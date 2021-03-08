French aviation billionaire, pilot die in helicopter crash

  • FILE - In this Sept.1, 2014 file photo, French member of parliament Olivier Dassault smiles in Paris. The French billionaire aviation industrialist who also served 19 years as a member of parliament died in a helicopter crash along with the pilot, authorities said. Olivier Dassault, 69, was heir to a powerful family business empire that made Falcon private jets and Rafale fighter planes and owned many other businesses including Le Figaro newspaper. (AP Photo/Jacques Brinon, File)
  • FILE - In this March 4, 2015 file photo, then Dassault Group Chairman and CEO Serge Dassault, left, and his son MP Olivier Dassault react as they visit the factory of French aircraft manufacturer Dassault Aviation in Merignac near Bordeaux, southwestern France. The French billionaire aviation industrialist Olivier Dassault who also served 19 years as a member of parliament died in a helicopter crash along with the pilot, authorities said. Olivier Dassault, 69, was heir to a powerful family business empire that made Falcon private jets and Rafale fighter planes and owned many other businesses including Le Figaro newspaper. (AP Photo/Bob Edme, File)
1 / 2

France Helicopter Crash

FILE - In this Sept.1, 2014 file photo, French member of parliament Olivier Dassault smiles in Paris. The French billionaire aviation industrialist who also served 19 years as a member of parliament died in a helicopter crash along with the pilot, authorities said. Olivier Dassault, 69, was heir to a powerful family business empire that made Falcon private jets and Rafale fighter planes and owned many other businesses including Le Figaro newspaper. (AP Photo/Jacques Brinon, File)
PARIS (AP) — A French billionaire aviation industrialist and member of parliament has died in a helicopter crash along with the pilot, authorities said.

Olivier Dassault, 69, was heir to a powerful family business empire that made Falcon private jets and Rafale fighter planes and owned many other businesses including Le Figaro newspaper.

A judicial inquiry for eventual manslaughter charges is under way after Sunday’s crash in the town of Touques in Normandy, according to the regional prosecutor’s office in Lisieux.

The French national air accident investigation agency, the BEA, said the Airbus AS350 helicopter crashed just after takeoff from a private airfield. BEA investigators were traveling to the site Monday.

Forbes magazine listed Olivier Dassault as one of the world’s top 500 richest people in 2020. He held executive positions at the family-owned Dassault Group as well as serving in the lower house of parliament as a lawmaker from the conservative Republicans party since 2002.

President Emmanuel Macron paid homage in a tweet to a “captain of industry, parliament member, local elected leader, air force reserve officer" and said "his brutal death is a great loss.”

