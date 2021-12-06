French far-right presidential candidate Zemmour's rally marred by fighting

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Eric Zemmour's first campaign rally Sunday in Paris outskirts has been marred by violence and fighting.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories