French COVID intensive care patients at highest in two-and-a-half months

FILE PHOTO: COVID-19 patients in ICU Unit at La Timone in Marseille

PARIS (Reuters) - The number of people being treated in intensive care units in France for COVID-19 reaching 3,407 on Monday, exceeding 3,400 for the first time since Dec. 3, while the average increase in new cases reached a 17-day peak.

The figures were published after the Alpes-Maritimes region, around Nice in the South of France announced a partial lockdown over the next two weekends in the coastal area between Menton and Theoule to fight a surge in infections.

Unlike some of its neighbours, France has resisted a new lockdown to control more contagious variants, hoping a curfew in place since Dec. 15 can contain the pandemic.

Over the weekend, French Health Minister Olivier Veran said the nationwide trend in infections had worsened in recent days.

Health authorities reported 4,646 new cases, down from 22,046 on Sunday but up from 4,376 last Monday. Total hospital numbers increased for the second day in a row.

The seven-day moving average of cases remained above 20,000 for the second day in a row, at 20,041, the highest since 20,466 on Feb. 5.

The cumulative total of cases increased to 3.61 million, the sixth-highest in the world.

The number in hospital with the virus went up by 367, at 25,831. The number of people in France who have died from COVID-19 rose by 333 to 84,613, the seventh-highest death toll globally.

(Reporting by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Giles Elgood)

    The Palestinians' COVID-19 vaccination plan faces a $30 million funding shortfall, even after factoring in support from a global vaccine scheme for poorer economies, the World Bank said in a report on Monday. Israel, a world leader in terms of vaccination speed, could perhaps consider donating surplus doses to the Palestinians to help accelerate a vaccine roll-out in the occupied West Bank and Gaza, the bank said. "In order to ensure there is an effective vaccination campaign, Palestinian and Israeli authorities should coordinate in the financing, purchase and distribution of safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines," it said.

    Britain has started to drive down cases of the more infectious South African variant of coronavirus and will only emerge from lockdown in stages to make sure that does not change, the country's health secretary said on Sunday. A day before Prime Minister Boris Johnson sets out his plan to ease restrictions in England, Hancock said there was also early data showing that the faster-than-expected vaccine rollout was reducing transmissions and easing pressure on hospitals. Britain has the world's fifth-worst official COVID-19 death toll, with 120,365 fatalities, but an early drive to secure mass vaccine supplies means one in three adults has now had a first shot and daily death rates have started to fall.

    As the USA approaches another somber COVID-19 threshold, the toil has taken a toll on health care workers. But medical teams push forward.

    On Saturday, 58,222 people were hospitalized, the first time hospitalizations dropped below 60,000 since November 9.

    Germany is considering deploying the armed forces to give thousands of government officials the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine, Der Spiegel reported, after many essential workers refused the British-Swedish shot. The news weekly reported on Monday that junior health minister Thomas Steffen had written to Defence Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer asking her to make available personnel to carry out the mass vaccination programme. The defence ministry declined to comment on the report.

