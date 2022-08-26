French Electricity Price Exceeds 1,000 Euros for First Time

William Mathis and Todd Gillespie
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The price of power in Europe’s two key markets surged more 25% on Friday, the latest chaotic spike that’s upending economies across the continent.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Electricity for next year in Germany and France -- both beset by their own severe crises -- are setting almost daily records. That’s because Russia is constricting the supply of natural gas and also, in the case of France, an ongoing slump in nuclear generation.

The surges are fueling inflation and threatening the finances of households and businesses across Europe.

Across Europe, governments have begun to take the drastic step of limiting energy use. In the UK, household bills are set to soar in October after a cap on costs was lifted. The soaring prices looks set to force millions of people to curb consumption.

“The French market is going to be extremely tight this winter, especially if we have low wind conditions,” said Kathryn Porter, energy consultant at Watt-Logic. “Everyone in Europe could be trying to import power at the same time and that could create huge challenges and rationing of industrial use.”

The French year-ahead contract rose as much as 25% to 1,130 euros a megawatt-hour on the European Energy Exchange AG Friday. The German equivalent also gained to a record, rising as much as 33% to 995 euros a megawatt-hour for a gain of about 70% this week. In oil market terms, it’s the equivalent of over $1,600 a barrel.

The surge comes as European natural gas futures climbed for a sixth straight week.

Prices have also up following an announcement from utility Electricite de France SA that a number of its nuclear plants will come back online later than expected. Those units will be a key source of power this winter, especially while natural gas remains scarce.

France has traditionally been one of Europe’s biggest net exporters of electricity, but with annual nuclear output headed for the worst year in more than three decades, that status is now a thing of the past. Availability at EDF’s reactors is as low as 42% as of Friday, according to data from grid operator RTE.

The high power prices could force industries to shut or scale back and some may never turn back on. Fertilizer producers are operating far below capacity across the continent, threatening food and farming alike.

“Companies are halting production as they struggle to keep up with the surging cost,” said Kesavarthiniy Savarimuthu, an analyst at researcher BloombergNEF in London. “Inflationary pressure on end users will continue rising as more people working in the industrial sector start to get laid off.”

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Analysis-Forget showering, it's eat or heat for shocked Europeans hit by energy crisis

    As wholesale gas and electricity prices surge, millions of people in Europe are now spending a record amount of their income on energy, data show. In the east England town of Grimsby, Philip Keetley didn't turn on his cooling fan at home as Britain sweltered under a record heat-wave this summer. Citizens in other European countries too are voluntarily taking action to cut consumption as gas, electricity and fuel prices sky-rocket due to war in Ukraine, sanctions on Russia and the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic.

  • This Russian ‘Socialite’ Spy Used Chintzy Jewelry Infiltrate NATO in Italy, Bellingcat Reports

    La Repubblica TwitterA Russian spy who posed as a jewelry maker and glitterati social climber among influencers in Naples, Italy, was able to wriggle her way into the inner circles of NATO commanders, according to a new investigative report.The story of Maria Adela Kuhfeldt Rivera—or whoever she really is—was untangled in a joint investigation by Bellingcat, Der Spiegel, The Insider and La Repubblica, which simultaneously published stories Friday. Maria Adela’s journey from Russia to Naples star

  • Qantas to pick planemaker via contest to replace ageing A330 fleet

    Qantas Airways Ltd plans to run a competition between aircraft manufacturers to replace its ageing fleet of 28 Airbus SE A330 planes in the next 12 to 18 months, its chief financial officer said on Thursday. "We will be looking at the market in the coming 12 months," Chief Financial Officer Vanessa Hudson told reporters. She did not say what models would be considered as a replacement, though most airlines have looked at the A330neo and A350 models from Airbus and rival Boeing Co 787 and any deal would be worth multiple billions of dollars based on list prices.

  • U.S. suspends 26 Chinese flights in response to China flight cancellations

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. government said on Thursday it will suspend 26 China-bound flights from the United States by four Chinese carriers in response to the Chinese government's decision to suspend some U.S. carrier flights over COVID-19 cases. The decision will affect flights by Xiamen, Air China, China Southern Airlines and China Eastern Airlines from Sept. 5 to Sept. 28. The U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) cited the recent cancellation of 26 American Airlines, Delta Air Lines and United Airlines flights over COVID-19 cases.

  • Elon Musk Will ‘Own California’ When Gas-Powered Car Ban Takes Effect, Jim Cramer Says (Video)

    The CNBC host suggested the Tesla titan is poised for an even bigger market share in light of the state's initiative, targeted for 2035

  • Saudi Arabia is telling oil markets that OPEC+ is still in charge - and don't you forget that, says top energy analyst

    "We've had mostly algos trading this market, and you've seen huge volatility," energy analyst Amrita Sen told CNBC.

  • Piedmont Lithium pegs its investment in Gaston County mine project at more than $100M

    A spokesperson for Piedmont Lithium told the Charlotte Business Journal that the company has invested more than $100 million in its proposed Gaston County mining operations. That includes buying more than 2,100 acres.

  • Russia halted a natural gas shipment to Asia over payment issues, threatening blackouts in some countries

    A withheld shipment of Russian gas could spell trouble for Northeast Asian countries, threatening to cause blackouts this winter.

