French broadcast regulator clips far-right commentator's wings before likely presidential run

FILE PHOTO: French political columnist Eric Zemmour delivers a speech in Paris
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

PARIS (Reuters) - France's broadcast regulator said on Wednesday a far-right commentator known for incendiary remarks on Islam, immigration and French identity had signalled electoral ambitions and should be subject to limits on air time for political figures.

Eric Zemmour, a regular feature on billionaire Vincent Bollore's CNews cable network and widely credited with lifting its viewer numbers, has not officially thrown his hat into the 2022 presidential election race.

However, he has said he wants to run, has quit his columnist job at Le Figaro newspaper, launched a website and will soon publish his latest book - a rite of passage for would-be candidates.

It is unusual for the CSA watchdog to pre-empt a candidate's announcement. However, it said in a statement that in light of his actions and in line with national legislation, broadcasters should from Sept. 9 "count the interventions of Zemmour in the national political debate" - meaning restrictions on air time.

A polarizing figure who has made a career of testing the limits of political correctness, Zemmour has popularity among staunch conservatives reflecting a deep-rooted nationalist, anti-immigrant current in French politics.

An establishment outsider, Zemmour would sit further still to the right of far-right leader Marine Le Pen. Polls show him winning 7-8% of the first round presidential vote.

That would not be enough to pass into the second round, but by eroding the support of Le Pen, with security, national identity and immigration set to dominate the campaign, he would make the contest more unpredictable, including for President Emmanuel Macron.

Zemmour alleges France will be transformed into an Islamic republic within a century if does not crack down hard on immigration.

On Wednesday, he successfully overturned on appeal one of several convictions for inciting hatred. Another court also on Wednesday postponed a separate hate trial related to remarks Zemmour made about unaccompanied child migrants last September.

"They've no reason to be here, they are thieves, killers, rapists, that's all they are. They should be sent home, they shouldn't even come here in the first place," Zemmour said at the time.

(Reporting by Richard Lough; Editing by Mark Heinrich)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Minnesota baseball gear plant closure will eliminate dozens of jobs

    A manufacturing plant in Caledonia, Minnesota, that's partially owned by Major League Baseball is shutting down. The closure will move dozens of jobs out of the state, with most going to China. Kris Van Cleave has more.

  • Surprise jump in exports boost China's economy

    China's exporters were unexpectedly busy in August. Data out Tuesday (September 7) showed overseas shipments rose by more than a quarter, year-on-year. That was well ahead of the 17.1% forecast by analysts, and also a big jump on July's figure. The world's biggest exporter has staged a strong recovery from its health-crisis-driven slump. But economists were worried that fresh outbreaks and rising raw material prices could crimp growth. Instead, exports of consumer electronics, furniture and other goods have all rebounded. A recent gridlock at major ports also seems to have eased, giving shippers a boost. Even so, manufacturers remain under pressure, partly due to the global shortage of computer chips. The service sector has also slumped into contraction again. As a result, many economists bet that China's central bank will soon take further steps to lift growth.

  • 2 elementary school-age children among 4 found dead in Ohio home, police say

    Four people, including two elementary school-age children, were shot and killed in an apparent murder-suicide in Ohio, authorities said Tuesday.Office

  • Exclusive-Ryanair ready to wait years for Boeing to cut prices, says O'Leary

    ROME (Reuters) -Ryanair is willing to wait years for Boeing to drop its prices before placing a big new plane order with the U.S. company, Chief Executive Michael O'Leary told Reuters, while he also downplayed the chance of a deal with rival Airbus. The Irish budget airline, one of Boeing's biggest customers, said on Monday it had ended talks over a new order of 737 MAX 10 jets worth tens of billions of dollars because the prices on offer were too high. "We're not wasting any time on those MAX 10 discussions nor will we for a period of 2, 4, 6, 8, 10 years until we get to the next crisis," O'Leary said in an interview.

  • Internet Giants Take Fire in Korean Echo of China Crackdown

    (Bloomberg) -- Kakao Corp. and Naver Corp. plummeted, set for the biggest declines in years, after South Korean lawmakers warned the nation’s internet giants against abusing their market dominance in the pursuit of profits.Kakao, which runs Korea’s biggest messaging and social media service, plunged more than 11%, on track for its worst drop since 2012. Naver, which runs the messaging platform Line as well as a host of apps, slid more than 8%, poised for its biggest loss in six years. Kakao shou

  • House Ethics panel announces new investigations of four lawmakers

    The House Ethics Committee announced Tuesday it would initiate investigations into four lawmakers over separate possible violations cited by an outside ethics group.

