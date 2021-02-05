French coronavirus hospitalisations fall third day in a row

French hospital faces second wave of COVID-19 patients

PARIS (Reuters) - France reported 22,139 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Friday, down from 23,448 on Thursday and 22,858 last Friday, as the trend remained steady, but the number of patients in hospital fell for the third day in a row.

The cumulative number of cases increased to 3.29 million.

The number of people in hospital with the virus fell by 194 to 27,614 and the number of people in intensive care fell by five to 3,245, slightly easing pressure on the French medical system.

The health ministry also reported 651 new coronavirus deaths, including 358 retirement home deaths over a three-day period, from 357 deaths on Thursday in hospitals only. France has recorded a total of 78,603 deaths from the virus, of which nearly a third were in retirement homes.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Jean Castex said the coronavirus situation in France remained fragile but that for the moment there was no need for a new national lockdown.

(Reporting by GV De Clercq; Editing by Alex Richardson)

Latest Stories

  • QAnon Shaman pictured without horns and face paint in mugshot, as he’s moved to jail with organic food

    Jacob Anthony Chansley was transported to Virginia facility on Thursday evening

  • 10 Pounds of Plastic Explosives Reportedly Missing from Marine Combat Training Base

    ABC10 News reported that military officials fear the explosives may have been stolen.

  • Democrats clear path for approval of Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID package

    President Joe Biden and his Democratic allies in Congress forged ahead with their $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package on Friday as lawmakers approved a budget outline that will allow them to muscle Biden's plan through in the coming weeks without Republican support. By a party line vote of 219-209, the House of Representatives passed the budget plan, after the Senate approved it in a pre-dawn vote. Vice President Kamala Harris cast the tie-breaking vote in the Senate for the first time.

  • Kyle Rittenhouse fires attorney who helped raise his bail

    An 18-year-old from Illinois who's accused of killing two people and wounding a third during a police brutality protest in Wisconsin last summer fired a California attorney who had been soliciting money for his case. John Pierce, a Los Angeles lawyer, had been at the forefront of Kyle Rittenhouse's defense, helping raise money from conservatives to post Rittenhouse's $2 million bail in November. He also hired attorney Mark Richards to handle proceedings in Wisconsin.

  • Rudy Giuliani slams radio station live on air for adding disclaimer to his show: ‘We’re not in East Germany’

    Former mayor says it was 'insulting' for station to add disclaimer to his show as he faces multiple billion-dollar lawsuits for spreading conspiracy theories

  • Sherrod Brown publicly shames Rand Paul for not wearing a mask on the Senate floor

    Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) is not afraid to enforce Congress' mask mandate — and encourage some basic common sense. Continuing his reputation for calling out his colleagues for not wearing masks, Brown on Thursday turned his attention to Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.). When Paul made a request to keep a vote to just 10 minutes, Brown responded with an unrelated objection: "I would like to ask Senator Paul, in front of everybody, to start wearing a mask on the Senate floor like the entire staff does all the time." "I wish Senator Paul would show the respect to his colleagues to wear a mask," he continued. .@SenSherrodBrown: "I would like to ask Senator Paul, in front of everybody, to start wearing a mask on the Senate floor like the entire staff does all the time...I wish Senator Paul would show the respect to his colleagues to wear a mask." pic.twitter.com/c8qEETZ403 — CSPAN (@cspan) February 4, 2021 Brown also got into a dispute with Sen. Dan Sullivan (R-Alaska) after asking the senator to put on a mask back in November. Video of that led Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) to call Brown an "ass" for demanding Sullivan wear a mask "when nobody is remotely near him" — even though a Senate staffer's head is clearly visible in front of Sullivan in video of the incident. .@SenSherrodBrown: "I'd start by asking the presiding officer to please wear a mask as he speaks..."@SenDanSullivan: "I don't wear a mask when I'm speaking, like most Senators...I don't need your instruction." pic.twitter.com/WQH04hCD53 — CSPAN (@cspan) November 17, 2020 Since Brown's brush with Sullivan, President Biden has mandated masks be worn on all federal property, including the Capitol building. More stories from theweek.comMitt Romney's child benefit is a challenge to both parties5 scathing cartoons about the GOP's Marjorie Taylor Greene problemWhat would actually happen if the feds fought QAnon like terrorists?

