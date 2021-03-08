French COVID-19 ICU figures at a more than 14-week high

FILE PHOTO: COVID-19 patients in ICU Unit at La Timone in Marseille
·1 min read

PARIS (Reuters) - The number of people treated in French intensive care units (ICUs) for COVID-19 reached a 14-1/2-week-high on Monday, at 3,849, while total hospitalisations for the disease increased for the second day running, to 25,195.

The number of people in ICUs is still almost two times lower than the 7,184 peak recorded in April 2020 but remains well above a government target level of 2,500-3,000 for easing coronavirus limits on the circulation of people.

Illustrating the stress on the French health system, medical authorities of the greater Paris region - which accounts for roughly one-sixth of the French population - have ordered hospitals to cancel 40% of their planned normal activity to make space for COVID-19 patients in critical condition.

French health authorities also reported 5,327 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours on Monday, a high for a Monday since Dec. 21, versus 21,825 on Sunday.

COVID-19 case reporting on Mondays typically dips as fewer tests are done over the weekend. The seven-day moving average, which smooths out daily reporting swings, stands at 21,270, a five-day high.

The total of cases since the outbreak of the disease more than a year ago is now over 3.91 million, the sixth-highest in the world.

An additional 359 people died from the disease, pushing the total to 88,933, the world's seventh-highest toll. On Sunday, 130 new deaths were reported.

(Reporting by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by GV De Clercq and Jonathan Oatis)

Recommended Stories

  • Tax rises to pay for 60% of UK deficit reduction, OBR says

    Finance minister Rishi Sunak aims to balance Britain's public finances by relying 60% on tax rises and 40% on spending cuts, a sharp reversal of the government's approach after the 2008-09 recession, the country's budget watchdog said on Monday. Sunak's budget plans last week showed Britain's budget deficit falling to 4% of gross domestic product in 2023/24 from a peacetime high of 19% of GDP in 2020/21, when borrowing paid for most of the financial cost of the COVID-19 pandemic. "If you look at the ratio of this budget's consolidation to what's been done in the past, it's about 60% being done by tax and about 40% being done through spending," Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) chairman Richard Hughes told parliament's Treasury Committee.

  • NY Times Says Weddings Will Boom in 2021 but What Will Change?

    It turns out that even a worldwide pandemic can’t keep people from falling in love and tying the knot. Despite being in this weird in-between season, weddings are not slowing down. The New York Times says that Dr. Anthony S. Fauci suggests weddings be pushed to June or July of 2021 at the earliest, which …

  • Phil Mickelson out of Top 100 for first time in 28 years

    Phil Mickelson has fallen outside the top 100 of the Official World Golf Ranking for the first time in 28 years. In the new rankings released Monday, Mickelson was ranked No. 101, ending his record streak at 1,425 weeks. Additionally, Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland, who was ranked No. 1 early in June 2020, fell out of the top 10, replaced by Bryson DeChambeau, winner of the Arnold Palmer Invitational on Sunday.

  • Senegal protests: Ousmane Sonko charged with rape

    More protests are planned as the opposition leader calls the charges politically motivated.

  • Korean Beauty Store Owner Beaten and Robbed in Ohio, Police Searching for Suspects

    Toledo Police are asking the public to help identify multiple suspects who robbed a beauty store and attacked its owner last month. The incident occurred at Monroe Beauty Supply at around 2 p.m. on Feb. 23 on Monroe Street in Ohio, according to NBC24. One of the suspects who entered the store allegedly grabbed several items from the store and attempted to walk out of the door without paying.

  • Read Lt. Gen. Russell Honore's full security recommendations for the Capitol after the Jan. 6 riot

    The 13-page report covers security failures at the Capitol and presents recommendations for security changes.

  • 'WandaVision' is anti-binging TV

    WandaVision is best enjoyed week to week.

  • NASCAR race results: Kyle Larson wins at Las Vegas. Full analysis and takeaways

    Kyle Larson won Sunday’s NASCAR Cup race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

  • 'It's a girl': Harry and Meghan reveal gender of second child in Oprah Winfrey interview

    The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have revealed they will be having a baby girl. The couple disclosed the gender of their second child during their interview with Oprah Winfrey. Asked whether it would be a boy or a girl, the Duke responded: "It's a girl." Ms Winfrey asked him how he felt when he saw the ultrasound scan, and he said: "Amazing." The Duke said: "[I'm] just grateful to have any child. Any, one or two, would have been amazing but to have a boy and then a girl what more can you ask for? "Now we've got our family, we got the four of us and our two dogs." The Duchess said the baby is due "in the summer". Asked if they were "done" with two children, the Duke said "done". The Duchess added: "Two is it."

