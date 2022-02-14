French bulldogs reported stolen from Merced are now back with their owner, police say

Two French bulldogs that were reported stolen out of a Merced yard last week are now back with their owner, according to authorities.

According to the Merced Police Department, the owner of the dogs told police she was contacted by an anonymous person, who told her the dogs were located in Atwater. The woman went to the location where someone had left the dogs and retrieved them.

According to Lt. Emily Foster, the Merced Police Department was not involved in the retrieval of the animals. Foster said the owner of the dogs received a tip from an anonymous citizen, who also turned down any reward money.

Foster said detectives were looking into the case but no additional investigation will be done at this time. The dogs were reported stolen from a home in the 600 block of Buckner Road on Feb. 7, according to police.