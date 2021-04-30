German, Italian, Spanish Economies Shrink on Virus: GDP Update

1 / 3

German, Italian, Spanish Economies Shrink on Virus: GDP Update

William Horobin and Alessandra Migliaccio
·5 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Discover what’s driving the global economy and what it means for policy makers, businesses, investors and you with The New Economy Daily. Sign up here

Germany, Italy and Spain -- three of Europe’s largest economies -- shrank at the start of the year as persistently high coronavirus infections forced lockdowns.

The reports show how far behind the European Union is in recovering from the pandemic amid a slow vaccine rollout. The 19-nation euro zone as a whole almost certainly slipped into a double-dip recession last quarter, while the U.S. posted annualized growth of 6.4% -- fueled by a rush of household spending.

Economic output in the first quarter was down 1.7% in Germany, 0.4% in Italy and 0.5% in Spain. France, which put off tougher restrictions, posted 0.4% growth, though the outlook has since clouded after President Emmanuel Macron announced strict curbs this month.

Key Developments

Euro-area governments have this week been presenting stimulus plans funded by the EU’s 800 billion-euro ($969 billion) joint recovery fundMeaningful unlocking through May should propel a recovery in June, with downside risks, says Bloomberg Economics

Click TECO for more of today’s main economic news. See BECO for analysis from Bloomberg Economics and click here to subscribe to our New Economy Daily newsletter.

German GDP (10 a.m.)

The German economy, the region’s largest, shrank more than economists expected. Private consumption slumped while exports supported output at the start of the year.

The country is in the midst of a strict lockdown that is increasingly straining the economy. Unemployment unexpectedly rose in April and business expectations tumbled, with the so-far resilient manufacturing sector also hit by worsening supply bottlenecks.

Italian GDP (10 a.m.)

The decline in Italian output means the country fell into a double-dip recession amid virus lockdowns and the slow vaccination campaign. The nation is second only to the U.K. in pandemic deaths in Europe.

The government is pinning its recovery hopes on massive fiscal stimulus -- Prime Minister Mario Draghi has announced plans to spend another 260 billion euros in national and EU funds. That should boost output by at least 3.6% and employment by almost three percentage points by 2026, the government predicts.

Italian unemployment (9 a.m. CET)

Italy’s unemployment rate fell to 10.1% in March from 10.2% in February. The country has lost over 900,000 jobs since the start of the pandemic, with women, young people and the services sector the most damaged.

Spanish GDP, retail sales (9 a.m. CET)

A dip in Spanish consumption expenditure and investment, including construction, dragged on output in the first quarter, though retail sales surged in March in a sign households spending is coming back. The government predicts a strong rebound in the second half, when investments funded by the EU’s recovery fund are set to pick up.

The tourism-reliant country has been especially hard hit by travel restrictions. GDP slumped 10.8% last year, one of the worst in the euro zone, and the nation’s relatively small firms have been particularly vulnerable to the financial impact.

SPAIN REACT: Economy Shows Resilience, Prospects Rely on Tourism

Austrian GDP (9 a.m.)

Austria eked out growth of 0.2% in the three months through March, with gains in industry and construction offsetting further declines in consumer-oriented services. Private consumption dropped amid lockdown restrictions while investment rose for a third consecutive quarter.

Czech GDP (9 a.m. CET)

The Czech economy contracted less than economists expected in the first quarter, with output down 0.3%. While non-essential shops, restaurants and hotels were shuttered, export-oriented manufacturing industries remained open.

The country’s economic resilience, combined with above-target inflation, is boosting the prospect of interest-rate increases in the second half of the year.

Swiss KOF leading indicator, retail sales (9 a.m. CET)

Switzerland’s KOF economic barometer rallied to its highest on record, with international demand giving the manufacturing sector a fillip. The outlook for financial services and private consumption also improved.

