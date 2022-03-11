French COVID-19 infections again up 25% week-on-week, trend upward again

Women wear protective face masks while walking on the Passerelle Debilly footbridge in Paris
·1 min read

PARIS (Reuters) - New COVID-19 infections in France rose by more than 25% on Friday compared to a week ago after rising more than 24% on Thursday, as a downward trend that had started late January reversed.

The health ministry registered 72,399 new infections on Friday, while the seven-day moving average of new infections also rose, for the fourth day in a row, by nearly 16% to more than 60,000.

New hospitalisations with COVID-19 - which tend to lag new cases by about two weeks - continued falling, by 7% to just over 21,000.

(Reporting by GV De Clercq; Editing by Alison Williams)