  • Six months into war, Russian goods still flowing to US

    On a hot, humid East Coast day this summer, a massive container ship pulled into the Port of Baltimore loaded with sheets of plywood, aluminum rods and radioactive material – all sourced from the fields, forests and factories of Russia. President Joe Biden promised to “inflict pain” and deal “a crushing blow” on Vladimir Putin through trade restrictions on commodities like vodka, diamonds and gasoline in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine six months ago. The Associated Press found more than 3,600 shipments of wood, metals, rubber and other goods have arrived at U.S. ports from Russia since it began launching missiles and airstrikes into its neighbor in February.

  • MTN is leading Nigeria’s first 5G rollout

    Nigerians in seven cities, including Lagos and Abuja, will get a taste of how 5G internet connectivity works in a few weeks as MTN begins a formal open pilot of the technology. “Customers with certain enabled devices will be allowed to connect with and try out the new service where coverage is available,” the company said in a statement.

  • Altria (MO) Unveils Dividend Hike: What Else Should You Know?

    Altria Group (MO) declares a dividend hike of 4.4%, taking its quarterly dividend to 94 cents per share. The company is focused on boosting shareholders' returns.

  • Fire at Biggest US Midwest Refinery Threatens Fuel Supplies

    (Bloomberg) -- An outage at the largest US Midwest refinery is raising wholesale fuel prices regionally just as the agricultural sector gears up for its busiest time of year. Most Read from BloombergGOP Fury Over ESG Triggers Backlash With US Pensions at RiskNearly 60,000 Sneakers in $85 Million Ponzi Scheme to Go on SaleKorea Shatters Its Own Record for World’s Lowest Fertility RateA 129-Foot Superyacht Worth Millions Sinks Off the Italian CoastSix Months of Putin’s War Unravels Russia’s Superp

  • Does California have enough electricity to ban gas cars?

    California will ban the sale of internal combustion engine passenger cars by 2035, officials there said on Aug. 24. The policy, coming on top of new incentives for EV buyers in the Inflation Reduction Act, could dramatically reshape the entire US vehicle fleet. California is the country’s biggest vehicle market, and more than a dozen states copy its emissions standards.

  • Tortillas Help Drive Mexico’s Inflation to New 21-Year High

    (Bloomberg) -- Corn tortillas, the staple of the Mexican lunch table, played a central role behind the rise in inflation to a 21-year high this month as the country nears what the central bank sees as the peak in consumer prices.Most Read from BloombergBiden Unveils Plan to Free Students from ‘Unsustainable Debt’Six Months of Putin’s War Unravels Russia’s Superpower ImageA 129-Foot Superyacht Worth Millions Sinks Off the Italian CoastBiden to Unveil Long-Awaited Student Debt Relief Measures on W

  • Europe’s Fertilizer Crisis Grows as Yara Cuts Ammonia Output

    (Bloomberg) -- The European fertilizer crunch widened as industry giant Yara International ASA said that record gas prices are forcing it to cut ammonia capacity utilization in the region.Most Read from BloombergBiden Unveils Plan to Free Students from ‘Unsustainable Debt’A 129-Foot Superyacht Worth Millions Sinks Off the Italian CoastSix Months of Putin’s War Unravels Russia’s Superpower ImageKorea Shatters Its Own Record for World’s Lowest Fertility RateBiden to Unveil Long-Awaited Student Deb

  • US Crop Tour Stokes Fears of Looming Corn Shortage

    (Bloomberg) -- Parched soils. Grasshopper infestations. Scorching heat. Hail damage. This year’s US corn crop has been put through the wringer -- and it shows.Most Read from BloombergGOP Fury Over ESG Triggers Backlash With US Pensions at RiskA 129-Foot Superyacht Worth Millions Sinks Off the Italian CoastKorea Shatters Its Own Record for World’s Lowest Fertility RateSix Months of Putin’s War Unravels Russia’s Superpower ImageBiden Unveils Plan to Free Students from ‘Unsustainable Debt’Things ar

  • Here are 5 reasons why energy stocks look like a buy despite rising 74% in a year

    The S&P 500's energy sector still has plenty of upside despite its 74% surge in the past 12 months, says strategist at LPL Financial.

  • Sanctions and boycotts have crippled Russia’s economy–but loopholes persist. Here’s how Asian airlines, European aviation giants, and sanctions evaders are gaming the system

    Yale's Jeffrey Sonnenfeld and Steven Tian say U.S. airlines and aviation giants have been unfairly punished by sanction loopholes.

  • Australia's Lynas posts record profit on solid rare earths demand

    Demand for neodymium and praseodymium (NdPr), widely used to make magnets that power electric vehicle motors, remained strong as companies and governments work towards meeting their climate targets. The rare earths minerals are also used in a wide range of everyday goods such as iPhones and laptops. "Rare earths prices were sustained at high levels during the second half of the year and the NdPr market price remained 70% to 80% higher than in the same period last year," said Chief Executive Amanda Lacaze.

  • Natural Gas Is Soaring on Russian Supply Cuts. The West Is Holding Firm.

    Western powers are standing firm against Vladimir Putin, even as Russia’s natural-gas export cuts boost prices and set Europe up for a chilly winter.