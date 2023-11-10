French court denies extradition of Kostyantyn Zhevago to Ukraine

The Supreme Court of France has refused Ukraine’s extradition request for Kostyantyn Zhevago, the businessman’s press service told NV on Nov. 10.

Ukraine’s Office of the Prosecutor General confirmed the extradition request was denied, with the French court citing Ukraine curtailing civil rights of its citizens during martial law.

Additionally, all restrictions on the businessman in France were lifted.

Zhevago's press service reported that he believes the case against him is fabricated and has "no legal basis," and he also claims there are "signs of political persecution and pressure."

On Dec. 28, 2022, Zhevago was detained at the Courchevel ski resort in France. Ukraine’s State Bureau of Investigation reported that they prepared the detention in cooperation with the Office of the Prosecutor General in a case related to the embezzlement of $113 million from Finance and Credit commercial bank, of which the businessman is a shareholder.

Zhevago has been an internationally wanted person since July 2021.

According to Ukrainian law enforcement, Zhevago is also involved in a case relating to a bribe of $2.7 million to now-former head of the Supreme Court, Vsevolod Knyazev.

On April 19, 2023, the Supreme Court left 40% of the shares of the Poltava Mining and Processing Plant with Zhevago's company in a legal dispute that has been ongoing since 2005. Zhevago denies any involvement in the $2.7 million bribe to the then-head of the court.

Zhevago claimed that Ukrainian oligarch Igor Kolomoisky is involved in the attempt to take over his 40% of the shares of the Poltava plant.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine