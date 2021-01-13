French new COVID-19 cases lower than a week ago

Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) curfew in Nice

PARIS (Reuters) - France reported 23,852 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, more than the 19,752 on Tuesday but down from 25,379 a week ago.

Health ministry data also showed that 229 people had died from the virus in hospitals, from 355 on Tuesday.

The number of people in intensive care rose by double-digit numbers for the fourth consecutive day, up by 23 to 2,711.

The number of people in hospital with the disease rose by 32 to 24,769. The number of people in hospital has been stable between about 24,000 and 25,500 for five weeks.

The ministry also said that to date, more than 247,000 people had been vaccinated against COVID-19, up from nearly 190,000 on Tuesday and 138,000 on Monday.

(Reporting by GV De Clercq, Editing by Franklin Paul and Marguerita Choy)

