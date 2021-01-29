French coronavirus death toll jumps above 75,000

Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Paris

PARIS (Reuters) - France's coronavirus death toll jumped above 75,000 on Friday as the government reported 820 new deaths, taking the cumulative total to 75,620.

Friday's figure included 355 deaths in hospitals, compared with 344 on Thursday, and 465 deaths in retirement homes over the past three days, health ministry data showed. The seven-day moving average of deaths increased to 425 from 400 on Thursday.

France's COVID-19 death toll is the seventh highest in the world.

The ministry also reported 22,858 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours - down slightly from 23,770 on Thursday and from 23,292 last Friday - taking the total to 3,15 million.

The number of people in intensive care with the virus increase by another 19 to 3,130 and has now been above a government target of less than 3,000 for five days.

The number of people in hospital with the virus increased by 142 to 27,308.

(Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