    Note: Trials occurred in the U.S. between 2011 and 2020; Population reflects average U.S. Census figures for 2011 to 2018. Source: 2021 Flores LE et al. JAMA Network Open; Chart: Michelle McGhee/AxiosU.S. vaccine trials over the past decade have not included enough seniors and Hispanic and Black adults, and show a failure to report needed demographic details, according to a study published in JAMA Network Open Friday looking at a large sample of trials.Why it matters: By not capturing a representative sample of Americans, vaccine trials cannot fully demonstrate the safety and effectiveness for all people and miss out on an opportunity to build trust within underrepresented communities — something vitally important in the COVID-19 pandemic, two experts tell Axios.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free"It makes it harder to ensure that our drugs and medicines are going to work for all people," says Namandjé Bumpus, director of the department of pharmacology and molecular sciences at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine."There are certain genetic variants, particularly involved in drug processing, that seem to very closely track with geography and ancestral origin and can be more prevalent in certain groups than others," says Bumpus, who was not part of the study.Study co-author Steven Pergam says the "downstream effect" of inclusivity is important for building trust in communities for vaccines, particularly "when you look at the data about the clinical trial and you see people like yourself included, and you show the safety and efficacy in those groups."The state of play: Despite efforts by the NIH and FDA to require more trials to report age, sex, race and ethnicity, most do not comply completely. Examining data from 230 vaccine trials between mid-2011 to mid-2020 with 219,555 participants, the JAMA study found all reported age and sex, but only 58% reported race and 34% ethnicity."That's a big issue. The reporting is not happening, despite the policies," Bumpus says.While the study paints an incomplete picture partly because of that underreporting, "what we're seeing here is a microcosm for what's going on more broadly with both vaccines and drugs," she says. These are reproducible overall trends in trials, she adds."We need more outreach and education" to combat the misinformation and long-term distrust that people of color have in the medical community overall and in vaccines specifically, Bumpus says. Besides the discrepancy in underreporting by most trials, Pergam, associate professor in the Vaccine and Infectious Disease Division at Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, says an examination of adult trials found:Hispanic (12%) and Black (11%) adults, as well as seniors (12%), were not represented equitably, while white people (78%) and women (56%) tended to be overrepresented.The "definitive" phase three for clinical trials — testing large numbers of the population with the goal of gaining FDA approval — actually had a less-diverse population than the initial trial phases.Between the lines: Finding less inclusiveness in phase three trials is concerning, and may be due to their focus on "ease and speed" that tends to preclude underrepresented communities who are not as established in the medical system, Pergam says."The problem is when you aim for speed, you often miss these groups because it does take time and effort ... and you need to prioritize this."COVID-19 trials can serve as a model, Pergam says. "As an example, the Moderna trial did slow down enrollment to make sure they had adequate enrollment of underrepresented minorities, which I think was really key. They put time, they put money, they put people in these groups. They met with community groups ahead of time."One positive takeaway is that it "debunks this myth that's so prominent right now, that [Black and Hispanic Americans] don't enroll in clinical trials. Clearly we do," Bumpus says. "This [study] shows we're underrepresented but it also shows there clearly is a willingness. We are there. So there are things that can be done to improve that."The bottom line: Federal agencies and science publications need to get serious about putting some teeth into their policies for studies to report demographics, they said. And trial organizers need to make a concerted effort to reach out to underrepresented communities and set specific diversity enrollment targets.Check out: Axios' Get Smart videos on vaccines.Go deeper: The cost of racial disparities in clinical trialsMore from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

    Sunday’s game has been thrown into doubt after a coronavirus outbreak among Fabien Galthie’s squad.

    Cases of COVID-19 are increasing in some parts of India after months of a steady nationwide decline, prompting authorities to impose lockdowns and other virus restrictions. Infections have been plummeting in India since September, and life has already returned to normal in large parts of the country. Public health officials are now investigating potential mutations in the virus that could make it more contagious and render some treatments and vaccines less effective.

    “The message that (the state) sent, whether they meant to or not, is that our lives matter less than other members of the community.”

    With many luxury hideaways occupying private islands, the Maldives’ farsighted resorts were practically made for social distancing

    DHS announced the U.S., Canada and Mexico have agreed to keep land borders closed through at least March 21, making it a full year.

    Hear her story on Second Life podcast.

    Terry Rozier is different from Kemba Walker, but he’s not lesser than.

    A federal court has already found the policy unlawful. Trump’s administration was appealing it and now the Biden administration must decide whether to move ahead.

    The U.S. stood Sunday at the brink of a once-unthinkable tally: 500,000 people lost to the coronavirus. A year into the pandemic, the running total of lives lost was about 498,000 — roughly the population of Kansas City, Missouri, and just shy of the size of Atlanta. The figure compiled by Johns Hopkins University surpasses the number of people who died in 2019 of chronic lower respiratory diseases, stroke, Alzheimer’s, flu and pneumonia combined.

    In spite of the surging coronavirus pandemic, major arms makers descended Sunday on a convention center in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, hoping to make deals with militaries across the Middle East. The UAE unveiled $1.36 billion in local and foreign arms deals to supply its forces with everything from South African drones to Serbian artillery. Although the figure surpasses the 2019 show’s opening announcement, defense experts anticipate a drop in military spending this year as the pandemic and slumping global oil prices squeeze budgets in the Persian Gulf.

    A new study out of Israel re-opened debate about the spacing between COVID vaccine shots, but Fauci and other US officials are against just one dose.

    Martha Stewart, an actress whose run of 1940s and ’50s era Hollywood hits included costarring roles in Daisy Kenyon opposite Joan Crawford and In a Lonely Place with Humphrey Bogart, died Feb. 17. She was 98. Her death was announced by daughter Colleen Shelley. “The original Martha Stewart left us yesterday,” Shelley tweeted: She had […]

    Yes, you need a COVID test to fly back from Mexico. No, the middle seat probably won't be empty unless you're flying Delta.

    After early confusion, protocols for making sure leftover doses of COVID-19 vaccine are used are in place. Experts say shots should not be wasted.