  • Biden signs executive order to expand voting rights: ‘If you have the best ideas, you have nothing to hide’

    ‘Every eligible voter should be able to vote and have it counted’

  • Harry and Meghan say concerns were raised by unnamed family member over how dark Archie’s skin would be

    Duchess wouldn’t reveal who raised the topic, saying it ‘would be very damaging to them’

  • NBA All-Star Game 2021: Best photos from Sunday in Atlanta

    The best photos from the 2021 NBA All-Star game on Sunday in Atlanta.

  • Woman Faces Possible Hate Crimes After Using Racial Slurs, Spitting on Asians Mountain View

    The Mountain View Police Department (MVPD) arrested a 39-year-old woman connected to a string of anti-Asian hate crimes last month, where she made racially-charged comments and spat on one of the Asian victims. Karen Inman was arrested around 11 a.m. on March 5 for attempting to steal candy and ice cream from a Smart and Final in East El Camino Real, according to Mountain View Police. Karen Inman held for theft, robbery & hate crimes for telling store workers she didn’t have to pay because they’re Asian, yelling racial epithets at & spitting toward diner of Asian descent & trying to steal candy & ice cream from @smartfinal, per @MountainViewPD pic.twitter.com/2iCgzlKJjg — Henry K. Lee (@henrykleeKTVU) March 6, 2021 Authorities accuse Inman of trying to steal merchandise from a market in Castro Street on Feb. 13.

  • A mask-less Trader Joe's customer in Texas had a meltdown after being denied entry - and it reveals how states' new rules endanger workers

    In Texas, frontline workers are forced to impose corporate rules on masks without the support of the state, exposing them to customer backlash.

  • CNN’s Chris Cuomo called out after saying he’s ‘Black on the inside’

    During the handoff from his show, Cuomo, singing the ‘Good Times’ theme, made the joke causing cringes. The Cuomo brothers are having a bad week. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has been besieged by sexual misconduct accusations from at least two former female staffers plus three others, not to mention a persisting inquiry into his handling of moving elderly people between nursing homes and hospitals at the height of the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Girl who sparked online hate campaign ending in French teacher’s beheading 'never attended class’

    A schoolgirl who triggered an online hate campaign that ended in the grisly beheading of a French teacher has admitted to lying and spreading false claims about him, her lawyer said on Monday. The unnamed girl had claimed the teacher, Samuel Paty, who was beheaded by an Islamic extremist in the street in October last year, had asked Muslims to leave the class when he showed cartoons of the Prophet Mohammed during a debate on free speech and blasphemy. The cartoons had previously been published in the Charlie Hebdo magazine. The girl's father later filed a legal complaint and posted his allegations online. That prompted a social media hate campaign that ended an 18-year-old Chechen refugee tracking down Mr Paty in the town of Conflans-Sainte-Honorine, northwest of Paris. On Monday, a lawyer for the girl, who had a history of disciplinary problems, confirmed she in fact never attended the class and was away on sick leave at the time. "She lied because she felt trapped in a spiral because her classmates had asked her to be a spokesperson," her lawyer Mbeko Tabula told AFP confirming a report from the Parisien newspaper. She has since been charged with slander, while her father and another man, an Islamist preacher and campaigner, have been charged with "complicity in murder" over the killing. Mr Paty's murderer, who was shot dead by police shortly after the attack was in contact with someone in Syria who is a member of a jihadist group just before the murder, according to Le Parisien. A draft security law under discussion in French parliament plans to punish circulating information online about a state employee, when this could knowingly cause them harm, with prison.

