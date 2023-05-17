A French bulldog puppy was stolen from a Miami-area pet store. Watch what happened
A French bulldog puppy was stolen from a South Florida pet shop this week.
The theft happened around 8 p.m. Monday at a Petland store at 8236 Mills Dr. in Kendall.
Officials say the thief walked out with a 2-month old Frenchie named Botitas.
The thief is a middle-aged man, who was last seen wearing all black.
If you have any information on Botitas’ whereabouts, call Miami-Dade police.
