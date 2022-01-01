French far-right wants EU flag off Arc de Triomphe

The European flag flies under the Arc de Triomphe to celebrate the start of the French presidency of the EU
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

PARIS (Reuters) - Far-right leader Marine Le Pen protested on Saturday against the placing of a European Union flag on the Arc de Triomphe for the start of Paris' six-month presidency of the bloc.

Le Pen, whom polls show to be President Emmanuel Macron's main rival for the spring presidential election, was joined by other right-wing politicians in outrage against the EU flag fluttering on the Paris landmark.

"To adorn the Arc de Triomphe with the sole colours of the European Union, without the presence of a national flag, is a real attack on our nation's identity, because this monument honours our military victories and houses the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier," she said in a statement.

There was no immediate comment from the pro-EU Macron, whom Le Pen accused of giving a "direct order" to hang the flag.

But Junior European Affairs Minister Clement Beaune said the display was only temporary. "The French flag has not been replaced. The election campaign is not a free pass for petty lies and controversies," he tweeted.

Macron, who has yet to say if he will run for re-election in April, defeated Le Pen in the 2017 run-off by 66%-34%. All polls show him favourite to win another five-year term.

Le Pen said she would appeal to the Council of State, which acts as legal adviser of the executive, to remove the EU flag.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Pineau; Writing by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Food disruptions feared in UK as new Brexit rules kick in

    New post-Brexit custom rules for goods arriving from the European Union to Britain are taking effect on Saturday, and a leading food industry body has warned that the new border controls could lead to food shortages. Beginning on Jan. 1, importers must make a full customs declaration on goods entering the U.K. from the EU or other countries.

  • Dodgers sign two-time Olympic medalist Eddy Alvarez to a minor league contract

    New Dodgers infielder Eddy Alvarez won silver medals in speedskating at the 2014 Winter Olympics, and in baseball at the Tokyo Olympics.

  • Kim Mulkey wins first SEC women's basketball game at LSU by turning back Georgia

    LSU opened SEC play in impressive fashion against No. 12 Georgia with a close 68-62 win at Stegeman Coliseum.

  • Biden and Chilean president-elect Gabriel Boric discussed the 14-year-old bystander killed by LAPD, Valentina Orellana-Peralta

    "The President also offered his deep condolences to the people of Chile for the tragic death of Valentina Orellana-Peralta," the briefing said.

  • Prosecutors to drop charges against Epstein guards accused of falsifying records

    Federal prosecutors moved to drop charges against two prison guards who said they falsified records on the night Jeffrey Epstein died by suicide, CNN reports. The big picture: The two guards —Tova Noel and Michael Thomas — fulfilled an agreement to cooperate with the Justice Department in exchange for avoiding jail time, prosecutors noted in a court document.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free"Under the agreements, prosecution was

  • Charting the Global Economy: Factory Output Improving in Asia

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergKids’ Covid Hospitalizations Hit Record in U.S. Omicron SurgeBillionaires Are Embracing Crypto in Case Money ‘Goes to Hell’Cases Rise ‘Through the Roof’ as Omicron Sweeps Across U.S.U.S. Housing Crisis Only Gets Worse as Population ShrinksHawaii Is Rethinking Tourism. Here’s What That Means for YouIndustrial production in Japan climbed by the most on record, whil

  • Here’s How Much You Need To Earn To Be ‘Rich’ in 23 Major Countries Around the World

    America is the richest country in the world, and 2020 receipts prove it. During the peak of COVID-19, the U.S. saw the highest growth of financial assets due to tax cuts and an explosive stock market....

  • Map drawn from memory helps reunite kidnapped Chinese man with family

    Li Jingwei was kidnapped in Yunnan province in 1989 and sold to a family thousands of miles away.

  • I’ll go further and faster to make Brexit a success, says Boris Johnson on anniversary

    Boris Johnson has pledged to move “further and faster” to make the most of Brexit in a message marking the first anniversary since the end of the UK-European Union transition period.