  • Pentagon to deploy over 1,000 troops to support mass vaccination sites

    The Defense Department will send more than 1,000 active-duty military personnel to support mass coronavirus vaccination sites in states across the country, the White House COVID-19 response team announced on Friday.Why it matters: The Pentagon approved a request from FEMA to provide military assistance for five vaccination centers as part of an effort to meet President Biden's goal of vaccinating 100 million people (with at least one dose) within his first 100 days in office. Get smarter, faster with the news CEOs, entrepreneurs and top politicians read. Sign up for Axios Newsletters here.Between the lines: FEMA's full request was for 10,000 troops to be deployed to 100 mass vaccination sites. It's unclear if or when this will happen.Details: The first contingent of troops will arrive in California "within the next ten days to begin operations there around Feb. 15, with additional vaccination missions soon to follow," White House coronavirus adviser Andy Slavitt announced at a press briefing.The military will eventually seek to administer as many as 450,000 vaccines a day, according to CNN.The DOD will provide a press briefing Friday afternoon with more details. The big picture: Slavitt also announced that "six more companies will surge manufacturing of at-home test kits, with the goal of — by summer — having millions of Americans being able to access at-home tests."The bottom line: The Biden administration is engaging in a "whole-of-government" campaign to curb the coronavirus pandemic and get the country on the path to normalcy.Be smart: sign up FREE for the most influential newsletter in America.

  • Man Who Pushed 91-Year-Old in Oakland Chinatown Assaults 2 Others Right After

    An unidentified assailant was caught on surveillance camera pushing a 91-year-old man to the ground in a recent unprovoked attack in Oakland Chinatown. The incident happened outside the Asian Resource Center at the corner of Harrison and 8th streets on Jan. 31, according to ABC7. The suspect reportedly approached two other victims shortly after the first attack, resulting in one of them losing consciousness, according to the Oakland Police Department’s statement.

  • China's latest weapon against Taiwan: the sand dredger

    ON BOARD THE TAIWAN COAST GUARD SHIP PP-10062, East China Sea (Reuters) - Taiwanese coast guard commander Lin Chie-ming is on the frontline of a new type of warfare that China is waging against Taiwan. On a chilly morning in late January, Lin, clad in an orange uniform, stood on the rolling deck of his boat as it patrolled in choppy waters off the Taiwan-run Matsu Islands. The Chinese goal, Taiwanese officials say: pressure Taiwan by tying down the island democracy's naval defenses and undermining the livelihoods of Matsu residents.

  • Donald Trump Jr shares hateful memes mocking AOC’s Capitol riots trauma

    Representative Ocasio-Cortez shared an emotional account of hiding while fearing for her life as pro-Trump rioters swarmed the Capitol

  • Biden takes away Saudi Arabia's blank check to commit war crimes

    The Biden administration announced Thursday that it would halt support of Saudi Arabia's offensive military operations in Yemen, where the war has caused a gigantic humanitarian emergency on top of the coronavirus pandemic. Biden will also reportedly appoint experienced diplomat Timothy Lenderking as special envoy to Yemen. It remains to be seen exactly how this will play out, but as Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) noted in a statement, it looks like the start of a diplomatic push to get Saudi Arabia to end the brutal war in which it has been bogged down since 2015, obtain a general ceasefire, and coordinate an international aid effort. The Saudi military basically cannot do anything without U.S. support, and any strong signals from America that it should knock it off probably will be heeded. That's especially true now that Trump is gone, and Saudi dictator Mohammad bin Salman thus faces possible recrimination for ordering the cold-blooded murder of a U.S. resident and Washington Post columnist, Jamal Khashoggi, back in 2018. It is worth noting that while Biden is reversing a Trump decision, the Yemen policy actually originated under the Obama administration. It is a marked difference from the early months of 2009, when Obama kept on George W. Bush's secretary of defense and planned for a massive troop surge in Afghanistan. Perhaps two decades of expensive, bloody, and totally unsuccessful wars are enough? More stories from theweek.comMitt Romney's child benefit is a challenge to both parties5 scathing cartoons about the GOP's Marjorie Taylor Greene problemWhat would actually happen if the feds fought QAnon like terrorists?