  • CDC says fully vaccinated people can take fewer precautions

    People who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 can take fewer precautions in certain situations, including socializing indoors without masks when in the company of low-risk or other vaccinated individuals, according to guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released Monday.Why it matters: Per the report, there's early evidence that suggests vaccinated people are less likely to have asymptomatic infection and are potentially less likely to transmit the virus to other people. At the time of its publication, the CDC said the guidance would apply to about 10% of Americans.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat they're saying: "If grandparents have been vaccinated, they can visit their daughter and her family, even if they have not been vaccinated ... so long as the daughter and her family are not at risk for severe disease," CDC director Rochelle Walensky said at a press conference on Monday.The state of play: A fully vaccinated person — someone who's been vaccinated two weeks after receiving their last dose — should still take standard precautions like masking and social distancing when in public. Those who are vaccinated are allowed to: Visit with other fully vaccinated people indoors without wearing masks or physical distancing.Visit with unvaccinated people from a single household who are at low risk for severe disease indoors without wearing masks or physical distancing.Refrain from quarantine and testing following a known exposure to COVID-19, if asymptomatic. Yes, but: The agency is not adjusting guidance on travel, Walensky said, because a majority of Americans remain unvaccinated. Mitigation steps are still in place due to ongoing research in tracking infection and transmission among vaccinated individuals."There is still a small risk that vaccinated people could become infected with milder or asymptomatic disease and potentially even transmit the virus to others who are not vaccinated," the CDC director said.The big picture: "Today's action represents an important first step. It is not our final destination," Walensky cautioned. "As more people get vaccinated, levels of COVID infection decline in communities, and as our understanding of COVID immunity improves, we look forward to updating these recommendations to the public."Read the full guidance. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Prince Harry and Meghan Markle said they left the royal family due to a 'lack of support and lack of understanding.' Here's a complete timeline of their relationship.

    Five years after being set up on a blind date by a mutual friend, the couple sat down with Oprah to talk about life after leaving the royal family.

  • Joe Manchin pledges to block Biden's infrastructure bill if Republicans aren't included

    Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), America's ultimate swing voter, told me on "Axios on HBO" that he'll insist Republicans have more of a voice on President Biden's next big package than they did on the COVID stimulus.The big picture: Manchin said he'll push for tax hikes to pay for Biden's upcoming infrastructure and climate proposal, and will use his Energy Committee chairmanship to force the GOP to confront climate reality.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhy it matters: My conversation yielded the most extensive preview yet of how Manchin — a Democrat from a Trump state, in a 50-50 Senate, who relishes standing up to a Democratic White House — will use his singular power. Manchin, 73, said Biden expects, and understands, the pushback: "He's the first president we've had to really, really understand the workings of the Senate since LBJ."Manchin said that with just a few concessions, it would have been possible to get some Republicans on the COVID relief package that passed the Senate this weekend on a party-line vote. And he said he'll block Biden's next big package — $2 trillion to $4 trillion for climate and infrastructure — if Republicans aren't included. "I'm not going to do it through reconciliation," which requires only a simple majority, like the COVID stimulus, Manchin said. "I am not going to get on a bill that cuts them out completely before we start trying."Asked if he believes it's possible to get 10 Republicans on the infrastructure package, which could yield the 60 votes needed under normal Senate rules, Manchin said: "I sure do."Manchin said the infrastructure bill can be big — as much as $4 trillion — as long as it's paid for with tax increases. He said he'll start his bargaining by requiring the package be 100% paid for.Manchin said that with all the debt we're piling up, he's worried about "a tremendous deep recession that could lead into a depression if we're not careful. ... We're just setting ourselves up."He talked up an array of tax increases, including raising the corporate tax rate from the current 21% to 25% "at least," and repealing "a lot of" the Trump tax cuts for the wealthy. Manchin, sitting down with HBO in the Energy Committee hearing room where he now holds the gavel, said he'll use his new position "to try and inject some reality" — starting with a hearing "on climate facts."Asked about Republican senators who won't say that humans have affected climate, Manchin said: "Well, I think I think they know it." Manchin warned fellow Democrats about ramming through legislation by simple majority: "I would say this to my friends. You've got power ... Don't abuse it. And that's exactly what you'll be doing if you throw the filibuster out."Watch a clip.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • U.S. can deliver COVID-19 aid checks quickly, but child tax credit is hurdle

    With plenty of practice sending out coronavirus relief payments, the U.S. government should be able to start delivering $1,400 checks almost immediately once Congress finalizes a new aid bill and President Joe Biden signs it, tax experts say. Some Americans might receive direct payments as soon as this week if the House of Representatives, as expected, passes the $1.9 trillion bill on Tuesday, compared with the lag of several weeks experienced in April 2020. Nearly 160 million households are expected to get payments, the White House estimates.