A separate report showed retail sales surged 22.6% in March from a year earlier. The effect of the initial Covid-19 lockdown in which non-essential stores got shuttered was the big driver.

French inflation (8:45 a.m. CET)

French inflation accelerated faster than economists expected in April, following a trend already seen in Germany and Spain. At 1.7%, the rate is at its highest since the start of 2020.

Lithuanian GDP (8 a.m. CET)

The Lithuanian economy rebounded sharply at the start of 2021, with exports and industrial output propelling growth to 1.8%.

“The new GDP data is a pleasant surprise” and “suggests a more positive outlook for the economy than previously expected,” said Darius Imbrasas, chief economist at the country’s central bank.

French GDP (7:30 a.m. CET)

France’s stronger-than-expected performance was supported by continued growth of business investment and a slight rebound in consumer spending after a slump at the end of 2020. Trade dragged on output.

The resilience may not last into the second quarter now that the government has enforced a strict monthlong lockdown that includes closing schools, nurseries, and non-essential stores, and restricting travel between regions. A separate report Friday showed consumer spending already started falling in March, when restrictions were tightened to a lesser degree.

Macron has set out plans to begin lifting restrictions from next week, but only gradually, with some curbs remaining in place until the end of June.

FRANCE REACT: Avoids Recession in 1Q, Rebound to Start in May

Coming Up (all times CET)

Portuguese GDP, inflation (10:30 a.m.)Euro-area GDP, unemployment, inflation (11 a.m.)Italian inflation (11 a.m.)

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Biden’s Vindictive Capital-Gains Tax Hike

    That the Biden administration has enormous confidence in the government’s ability to invest wisely is no secret, however ill-founded that confidence may turn out to be. So there is a certain perverse logic to its proposal to fund, at least in part, the newest proposed spending spree with a dramatic increase in the capital-gains tax rates paid by — a bit of class warfare always helps — “the rich.” To believe that this will not discourage investment is to believe that those investors who are subject to the tax disregard post-tax returns. That’s not likely. They will either demand a higher price for their capital, or put an increased premium on safety, or search for investments that offer less in the way of growth, but more in the way of tax shelter. Others may choose to consume more and invest less. Some would-be entrepreneurs, meanwhile, will decide not to give up their day jobs. None of these developments would be good for the economy and those who would benefit from its flourishing. Turning to the grim details, if this proposal is approved, those earning more than $1 million a year will face a top tax rate on long-term capital gains of 43.4 percent (once the Obamacare surtax on net investment income is thrown in), compared with 23.8 percent today. That would be a top rate higher — generally much higher — than anywhere in Europe, and that’s before considering what state and local taxes can do to the math. Those living in high-tax states such as California and New York will be looking at a top rate in excess of 54 percent, and for those lucky enough to be resident in de Blasio’s New York City, over 58 percent. Those who have been making plans to leave will get moving, and others are likely to join them, something that would come as a major blow to their governments’ already-shaky finances. Some defenders of this increase argue that it will lead to a “fairer” tax system. Leaving aside the fact that the U.S. income-tax system is already sharply progressive, as well as the unequal treatment of capital losses and gains under current rules, this also ignores the way that the tax is levied on nominal capital gains. No adjustment is made for inflation, which even at the relatively low rates of recent years can matter, particularly if the asset is held over a longer period (which is what those who rail against “speculation” claim to want). This will be of even more relevance if relief provided by the “step up” in the cost basis on death is pared back. And if inflation picks up . . . The assumption that this increase will affect only the rich does not hold up, and not just because the real value of that $1 million will almost certainly be allowed to erode. Beyond that, there is the case of the small entrepreneur who has spent a lifetime building up his or her business, perhaps forgoing income to do so. When the time comes to sell that business, to the extent that the gain (plus any other income) tops $1 million in nominal terms, he or she will be subject to the top rate payable by the rich, a Croesus just for a year. Thereafter it may well be a different matter, but the money will have gone for good. On the question of equity, there is also the claim that capital-gains tax is a form of double taxation. This is not necessarily the strongest of arguments, but it has the most force when it comes to the sale of a stock by a holder who has already paid tax on the dividends received (something that is itself a form of double taxation, given that dividends are paid out of post-tax income). Taxes are sometimes used to deliver a message as well as to raise money. If the effect of raising the top rate on capital gains to a level so high that any increase in revenue starts to go into reverse, as it is likely to do (people respond to disincentives), then the motivation for such a move will be interpreted as an attempt at crude and vindictive leveling down: We can think of more enticing investment environments.

  • Exclusive-Huawei deepens dive into EVs, seeks control of small automaker -sources

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -China's Huawei Technologies is in talks to take control of a small domestic automaker's electric vehicle unit, two people with direct knowledge of the matter said, a move that would be a strategic shift for the world's largest telecom equipment maker. Huawei, which has been battered by U.S. sanctions, is in talks with Chongqing Sokon to acquire a controlling stake in the latter's Chongqing Jinkang New Energy Automobile, said the sources. The move will allow Huawei to make intelligent cars bearing its own nameplate, they added.

  • BNP Paribas Equity Traders Lift Profit in Rebound From 2020

    (Bloomberg) -- BNP Paribas SA relied on lower provisions for bad loans and a resurgence of its equities business to boost earnings as its fixed-income traders missed out on a global rally.Revenue from buying and selling fixed-income securities, currencies and commodities slumped 17% in the first quarter, compared with a gain of the same size at the biggest Wall Street banks. But in a reversal from a year earlier, equities trading more than offset those declines as it rebounded from steep losses on complex derivatives. The business of advising on stock and bond issuance also benefited from a surge in demand.While profit beat analysts’ estimates as the bank set aside less than expected for souring loans, the uneven trading results highlight the challenge for Chief Executive Office Jean-Laurent Bonnafe ask he seeks to boost revenue at the markets unit. The bank in February promoted investment banking head Yann Gerardin and top retail banker Thierry Laborde to co-chief operating officers, making them potential successors to eventually take over from Bonnafe, one of the longest-standing bank CEOs in Europe.BNP fell 2.8% at 10:16 a.m. in Paris trading, paring gains this year to 21%.The bank reiterated its outlook that vaccinations in Europe should allow economies to bounce back starting in the third quarter.“It should be a sizable pick-up, and it should be a sustainable pick-up”, Chief Financial Officer Lars Machenil said in an interview with Bloomberg TV on Friday.BNP’s investment bank was hit hard last year when equities trading revenue was wiped out in the first quarter after complex derivatives linked to companies’ dividends backfired. While BNP rebounded more quickly than its French peers, which also suffered losses on such products, trading results have remained mixed since then, with fixed-income missing expectations already last quarter.Highlights from BNP’s first-quarter earnings:Net income EU1.77b, up 38%; estimate EU1.4bRevenue EU11.8b, up 8.6%; estimate EU11.3bCorporate & investment bank revenue EU3.67b, up 24%Global markets revenue EU1.85b, up 41%Fixed income trading revenue EU1.15b vs EU1.27b estimateEquity & prime services EU697m vs EU565m estimateProvision for loan losses EU896m vs EU1.27b estimateTo strengthen the smaller equities unit, BNP in 2019 agreed to buy Deutsche Bank AG’s business with hedge funds as the German lender exited equities trading. It’s also seeking to buy the 50% in Exane that it doesn’t already own. The two companies, which have been partners since 2004, collaborate on prime services, electronic trading, equity derivatives, and equity capital markets.But the collapse of Archegos Capital Management last month has raised questions about the so-called prime brokerage business and how much risk it carries for lenders. While Deutsche Bank, which is still in the process of shifting its relationships with hedge funds to BNP, avoided losses from Archegos, other lenders have reported combined hits exceeding $10 billion.“We are very pleased to have this activity come up to strengthen our overall equities services”, Machenil said.The Archegos risk was well managed by Deutsche Bank and BNP Paribas remains committed to taking over the bank’s prime brokerage assets, he said. The transfer of assets is expected to be completed by year-end, and the bank will make sure that onboarded clients meet its know-your-customer policies, Machenil said.The bank’s corporate banking unit saw revenue rise by 16% as it benefited from a surge in capital raisings by clients. The volume of equity capital markets transactions led by BNP was three times higher than a year ago, while corporate bond issuance grew 13%.In the retail business, BNP saw revenue at its domestic markets unit, which is mainly made up of its European retail operations, rise more than 1%, while the international financial services unit, which houses among others the retail operations outside Europe, saw revenue fall 0.6%.As part of the February shakeup, the bank combined all retail banking operations, domestic and foreign, under Laborde, a move aimed at creating cost savings, streamlining technological investments and increasing cross-selling.(Updates with shares in fourth paragraph; corporate banking performance in 12th)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Credit Suisse Risk Committee Head Exits After Archegos Hit