  • India clamps down on free speech to fight farmer protests

    When Vinod K. Jose, executive editor of The Caravan, India’s leading investigating magazine, logged onto Twitter on Monday, he was shocked to find the magazine’s account blocked. Jose was already dealing with a case of sedition and other charges against him, the magazine owners and a freelance journalist. At the heart of the allegations is the magazine’s coverage of the ongoing farmers’ protests that have gripped India for more than two months.

  • New Israeli Covid drug which cured 30 cases of disease hailed by scientists as 'huge breakthrough'

    A new coronavirus drug which successfully cured 30 cases of the disease in Israeli hospital patients has been hailed by scientists as a ‘huge breakthrough’. The EXO-CD24 substance was developed at the Ichilov Medical Centre in Tel Aviv and successfully completed its first phase of clinical trials on Friday. The treatment was given to 30 patients with coronavirus, whose conditions ranged from moderate to severe. Twenty-nine of the patients were then discharged from the hospital in the following three to five days, while one patient took slightly longer to recover. A protein known as CD24 is delivered to the lungs by exosomes in the drug, which helps to rebalance the immune system and prevent it from overreacting to the virus. Professor Nadir Arber originally designed EXO-CD24, which is breathed in as a gas and taken once every five days, in order to treat patients who had ovarian cancer. “Even if the vaccines do their job, and even if there aren't any new mutations, one way or another, the coronavirus will be staying with us,” Prof Arber told the news site Arutz Sheva. “That’s why we developed this special medication. It’s been about half a year from the time the idea was hatched to the first human trials [being] conducted.” Roni Gamzu, the director of the Ichilov Medical Centre, said that the research during phase one of the trial was “advanced and sophisticated and may save coronavirus patients”. Speaking to the Times of Israel, he said: “The results of the phase one trials are excellent, and all give us confidence in the method Arber has been researching in his lab for many years.” No placebo was used in the first stage of the trial, and the next phase of the clinical trials will continue to examine the effects and efficacy of the treatment. The drug Allocetra, which has been developed at the Hadassah Medical Centre, has also reported promising results in the second stage of its clinical trial. Israel announced yesterday that it will ease lockdown restrictions but keep its borders closed after a drop in its number of coronavirus cases.

  • Biden reportedly considering sending face masks to all Americans after Trump scrapped a similar plan

    White House says there are 'range of options on the table' after previous administration allegedly nixed USPS plan to distribute face masks to households nationwide

  • 27 Best Desk Lamps to Brighten Up 2021

    Let there be lightOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Senate passes budget plan to advance Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus aid bill

    President Biden's drive to enact a $1.9 trillion coronavirus aid bill gained momentum on Friday as the Senate narrowly approved a budget blueprint allowing Democrats to push the legislation through Congress in the coming weeks with or without Republican support.

  • Driver stuck in snow burns to death after repeatedly revving SUV's engine

    Little Ferry, New Jersey, police officers told the driver to let off the gas. When they tried to call for a tow truck, they noticed the SUV was on fire.

  • Lawmakers Send Letter to Pelosi Calling for End to Capitol Hill Fencing, National Guard Deployment

