French Chateau-style Kentucky mansion sells at auction for $3.8M

This mansion in Edgewood, Ky., near the Summit Hills Country Club recently sold at auction for $3.8 million after being listed for sale more than two years ago for nearly $9 million.

After more than two years on the market, a French Chateau-inspired estate in Edgewood, Kentucky, has been sold at auction for less than half the original asking price.

The estate at 3313 Turkeyfoot Road was sold on Oct. 14 for $3.8 million, according to Kenton County property records.

Located near Summit Hills Country Club, the estate had been put up for sale in a no-reserve, absolute auction, which meant the estate would be sold to the highest bidder regardless of price.

The estate was originally listed for just under $9 million in July 2021 before the price was reduced to $6.9 million in May, according to Realtor.com and other online listing services.

Before the auction, the property previously sold for $818,000 in Aug. 2010, according to the listing services.

The estate was put up for auction by Naples, Fla.-based DeCaro Auctions International.

The new owner acquired a 15,000-square-foot mansion with six bedrooms, eight baths and a four-car garage situated on just over 7 acres of land.

The mansion features elaborate European architecture throughout with gold-leaf and copper-leaf accents, a gourmet kitchen, a theater and five fireplaces.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Kentucky mansion once listed for $9M sells for less than half that price