French Budget Minister Vows to Stay in Macron Government

(Bloomberg) -- French Budget Minister Gerald Darmanin says he will remain in Emmanuel Macron’s government, giving the President some stability as he attempts to overhaul fiscal policies in a national debate.

“So long as the President and Prime Minister continue to have confidence in me, I will continue my task in government,” Darmanin says in an interview with French daily Le Parisien published on Monday.

Darmanin considered quitting government to return to his home town of Tourcoing after the death of the current mayor, business daily Les Echos reported last month. Darmanin tells Le Parisien he has found a solution that will allow him to play a role in the town’s municipal government while remaining Budget Minister.

Darmanin also says in Le Parisien that he opposes reinstating a wealth tax as many of the Yellow Vests protesters have demanded. Instead, Darmanin says the government could cut back on tax breaks for richer households.

To contact the reporter on this story: William Horobin in Paris at whorobin@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Fergal O'Brien at fobrien@bloomberg.net, Geraldine Amiel, Blaise Robinson

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.