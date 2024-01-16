French colonial activity is subject of lecture Thursday at Florida Southern in Lakeland

Christophe Boucher will speak about French colonial ambitions in Florida during a lecture Thursday at Florida Southern College in Lakeland.

Boucher, an associate professor of history at the College of Charleston in South Carolina, will provide details about a French Huguenot settlement on the St. Johns River, within the present-day city limits of Jacksonville, that preceded the founding of St. Augustine.

Boucher specializes in Native American history and French Colonial America. His research is centered on French colonial efforts in the Southeast, Florida Southern said in a news release. He holds a doctorate from the University of Kansas and has received research grants from the American Philosophical Society and the Newberry Library.

The lecture, presented by the Lawton Chiles Center for Florida History, begins at 7 p.m. in the Hollis Room. It is free and open to the public.

