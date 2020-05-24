French coronavirus cases see lowest 24-hour increase since lockdown

PARIS (Reuters) - The number of confirmed new coronavirus infections in France increased by 115, or 0.1%, to 144,921 on Sunday, the lowest daily increase since the country went into lockdown on March 17, the health ministry said in a statement.

But the number of patients in hospital with COVID-19 increased slightly by seven to 17,185 after falling every day without interruption since April 15.

A health ministry official said that because of the long Ascension weekend in France hospitals were slower in reporting their data and people were also staying in hospital slightly longer.





(Reporting by Geert De Clercq, Editing by Timothy Heritage)