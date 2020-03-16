French bulldog from 'Modern Family' dies after filming series finale

It’s a sad day for "Modern Family" friends -- especially for those who loved the furriest member of the TV clan. Beatrice, best known for playing Stella on the ABC sitcom, died on March 7.

The female French bulldog was 9 years old.

Stella was the beloved canine pal of Jay Pritchett (Ed O'Neill) and Gloria Pritchett (Sofia Vergara). First introduced in a season 2 episode titled "Good Cop Bad Dog," Stella was originally played by Brigitte before Beatrice took over beginning with season 4.

"It is with our deepest regrets to inform you all that we have lost our beloved Beatrice," Good Dog Animals, which trains and provide animals for TV and film, told "Good Morning America," in a statement detailing what happened with the beloved pup.

"Last Saturday she was rushed to the emergency room. She had fluid around her heart, which was compressing down. The cardiologist went to remove the fluid and she went into cardiac arrest. They started CPR, but they were not able to revive her," they said, noting how "heartbroken and devastated" they are to have lost her. "It was way too soon, but [we’re] happy in knowing how many lives she has affected. We are so grateful to know that she has so many fans that embraced her with such love and support!"

Good Dog Animals concluded: "She will be with us forever! She is the Modern Dog."

Cast member Jesse Tyler Ferguson, who plays Mitchell Pritchett, took to Twitter to mourn her as well. “Rest In Peace sweet Beatrice. We love you so much,” he wrote alongside a photo of him and his husband, Justin Mikita, posing with Beatrice.

Rest In Peace sweet Beatrice. We love you so much 😭 https://t.co/kYzkl1m3ye pic.twitter.com/aGZZWH695g — Jesse Tyler Ferguson (@jessetyler) March 15, 2020

This news comes just days since the cast wrapped on the show. "Modern Family" is set to take its final bow when the series finale airs Wednesday, April 8, on ABC.