    (Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG risk committee head Andreas Gottschling is stepping down from his role after prominent investors indicated they’ll vote to oust him following the $5.5 billion hit from the meltdown of Archegos Capital Management.Gottschling is standing down ahead of the bank’s annual general meeting on Friday, according to a statement from the company. Shareholder advisory firms including Glass Lewis had urged the bank’s investors to vote against re-electing him for another yearly term.Credit Suisse emerged as the big loser in global investment banks’ race to exit trading positions as Archegos collapsed, forcing it to raise about $2 billion of fresh funds from investors to shore up its balance sheet. The debacle wiped out a year of profit and left investors nursing heavy losses and questioning the bank’s controls after a string of hits and writedowns.Gottschling is the first supervisory board member to leave because of the Archegos and Greensill Capital debacles. Senior executives including investment banking head Brian Chin, Chief Risk Officer Lara Warner and the co-heads of the prime brokerage unit have stepped down, though Chief Executive Officer Thomas Gottstein has remained in place.“Shareholders would be warranted to also attribute accountability to the board’s risk committee,” Glass Lewis wrote to investors earlier this month, adding that a change in leadership of the risk committee is needed to regain shareholder trust after the recent financial and reputational damage. It cited performance and experience concerns when advising investors to vote against Gottschling.Gottstein is battling to rescue his short tenure after the Archegos hit spectacularly capped a run of miscues for the bank. The blowup came just weeks after Credit Suisse found itself at the center of the Greensill Capital scandal, when it was forced to suspend investment funds. While seeking to placate investors hurt by the losses, he also now faces the fresh challenge of navigating enforcement proceedings announced by Swiss regulator Finma.In the run up to Friday’s annual general meeting, influential shareholders including Norway’s sovereign wealth fund and Harris Associates had heaped pressure on the board by calling for the removal of Gottschling and further board members.Institutional Shareholder Services, another investor adviser, had highlighted the re-election of Gottschling for shareholder attention due to concerns around risk management, but stopped short of saying he should leave.Gottschling’s exit is unusual in the rarefied world of Swiss banking. Last year, Credit Suisse Chairman Urs Rohner stuck to his seat despite calls from Harris Associates and Silchester International Investors for him to step down early after a corporate espionage scandal damaged the bank’s reputation.(Adds earlier ISS, shareholder comments from seventh paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • China's Big Five banks boost profits, but margins shrink

    Five of China's largest state-owned banks have reported higher first-quarter net profits, helped by a rebound in the country's economy from the coronavirus pandemic. The banks have benefited as economic activity recovers in China, with the country's GDP up 18.3% in the first quarter versus the same quarter last year. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd (ICBC), the world's largest bank by assets, reported a net profit rise of 1.5% in the quarter year-on-year.

  • O'Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY) Q1 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    ORLY earnings call for the period ending March 31, 2021.

