense, report says

    In 2017, six officers shot and killed a suspect who threatened trail users and killed one dog in the Boise Foothills.

  • Two-thirds in US and China concerned about tensions between superpowers: survey

    A majority of adults in the U.S. and China are growing increasingly concerned about economic and military tensions between the two superpowers. According to a new survey released by the Morning Consult on Monday, two-thirds of respondents in both countries said they are concerned about tensions between the two, adding that 7 in 10 adults…

  • Ford juices production of Lightning F-150 electric truck to meet demand

    DEARBORN, Mich. (Reuters) -Ford Motor Co on Tuesday started regular manufacturing of its F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck, the most prominent emblem of the 119-year-old company's drive to retool for a new century. Ford workers, top executives and a group of F-150 Lightning customers joined a party at Ford's Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in Dearborn, Michigan, marking the sharp acceleration of the assembly system. Ford has been building Lightnings for several weeks, parking them in lots around its Dearborn headquarters.

  • An Awful Situation, Surging China Pandemic, Markets Find Religion, Fed, Earnings

    One positive takeaway last week was the very low trading volume for Nasdaq-listed stocks in aggregate and for constituent names of the Nasdaq Composite.

  • Lacking filters, U.S. cars set to emit a septillion more particles - research

    A regulatory gap allows automakers like Ford and BMW to make U.S. cars that emit more ultrafine particles that harm human health than equivalent models sold in Europe and other markets, according to new research. British testing specialist Emissions Analytics took four pairs of cars - from Ford, BMW, Toyota and Stellantis - and compared the impact of tailpipe filters that are widely used in Europe where regulations limit the number of harmful particles that can be emitted, but not in the United States where the same regulations do not apply.

  • Amid Twitter's Musk meltdown, Mark Hamill pledges to stay on 'no matter who owns it'

    While Jameela Jamil is among celebs who say they'll quit Twitter, Mark Hamill plans to stay to 'fight the good fight' no matter who owns the platform.

  • We are preparing for attack or siege of Mykolaiv - the mayor

    IRYNA BALACHUK - TUESDAY, 26 APRIL 2022, 11:45 The mayor of Mykolaiv, Oleksandr Sienkevych, has declared that the city authorities are preparing for a Russian attack on or siege of the city. Source: Sienkevych in an interview with "Ukrainska Pravda" Sienkevych quote: "We see that Russia is transferring weapons and military resources across Crimea.

  • Hunter Biden's business partner reportedly visited White House 19 times

    Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, on Eric Schwerin's trips to the White House when Joe Biden was vice president and Elon Musk's bid to take over Twitter.

  • Abby Finkenauer on firearms

    Abby Finkenauer on firearms

  • Russia's Gazprom cuts gas to Poland, Bulgaria

    STORY: Russian energy giant Gazprom stopped supplying gas to Poland and Bulgaria on Wednesday,in a major escalation of Moscow's broader tension with the West over its invasion of Ukraine.Poland and Bulgaria are the first to have their gas cut off by Europe's main supplier since Russia launched its invasion.But Poland's Prime Minister said on Tuesday that the country's energy supplies are secure..“Our gas storages are 76 percent full. This is a high level of filling – much higher than in most European countries. Therefore, also in this transitional period, before the Baltic gas pipeline is launched, we will be able to draw on our resources, as well as obtain gas from all possible other directions.Russian President Vladimir Putin has demanded that countries he terms "unfriendly" pay for gas in roubles, and has threatened to cut gas supplies if the demands are not fully met.Bulgaria, which is almost completely reliant on Russian gas imports, said the proposed new payment scheme was a breach of contract.While Poland, whose gas deal with Russia expires at the end of this year, has repeatedly said it would not comply with the new scheme of gas payments. It has also said it would not extend the contract.Polish Climate Minister, Anna Moskwa:"We are prepared to be completely cut off from Russian resources. Both with regard to coal – the cut was made on our initiative, we introduced an embargo on April 16. We are ready to cut off the gas completely. We are also ready to cut off Russian oil completely.”The move to cut off supplies followed sanctions imposed by Warsaw against Russian individuals and companies following what Moscow calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine to disarm the country and protect it from fascists.Ukraine and the West say this is a false pretext for an unprovoked war to seize territory.The campaign has killed thousands, displaced millions, and reduced towns and cities to rubble.

  • Russia's "victory" in Mariupol turns city's dreams to rubble

    In the years prior to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the port city of Mariupol was undergoing a makeover. More than $600 million was spent on new roads, a children's hospital and parks to modernise the mainly Russian-speaking city as part of a campaign to show the benefits of life in West-leaning Ukraine following Russia's annexation of Crimea in 2014. "We lived well, happily," said Maria Danylova, 24, who moved into a new apartment in the city last August after she married.

  • Russia intensifies nuclear terrorism: 2 missiles fly over Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant

    Iryna Balachuk - Tuesday, 26 April 2022, 10:08 On the morning of 26 April 2 Russian cruise missiles flew over Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) and towards the city of Zaporizhzhia at low altitude.

  • Raskin responds to ‘chilling’ report Pence refused to leave Capitol on Jan. 6

    Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.), a member of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot, on Monday responded to a report that former Vice President Mike Pence refused to leave the Capitol during the attack, referring to Pence’s quoted words during the moment as “chilling.” According to an excerpt of the forthcoming book “I…

  • Who’s the man Mike Tyson hit on a plane? Florida punching bag has seen cops before

    Mike Tyson had had enough.