  • Two Americas: Homelessness in Ashtabula County during a pandemic

    Two Americas: Homelessness in Ashtabula County during a pandemic

  • AZ Briefing: Dole recalls lettuce, closes Yuma plant; Omicron rose from 1% to 52% of AZ cases; Cost of Ducey’s tax, regulation cutting

    Good morning, Arizona. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

  • Colorado governor slashes trucker's prison term to 10 years

    Colorado Gov. Jared Polis on Thursday shortened the prison sentence of a truck driver convicted in a deadly crash to 10 years, drastically reducing his original 110-year term that drew widespread outrage. The decision on Rogel Aguilera-Mederos' sentence was among several year-end commutations and pardons issued by Polis. Around 5 million people signed an online petition seeking clemency for Aguilera-Mederos, who was convicted of vehicular homicide and other charges in the explosive 2019 pileup that killed four people.

  • Biden faces series of minefields in coming year

    President Biden is staring down a number of minefields when he returns to Washington in the new year. Biden will have to tackle major issues, including getting the coronavirus under control after a severe spike from the omicron variant during the holiday season. He will have to ensure that the deadly virus doesn't overwhelm the nation's health systems and the financial markets. Biden will also have to try to revive talks about his signature...

  • Finland says it could join Nato despite Russian pressure

    Finland’s President Sauli Niinistö on Saturday reiterated his country’s right to join Nato if it wants to, in a dismissal of Russian demands for no further expansion of the Western military alliance near its borders.

  • North Korea's Kim talks food not nukes for 2022

    North Korea's main goals for 2022 will be jump starting economic development and improving people's lives as it faces a "great life-and-death struggle," Kim said in a speech on Friday (December 31, 2021) at the end of the 4th Plenary Meeting of the 8th Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK), which began on Monday (December 27, 2021).The five-day meeting coincided with the 10-year anniversary of Kim effectively assuming leadership of the country after the death of his father in 2011.Kim has used previous speeches around the New Year to make major policy announcements, including launching significant diplomatic engagements with South Korea and the United States.But summaries of his speech published in North Korean state media made no specific mention of the United States, with only a passing reference to unspecified discussions of inter-Korean relations and "external affairs."Kim spent the majority of his speech detailing domestic issues from an ambitious plan for rural development to people's diets, school uniforms and the need to crack down on "non-socialist practices."

  • Ex-Trump fixer Michael Cohen gloats as Bill Barr is served with legal papers: 'Happy New Year a**hole'

    Disgraced lawyer did not miss opportunity to insult former Attorney General

  • Japan to help build Bill Gates' high-tech nuclear reactor in Wyoming -Yomiuri

    The Japan Atomic Energy Agency (JAEA) and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd are set to cooperate with the United States and Bill Gates' venture company to build a high-tech nuclear reactor in Wyoming, the daily Yomiuri reported on Saturday. The parties will sign an agreement as early as January for JAEA and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries to provide technical support and data from Japan's own advanced reactors, the report said citing multiple unidentified sources.

  • Olympics-Team Canada CEO "worried" if Beijing Games can go ahead as planned

    With just over a month until the Beijing Winter Olympics opening ceremony the CEO of the Canadian Olympic Committee (COC) said he is increasingly concerned if the Games can go ahead as planned. "We're worried," COC CEO David Shoemaker told the CBC in a New Year's eve interview. The National Hockey League (NHL) last month said it would not send players to the men's ice hockey tournament citing the pandemic's "profound disruption" to its schedule.

  • How Roe v. Wade Became a ‘Godsend’ for the Religious Right

    Samuel Corum/GettyThe 1973 Supreme Court ruling that legalized abortion as a fundamental right for women wasn’t all that controversial at the time.The Catholic Church didn’t like it, but other major religions were not opposed to women terminating an early pregnancy for economic or social reasons. The Southern Baptist Convention passed a resolution in 1971 calling for the legalization of abortion, which it affirmed in 1974 and again in 1976. Ronald Reagan as governor of California had signed the

  • Statue of Mexico president in opposition stronghold toppled after two days

    A statue of Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador that had been erected in an important opposition stronghold lasted just two days, the state prosecutor said, after photographs of the apparent vandalism were shared on social media. The statue had been unveiled on Thursday by outgoing Mayor Roberto Tellez Monroy in the municipality of Atlacomulco in the central State of Mexico, the hometown of Lopez Obrador's predecessor, Enrique Pena Nieto. The National Regeneration Movement (MORENA) party Lopez Obrador heads had governed the municipality until recently before it fell back to the Institutional Revolutionary Party, or PRI, that has long ruled it.