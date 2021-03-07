French billionaire politician Olivier Dassault killed in helicopter crash

  • French politician Olivier Dassault arrives for the screening of the film "Drive" during the 37th American Film Festival in Deauville
  • French deputy Olivier Dassault attends the government questions session at the National Assembly in Paris
1 / 2

French billionaire politician Olivier Dassault killed in helicopter crash

French politician Olivier Dassault arrives for the screening of the film "Drive" during the 37th American Film Festival in Deauville
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

PARIS (Reuters) - French billionaire Olivier Dassault was killed on Sunday in a helicopter crash, a police source said, with President Emmanuel Macron paying tribute to the 69-year old conservative politician.

Dassault was the eldest son of late French billionaire industrialist Serge Dassault, whose namesake Dassault Aviation, builds the Rafale war planes and owns Le Figaro newspaper.

"Olivier Dassault loved France. Captain of industry, lawmaker, local elected official, reserve commander in the air force: during his life, he never ceased to serve our country, to value its assets. His sudden death is a great loss. Thoughts on his family and loved ones," Macron said on Twitter.

The private helicopter crashed on Sunday afternoon in Normandy, where he has a holiday home, according to a police source. The pilot was also killed.

A lawmaker for the conservative Les Republicains party since 2002, Dassault was considered the 361st richest man in the world alongside his two brothers and sister, with wealth of about 6 billion euros ($7.15 billion) mostly inherited from his father, according to the 2020 Forbes rich list.

He stepped down from his role on the board of Dassault due to his political role to avoid any conflict of interest.

Olivier, seen as the favourite of founder Marcel, was once considered favoured to succeed Serge at the head of the family holding, but that role went to former Dassault Aviation CEO Charles Edelstenne.

"Great sadness at the news of the sudden passing of Olivier Dassault," Valerie Pecresse, a conservative politician who is president of the Paris region, said on Twitter.

"A businessman, but also a renowned photographer, he had a passion for politics in his blood, rooted in his department of Oise. My warm thoughts to his family."

($1 = 0.8393 euros)

(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru and Paris Newsroom; Editing by William Maclean, Catherine Evans and Frances Kerry)

Recommended Stories

  • Police car strikes, kills cyclist near Black Point. A week later, few details from police

    A Miami bicyclist on his regular Saturday morning group ride near Black Point Park and Marina was killed in a head-on collision with a Miami-Dade County police car last week, according to friends and former colleagues of Juan Carlos Martinez, 30.

  • Sydney's LGBTQI Mardi Gras goes ahead _ with restrictions

    Sydney’s annual iconic Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras went ahead on Saturday, only in a different format due to coronavirus restrictions. It was being held at the Sydney Cricket Ground, where people can socially distance in their seats rather than on the traditional route down Oxford Street. Meanwhile, LGBTQI rights protesters have been given the green light to march down Oxford Street in a separate event before the parade.

  • Biden White House: keeping control of the daily message

    President Joe Biden is the first executive in four decades to reach this point in his term without holding a formal question and answer session. It reflects a White House media strategy meant both to reserve major media set-pieces for the celebration of a legislative victory and to limit unforced errors from a historically gaffe-prone politician. Biden has opted to take questions about as often as most of his recent predecessors, but he tends to field just one or two informal inquiries at a time, usually in a hurried setting at the end of an event.

  • Brooke Shields shares update on recovery after breaking leg: 'One step at a time'

    The 55-year-old actor and former model is putting one foot in front of the other.

  • 7 stunning swimsuits for over half-off at Nordstrom Rack

    For a limited time, enjoy some major savings on dozens of swimsuits from brands like Madewell, Tommy Bahama and more.

  • Trio raided mailboxes to fund shopping spree at Target and rent hotels in NC, feds say

    They’re also accused of using the stolen credit cards and driver’s licenses to rent cars.

  • Swiss narrowly back proposal to ban face coverings in public

    Swiss voters narrowly approved on Sunday a proposal to ban face coverings, both the niqabs and burqas worn by a few Muslim women in the country and the ski masks and bandannas used by protesters. The measure will outlaw covering one's face in public places like restaurants, sports stadiums, public transport or simply walking in the street. It foresees exceptions at religious sites and for security or health reasons, such as face masks people are wearing now to protect against COVID-19, as well as for traditional Carnival celebrations.

