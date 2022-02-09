French bulldogs stolen from Merced home, police say

Police are investigating a reported theft of two French bulldogs from Merced property on Monday.

At 10:47 a.m. officers responded to the 600 block of Buckner Road, according to Merced police Lt. Emily Foster.

Foster said a woman told officers that she left two French bulldogs outside on the front lawn before going inside to retrieve a third dog. When the woman returned to the front lawn, the two bulldogs were gone.

According to police, the victim reported the dogs as an 8-month-old gray French bulldog while the other is a 2-year-old brown French bulldog. Police said the dogs are not chipped and neither was wearing a collar at the time.

A person in the area reported seeing a person walk off with two dogs but could not provide a description, Foster said. According to police, the dogs are reportedly worth about $10,000 each.

Anyone with information or video surveillance from the area is asked to contact the Merced Police Department at 209-385-6905 and reference case 22-7743.

Some crimes can be reported through the Merced Police Department website and anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 209-385-4725.