    A group of 42 lawmakers on Friday sent a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi opposing permanent military-style fencing around the U.S. Capitol and asking that National Guard members who were deployed to Washington D.C., last month be sent home. “We write with concerns about the security measures and enhanced fencing around the U.S. Capitol even though high profile events like the inauguration are over,” the group, led by Representative Ted Budd (R., N.C.) wrote. “In particular, we are concerned with recent reports that the fencing surrounding the Capitol may become permanent.” The lawmakers write that they are “willing to have an honest debate about providing Capitol Hill Police with the resources they need to be better prepared without turning the Capitol into a permanent fortress.” “To that end, we urge you to remove the barbed wire fencing surrounding the Capitol and send the National Guard troops home to their families,” the letter adds. “It’s time. It’s time for healing and it’s time for the removal of the fencing so the nation may move forward.” Last month 26,000 National Guard members were deployed to help secure the inauguration in the aftermath of the January 6 rioting at the U.S. Capitol, in which a pro-Trump mob stormed the building while lawmakers met to certify President Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory. Keeping National Guard members stationed in Washington, D.C. since then has cost an estimated $480 million, with as many as 5,000 to 7,000 troops set to stay in the district until mid-March. “The Capitol is a symbol of freedom and our representative government,” Budd said in a statement to National Review. “For it to be turned into a militarized zone on a permanent basis undermines our moral authority around the world.” He adds that a growing number of bipartisan lawmakers “believe that it’s time to remove the barbed wire fencing and send our National Guard troops home to their families, instead of disrespectfully relegating them to parking garages.” A number of National Guard units have had their deployments extended involuntarily, though most of the troops will stay in Washington voluntarily. Two officials familiar with the plan told Bloomberg that the deployment would cost nearly half-a-billion dollars and said the Army could announce the figure as soon as Friday. The troops will remain in the district to protect the Capitol from what was described as “impeachment security concerns,” including the potential for demonstrations during the Senate trial which is set to begin next week, according to Politico. Guard members told the outlet they had not been informed of any specific threat, though federal authorities are concerned about the potential for continued unrest, particularly sparked by far-right militia groups. There is also concern that unrest could occur on March 4, the date some QAnon conspiracy theorists believe Trump will be inaugurated a second time. Acting Capitol Police Chief Yogananda Pittman last week proposed installing permanent fencing around the Capitol building: “In light of recent events, I can unequivocally say that vast improvements to the physical security infrastructure must be made to include permanent fencing, and the availability of ready, back-up forces in close proximity to the Capitol.” The group of lawmakers argue that while “some increase in security was necessary” after last month’s unrest, that there is “no valid reason to continue the same level of security measures.” “It is appalling that Communist China allows their citizens more freedom to visit historical sites like Tiananmen Square than currently exists for Americans who want to visit the Capitol in Washington, D.C.,” the letter says. Representative Jody Hice (R., Ga.) echoed this sentiment, saying security around the Capitol “must be balanced with and respectful of the fact that this is still — and always will be — the People’s House.” “We simply cannot allow the Capitol Complex to permanently become a fortress so restrictive and unwelcoming to the American public that only Members of Congress and staff are permitted on the premises,” he said in a statement to National Review. He also criticized Democrats as being “outrageously hypocritical” in being comfortable with permanent fencing and walls to protect themselves though they “strenuously object to the same sort of barriers along our southern border to protect the entire country.” “Unless there is a direct and immediate threat to the Capitol, the militarized security needs to be deescalated as quickly as possible to allow a return to normalcy,” he said.

  • New Mexico State Police officer shot and killed on highway

    New Mexico was in mourning Friday over the shooting death of a State Police officer in a highway-stop confrontation linked by authorities to drug trafficking that touched off a 40-mile police chase. Officials say the attacker was killed in a shootout with police at Las Cruces, where another officer was wounded. The officer killed Thursday was identified as Darian Jarrott, who joined the State Police in 2015 after previously working as state transportation inspector and local law enforcement officer.

  • Biden seemingly doesn't care about Larry Summers' criticism of his big stimulus bill

    Reports of Larry Summers' influence within the White House may have been greatly exaggerated. Summers, the economist and veteran of the Clinton and Obama administrations, authored a Washington Post op-ed published Thursday that took aim at the size of President Biden's $1.9 trillion economic stimulus bill. The op-ed "puts down on paper what many liberal wonks have been whispering about for weeks," Politico reports, but got overwhelming criticism from lawmakers, left-leaning analysts, and economists on Twitter. And as people close to the White House tell the Post's Jeff Stein, the Biden administration is among those unconcerned with Summers' predictions. People close to the White House are strongly disputing Larry Summers op-ed is influencing internal thinking, citing WH spokeswoman Jen Psaki repeatedly pointing to studies in Moodys & elsewhere on benefits of $1.9 trillion stimulus ... — Jeff Stein (@JStein_WaPo) February 5, 2021 Biden soon seemed to solidify that report Friday morning after another jobs report showed economic recovery remains at a plateau. "We can't do too much here. We can do too little. We can do too little and sputter," Biden said. And while the president didn't call out Summers by name, his economic adviser Jared Bernstein did. "I think he's wrong. I think he is wrong in a pretty profound way," Bernstein said of Summers' take during a Friday morning CNN appearance. Congress already took its first steps toward passing the massive stimulus package, voting early Friday morning to pass a Budget Resolution that will allow Democrats to enact the relief bill without Republican support. More stories from theweek.comMitt Romney's child benefit is a challenge to both parties5 scathing cartoons about the GOP's Marjorie Taylor Greene problemWhat would actually happen if the feds fought QAnon like terrorists?