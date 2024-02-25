French far-right leader calls for 'economic patriotism' for agriculture

After the chaotic visit of President Emmanel Macron at the Agriculture Show in Paris on Saturday, far-right National Rally leader Jordan Bardella was keen to show his support for farmers with a two-day visit starting Sunday.

While French presidents have often been jeered at the annual fair, Saturday's scenes were a first.

It was a long day for Emmanuel Macron who was heckled by angry farmers who scuffled with police upon his arrival at 8am.

Police arrested six people and eight officers were hurt in the violence.

Farmers' leaders had already warned Macron that his visit to the Salon de l'Agriculture – a fixture of the presidential calendar – would not go smoothly if the government had not delivered on their promises to meet their demands.

Macron held a two-hour meeting with the leaders of the three main farmers unions, the FNSEA, Jeunes Agriculteurs and Coordination Rurale, over their concerns over prices, red tape and state aid.

It was a step down from the major national debate he had originally planned before scrapping it after a row over who could be invited.

Government proposals

"I always prefer dialogue to confrontation," Macron said. "I am telling you that work is being done on the ground, we are in the process of simplifying things."

The protesting farmers were not all impressed.

(with newswires)



Read more on RFI English



Read also:

French farmers stage tractor protests in Paris on eve of Agriculture Fair

EU chief bows to protesting farmers on pesticide use

How far has France’s far-right National Rally come in 50 years?