  • Priyanka Chopra To Open New Indian Restaurant SONA In New York City

    Priyanka Chopra, riding high on the strength of her starring and executive producing role in the Netflix hit White Tiger, is entering the restaurant business. She will be opening the Indian cuisine eatery SONA this month in New York City. The announcement was made by the actress on Saturday to her 60.9 million followers on […]

  • Golden Globes vows reform amid scrutiny on diversity

    Facing heightened scrutiny arounds its membership and practices, the group behind the Golden Globe Awards says that it is committed to immediate “transformational change” and reforms. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association said in a statement Saturday that it would focus on adding Black and other underrepresented members to its organization in addition to increasing transparency around its operations. The group outlined initial steps that it will take over the next 60 days, including hiring independent experts to audit its bylaws and membership requirements, engaging in outreach to add Black professionals to the organization and hiring an independent law firm to review its policies and to set up a confidential way for individuals to report violations..

  • Bids for Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey's first ever Tweet reach $2.5m

    The tweet will be sold as a non-fungible token (NFT), this is a digital certificate that attests who owns a photo, video or other form of online media.

  • Malcolm Kenyatta, a 30-year-old Democratic state lawmaker, could be Pennsylvania's next senator in 2022

    If elected, Kenyatta, a lawmaker from North Philadelphia, would be the first Black senator from Pennsylvania and the state's first openly gay senator.

  • Queen calls for Commonwealth unity before Harry and Meghan interview

    Britain's Queen Elizabeth celebrated on Sunday the sense of Commonwealth unity fostered by "a time like no other", just hours before a U.S. interview with her grandson Prince Harry and his wife Meghan that could deepen divisions in the royal family. In a speech to mark Commonwealth Day, dedicated to the countries mainly from the former British empire that maintain links with Britain, the Queen welcomed the "deeper appreciation of the mutual support and spiritual sustenance we enjoy being connected to others" during the coronavirus pandemic. For almost 50 years, the royal family has attended an annual Commonwealth Day service at London's Westminster Abbey in March, but it has been cancelled this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Nicolas Cage marries for the 5th time: 'It's true, and we are very happy'

    The "Leaving Las Vegas" star fittingly tied the knot in the marriage capital of the world last month.

  • Fizdale walks back Porzingis' injury comment

    After Kristaps Porzingis was seen running around New York, David Fizdale walks back his comments on the Knicks power forward.

  • ‘I will not step one foot out of line’: 18-year-old charged in Capitol riot begs for release

    He’s the youngest of the hundreds accused of joining in on the Capitol riots

  • Police investigating killing reported outside Durham hotel, the second there in a month

    This is the second dead body found in this Durham block in less than a month.

  • Protesters practice shield formation before clashes

    Video obtained by Reuters showed anti-coup protesters practicing retreating and advancing with the makeshift shields, one of an increasing number of ways protesters have used to protect themselves from security forces.Protesters have also used longstanding superstitions like the idea that it is bad luck to walk under women's clothing to stop police from charging at them.Security forces have opened fire with stun grenades, rubber bullets and live rounds since the start of the coup in February, causing the deaths of more than 50 protesters, according to the United Nations.

  • A man’s shooting rampage in South Miami-Dade killed his cousin and shot a dog, cops say

    A Saturday morning argument over smoking marijuana escalated into a shooting rampage that killed a man in a Leisure City living room; forced a man to jump out a second floor window; had another barricading himself with four children; saw a neighbor’s dog get shot; and a woman carjacked while she looked for a Walmart, Miami-Dade police said.

  • Summer House 's Hannah Berner Reveals She Already Has Her Wedding Dress (and Date!)

    In this exclusive Bravo's Chat Room sneak peek, Hannah Berner teases wedding details, Summer House drama and more.

  • Urban Meyer discusses what he believes Joe Cullen brings to Jags’ coaching staff

    Urban Meyer was impressed with the Ravens' defense after studying them, but hiring Joe Cullen from them was more about his coaching ability.