  • Australians stuck overseas 'abandoned' by their own country

    Australians in India are the latest group to feel abandoned by their government amid virus fears.

  • ‘Been a bleep show.’ Reaction to Aaron Rodgers wanting to leave Green Bay Packers

    Rodgers reportedly wants to be traded or is refusing to play in 2021.

  • Trump mocked as ‘petulant toddler’ after calling Biden ‘ungracious’ for not referencing him in joint address

    Former president spoke to Fox Business following Joe Biden’s speech to Congress on Wednesday

  • Marco Rubio left furious after his own typo kills off his amendment to water bill

    The senator complains political partisanship is out of control

  • Trump lashes out at ‘very unfair’ FBI raid of ‘great patriot’ Rudy Giuliani’s apartment

    ‘It’s very, very unfair. Rudy is a patriot who loves this country,’ the former president tells Fox Business

  • Voting rights groups ask for federal intervention in Arizona, where a company owned by a pro-Trump conspiracy theorist is conducting an 'audit' of the 2020 election

    The groups are asking the US Department of Justice's Civil Rights Division to "deploy federal monitors" to safeguard 2.1 million ballots.

  • From defending lead pipes to the interrupting iPhone: The strangest GOP criticisms of Biden’s speech

    ‘This whole thing could have just been an email’

  • ‘Next one to be thrown under the bus’: Michael Cohen issues ominous warning to Rudy Giuliani

    ‘Rudy, I told you so! I told you so!’ Mr Cohen says in an interview with CNN’s Alisyn Camerota

  • Millions of people are missing their 2nd COVID-19 doses, and that has experts worried about herd immunity

    One man struggled to get a second dose for his mother after she missed her appointment. Many are missing them because of access or scheduling issues.

  • First coronavirus vaccine for children could be approved in June

    The first coronavirus vaccine for children could be approved as soon as June, according to the chief scientist behind the Pfizer jab. Pfizer has already submitted a modified dose of the vaccine for approval for children aged 12 and over in the US, and plans to submit it to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for approval in the European Union next week. “Things can move very quickly now,” Prof Sahin, chief executive and founder of BioNTech, the German company that developed the Pfizer vaccine, told Spiegel magazine. “It is very important to enable children to return to everyday school life and to meet family and friends.” Prof Sahin said US test studies have shown that the vaccine is well tolerated in children aged 12 and over and generates a high antibody response, offering 100 per cent protection from Covid-19. “These encouraging results indicate that children are particularly well protected by the vaccine,” he said. While the vaccine is currently only authorised for adults in the UK and EU, it is already approved from the age of 16 in the US.

  • Lauren Boebert shakes her head at Biden’s calls for gun reform and is called out for using phone (cloned)

    ‘Will Joe Biden start his gun control crusade by investigating Hunter?’ she tweeted

  • Ex-Trump vice president Pence makes first public appearance since January

    Former Vice President Mike Pence emerged from seclusion on Thursday for his first public appearance since leaving office and offered a road map for Republicans to win back the White House in 2024 without saying whether he would be a candidate. Pence spoke for a half hour in Columbia, South Carolina, to the Palmetto Family Council, a religious conservative group. It was his first speech since he and then-President Donald Trump handed over power to President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on Jan. 20.

  • The Knicks tried to sign LeBron James by hiring 'Tony Soprano' actor James Gandolfini to star in a film aimed at luring him to New York

    In the summer of 2010, James was the most-sought after free agent in NBA history, and the Knicks made a bizarre play for his signature.

  • 49ers take QB Trey Lance with 3rd pick in NFL draft

    While the rest of the football world spent the month between San Francisco's trade for the No. 3 pick and the start of the draft speculating on which quarterback the 49ers would take, coach Kyle Shanahan watched it all with amusement. “If the whole NFL is assuming you’re doing one thing and you’re not doing that, we’re not going to work hard to correct that,” Shanahan said.