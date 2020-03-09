French culture minister infected by coronavirus but is well - source

PARIS, March 9 (Reuters) - French Culture Minister Franck Riester has been infected by the coronavirus outbreak, a source close to the Culture Ministry said on Monday, adding the 46-year-old member of government was "feeling well".

Riester, who recently visited the French Parliament, found out that he had been in contact there with infected people, prompting him to undergo a test which turned out positive, the source added.

The culture minister has not met French President Emmanuel Macron since several days, the source said. (Reporting by Jean-Philippe Lefief; Writing by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Sandra Maler)