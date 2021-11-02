French fishermen accused of ‘fibbing’ on applications to work in UK waters post-Brexit

France on Monday night paused threats to spark a cross-Channel trade war to allow for UK and EU officials to continue their “boat-by-boat” investigation into whether more vessels can be licensed - Shutterstock

French fishermen have been caught apparently “fibbing” on applications to work in British waters after Brexit, The Telegraph has learned.

UK officials have used satellite data to directly contradict claims by a number of French fishermen that they had previously fished off the coast of Britain.

Under the terms of the UK-EU Trade and Cooperation Agreement, EU fishing vessels must show they operated in British waters between 2012 and 2016 before they can be granted a licence.

France has protested that many of its small trawlers, mostly under 12 metres in length, were not equipped with GPS trackers and could not easily prove their whereabouts.

Paris has accused Britain and the Channel Islands of unfairly rejecting half the vessels applying to fish in UK and Jersey waters.

But the UK insists it is entitled to ask for the evidence it wants, with officials suspecting that some of the French boats never fished in British waters and are seeking to take advantage of post-Brexit disruption.

To support their applications, some French boats have provided UK officials with “single data points” as evidence that they were working in the right area on a specific date.

However, UK officials believe they have disproved a number of these claims after buying commercial satellite data called AIS, which is used by port authorities and keeps a record of where boats have been.

A number of the claims made by French fishermen were “immediately shown to be false”, according to one Whitehall source.

“Some of the fishing boats were caught fibbing,” the source said. “They said they were in a certain place at a certain time, but the data showed that wasn’t the case. Some of the applications were then withdrawn.”

So far 16 small French vessels out of 47 applications have been licensed to fish in Britain's six to 12-mile zone since the negotiations started a month ago.

France and the European Commission jointly agreed to withdraw 17 applications because the evidence to establish whether the vessels had historical rights to access the UK's coastal waters was “considered poor”, according to an EU official.

A number of these applications were withdrawn after UK officials were able to contradict the evidence using the AIS data, it is understood. Others are still under consideration, with European Commission and French officials understood to be using other methods, including mobile phone and sales records, to try to prove their case.

“It may be that some of these applications were made in genuine error, rather than a deliberate attempt to mislead,” another UK official said. “This is an ongoing process – for the vessels which did not have appropriate supporting evidence, we have made it clear that our door remains open. We are very happy to process any applications supported by the evidence.”

Olivier Lepretre, the head of the Hauts-de-France fishing council, insisted the withdrawn applications were not a “story of fibs”.

“It is certainly hard to prove because in 2012 boats did not have electronic trackers,” he told the Telegraph. “That is the only concern – it is not a story of fibs. In 2012, it was not mandatory for the entire European fleet to be equipped with such trackers.”

Urging the UK Government to bend the rules for vessels without GPS logs, Mr Lepretre said: “You just have to be honest and look at the size of the boats and the geographical situation of Boulogne in relation to British waters, and it speaks for itself.”

On Monday night, France paused threats to spark a cross-Channel trade war to allow for UK and EU officials to continue their “boat by boat” investigation into whether more vessels can be licensed.

The European Commission, which negotiates on behalf of the bloc, believes last-gasp discussions helped the two sides “charter a way forward on several aspects”. It is understood that Jersey agreed to accelerate its licences processes for a number of French vessels that had previously struggled to secure a permit.

“The meeting allowed us to chart the way forward on several aspects, it was concluded to resume again on Tuesday, to keep the positive dynamics of the discussions,” a commission spokesman said of Monday night’s negotiations. “Further meetings are planned for later in the week.”

Downing Street insists the UK’s position on the unlicensed vessels remains unchanged, and its officials are ready to grant permits if new evidence becomes available.

France has said it will hold off on threats to disrupt cross-Channel trade and block British fishermen from its ports until at least Thursday when Lord Frost, the Brexit minister, travels to Paris for talks with Clement Beaune, the French Europe minister.