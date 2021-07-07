Texas police say 'puppy snatchers' took a $11,500 French bulldog from a pet store before being caught

Two women are facing felony charges in Texas after allegedly attempting to steal a puppy worth approximately $11,500.

The women are accused of snatching the dog from the Petland Woodlands pet store on Monday in the city located north of Houston, according to police in Shenandoah, Texas.

The police department said employees at the store immediately called authorities to report the theft of the French bulldog, Mario. The police department announced the arrests in a social media post that began "Puppy snatchers get snatched."

Petland confirmed to USA TODAY that the women asked employees to see the 14-week old dog before leaving the store with the pup. Employees told authorities that the women fled in a vehicle with no license plates.

The women were later located by authorities outside an area shopping mall attempting to reattach a license plate to their vehicle. They were arrested on felony theft charges, and Mario was returned safely to the store.

Store manager Andrew Jones told USA TODAY that the dog is worth $11,500. He added that the store has a security system with more than 30 cameras.

"These puppies are like family members to us, so we were just so relieved, so thankful to the Shenandoah Police Department that they were able to recover the dog," Jones said.

"Mario is happy to be back. He's always been happy-go-lucky," Jones said. "He's doing great."

Jones said the store's average price for a French bulldog is approximately $10,000, which can include benefits like training.

Breeding French bulldogs is also an expensive process. Litters of the pups require C-section births, testing and more, Slate reported.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: French bulldog worth $11,500 taken from Texas pet store, police say