French bulldog named Muny vanished over a year ago. He was found nearly 500 miles away

For more than a year, a French bulldog named Muny was missing from his California home.

But a report about a reckless driver on Jan. 4 in Livermore led Muny back to family nearly 500 miles away in Chula Vista, the Livermore Police Department said in a Jan. 25 Facebook post.

As officers approached the parked car, the driver, later “identified as a parolee with an active no bail parole violation warrant,” ran, police said.

“Officers looked inside the car and discovered an abandoned French bulldog,” according to police.

Muny was taken to the East County Animal Shelter where a technician with the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office found the pup’s microchip, police said.

The technician spoke with the owner and learned Muny “had been missing from the family for more than a year,” police said.

The family said they had previously been contacted by an unknown user requesting payment for Muny’s return, police said. The sender, however, didn’t show proof they had Muny, leaving the family to think it was a scam.

The family, shocked to learn their missing dog was found eight hours away, “immediately made the long drive to the East County Animal Shelter in Dublin to reunite with Muny and take him home,” police said.

Livermore is about 40 miles southeast of San Francisco.

