French new COVID cases keep ticking up, ICU usage increasing again

FILE PHOTO: COVID-19 patients in ICU Unit at La Timone in Marseille

PARIS (Reuters) - France reported 20,064 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, up not only from Monday's traditionally low figure of 4,646 but also from the previous Tuesday's 19,590, the latest sign that the disease is spreading again.

The number of people treated in intensive care units (ICUs) for COVID-19 increased for the third day running, standing at 3,435, the highest since Dec. 2. The total cumulative number of cases rose to 3.63 million, the sixth highest in the world.

The number of people in France who have died from COVID-19 infections rose by 431 to 85,044 - the seventh highest death toll globally - versus a seven-day moving average of 319.

(Reporting by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Mark Heinrich)