  • Rep. Jim Jordan Gets Jabbed On Twitter After Screwing Up Basic U.S. History

    The Ohio Republican received a blunt fact check after his latest claim about vaccine mandates.

  • Ted Cruz Tells People To 'Get A Job' And Twitter Works Him Over

    The Texas senator was responding to an article about unemployment benefits expiring for millions.

  • Why 'Common Prosperity’ Has China’s Billionaires Running for Cover

    Xi Jinping's "common prosperity" drive has stunned China's wealthiest with the thought that the CCP might actually be socialist after all. Now many are scrambling to donate to charitable causes, or step back from corporate life

  • GOP Lawmakers Sent Threatening Letter To Wrong CEO To Thwart Jan. 6 Probe

    Republicans are trying to scare off telecom companies that might have something damning about them.

  • Philippines' Duterte accepts 2022 vice presidential nomination

    Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Wednesday accepted his party's nomination to run for vice president in next year's election, forging ahead with a plan criticised by rivals as a cynical move to maintain his political power. But Duterte, who has always portrayed himself as a reluctant leader, said his decision was driven by love of country. A prosecutor at the International Criminal Court in the Hague is seeking to investigate https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/international-criminal-court-prosecutor-requests-probe-into-philippines-killings-2021-06-14 the firebrand leader over thousands of killings in his notorious "war on drugs".

  • 'Never knew Canada would tolerate this': Justin Trudeau, Canadians respond to aggressive attacks from 'anti-vaxxer mobs' across country

    During a campaign stop in in Montreal on Tuesday, Justin Trudeau responded to questions about the "mob" of protesters who through gravel at him on Monday in London, Ont.

  • China chases 'rejuvenation' with control of tycoons, society

    An avalanche of changes launched by China’s ruling Communist Party has jolted everyone from tech billionaires to school kids. Now, after 40 years of growth that transformed China into the world's factory but left a gulf between a wealthy elite and the poor majority, the party is promising to spread prosperity more evenly and is pressing private companies to pay for social welfare and back Beijing’s ambition to become a global technology competitor.

  • How Trump could start a GOP circular firing squad

    How Trump could start a GOP circular firing squad

  • Anxious staffers mute Biden's remarks: Report

    Some staffers in the Biden White House would rather miss their boss speak in public than endure another gaffe, according to a new report.

  • Guinea coup: Who is Col Mamady Doumbouya?

    Col Mamady Doumbouya is a former French soldier who has fought in countries from Somalia to Afghanistan.

  • US security reviews now extend to Chinese acquisitions never filed with government

    A little over a week ago, Magnachip Semiconductor was notified by the US Treasury Department that it had identified national security risks in the Delaware chip company's proposed US$1.4 billion sale to Chinese private equity firm Wise Road Capital. Soon after, the department would recommend US President Joe Biden block the deal. This new focus on "non-notified transactions" illustrates how comprehensively the US is trying to limit China's opportunities to obtain Americans' personal data and int

  • Was the ‘American Taliban’ John Walker Lindh as Bad as We Were Led to Believe?

    CNN via Getty ImagesEarly in Detainee 001, Greg Barker’s documentary about John Walker Lindh (aka the “American Taliban”), author and journalist John Wray wonders aloud, “Why is treason worse than any other crime?” The answer seems quite simple—treason is a betrayal of trust between individuals and their birth nation, its citizens, and its core values—but Wray confesses that he can’t intellectually grasp the reasons why this misdeed is so loathed. It’s a somewhat baffling moment that receives no

  • WHO chief urges halt to booster shots for rest of the year

    Rich countries with large supplies of coronavirus vaccines should refrain from offering booster shots through the end of the year and make the doses available for poorer countries, the head of the World Health Organization said Wednesday, doubling down on an earlier appeal for a “moratorium" on boosters that has largely been ignored. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus also said he was “appalled” after hearing comments Tuesday from a top association of pharmaceutical manufacturers that vaccine supplies are high enough to allow for both booster shots for people in well-supplied countries and first jabs in poorer countries that face shortages.

  • Letters to the Editor: No 100-yard protest buffer needed? Try living with angry hordes outside your home

    The realities of safety and human decency demand that public servants be protected by a 100-yard protest buffer rule at their homes.