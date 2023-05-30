Make A French Connection With This Citroen DS Selling At Lucky Collector Auction This weekend

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Don't miss out!

The 1972 Citroën DS21 is a classic automobile that exudes elegance and sophistication. With its striking blue exterior, refined brown leather interior, and a host of impressive features, this vintage vehicle captures the essence of timeless design. Refurbished by Citroën Classics of America, this particular DS21 offers a glimpse into the past while delivering a comfortable and unique driving experience.

Finished in a captivating blue hue, this Citroën DS21 showcases a body that has been skillfully repainted under prior ownership. European-specification swiveling headlights with glass covers add a touch of sophistication to its front fascia, while US-specification taillights and turn signals provide a distinct appearance at the rear. The Citroën-logo hood ornament, Pallas-style side trim, and stainless-steel bumpers with black rubber guards further enhance its visual appeal.

Step inside, and you'll be greeted by a refined and luxurious cabin. The front bucket seats and rear bench are upholstered in rich brown leather, complemented by color-coordinated door panel inserts and black carpets. The Coolaire air conditioning system ensures a comfortable driving environment, while the centrally located clock adds a touch of vintage charm. Although the trim panel above the rear parcel shelf is detached, it can be restored to its original position, completing the interior aesthetics.

The Citroën DS21 features a single-spoke steering wheel with an aftermarket cover, providing a comfortable grip for the driver. The dashboard hosts the iconic Jaeger instrumentation, including a 120-mph speedometer, a tachometer with a 6,500-rpm redline, and supplementary gauges. The lever atop the steering column allows for gear selection and clutch engagement through the central hydraulic system, showcasing the unique engineering of the DS21.

Underneath its sleek exterior, the 1972 Citroën DS21 boasts a 2,175cc inline-four engine paired with a four-speed semiautomatic transaxle. Equipped with a two-barrel Weber carburetor, this powertrain delivers a smooth and responsive driving experience. The innovative self-leveling, height-adjustable hydropneumatic suspension ensures a comfortable ride, while inboard-mounted front discs and rear drums provide reliable stopping power.

Chassis number 4658194, this Citroën DS21 holds a significant historical value. The fact that it was originally sold by a retired Citroën dealer adds to its provenance and uniqueness. While it's unfortunate that the owner has to part ways with this cherished vehicle due to health reasons, it presents a rare opportunity for collectors and enthusiasts to own a piece of automotive history.

The 1972 Citroën DS21 is a testament to the enduring allure of classic automobiles. With its distinctive design, luxurious interior, and impressive features, this vintage vehicle encapsulates a bygone era of automotive elegance. Whether you're a seasoned collector or simply appreciate the timeless beauty of iconic cars, the opportunity to own this Citroën DS21 should not be missed. Embrace the chance to experience the blend of style, performance, and engineering excellence that this remarkable vehicle offers.

Lucky’s Spring Classic 2023 will be held on Saturday, June 3rd and 4th from 9:00 AM until 6:00 PM at theLeMay Marymount Event Center (map) The Auction Starts 10:30am each day.

Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.