French fishing nets could help save marine life
French researchers have developed a fishing net that allows fishermen to potentially spare the lives of protected species in the ocean.
French researchers have developed a fishing net that allows fishermen to potentially spare the lives of protected species in the ocean.
The European Union's public health agency said on Thursday that the Omicron variant could be responsible for more than half of all COVID-19 infections in Europe within a few months, but no cases of severe disease had yet been identified in the region. The estimate could lend weight to preliminary information about the very high transmissibility of the Omicron variant, above that of the Delta variant, which before Omicron was considered the most contagious of the main coronavirus strains.
Until the Fish and Wildlife Service addresses the real threats to the spotted owl, we will continue to see more wildfires.
The news release added that a dog was rescued by firefighters during the blaze. The dog was rendered aid before they were taken to a local veterinarian.
Amid fears Russia will invade Ukraine, Sergey Lavrov said NATO's military infrastructure was "being irresponsibly brought closer to Russia's borders."
Biofuels aren't carbon-neutral after all, contrary to initial assumptions, and consumers don't see much benefit at the pump.
Gigi Hadid was photographed arriving at an airport in Mallorca, Spain after she and ex Zayn Malik began working out a custody agreement.
GoFundMe has removed fundraisers for William "Roddie" Bryan, one of three men convicted last week on murder charges in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia, the company said.A spokesperson for GoFundMe told The Hill on Friday that the crowdfunding platform had removed three fundraisers for Bryan this week. No funds had been raised."GoFundMe prohibits raising money for the legal defense of a violent crime," the spokesperson said. Bryan's...
An animal welfare group has filed court action against Berkeley County Animal Control over its care of animals.
Coastal marine species carried out to sea on debris are not only surviving, they’re colonizing the high seas and making new communities on the floating plastic
Western diamondback rattlesnakes can grow to 5 feet.
Officials have agreed to allow as many as 900 bison from Yellowstone National Park to be shot by hunters, sent to slaughter or placed in quarantine this winter in a program that seeks to prevent the animals from spreading a disease to cattle. Bison routinely leave Yellowstone and head north into Montana each winter, raising concerns that the animals could spread brucellosis to cattle. Brucellosis is a bacterial disease that can cause cows to abort their calves.
“He’s my spirit animal!” one person wrote.
Jingga the Sumatran tiger has given birth to seven cubs at the Topeka Zoo. Now she's leaving to be paired with a male tiger at another zoo.
California's monarch butterflies were teetering on the brink of extinction, but a promising rebound may buy more time to save them.
Take a behind-the-scenes video tour of the 36-acre wildlife hospital and sanctuary tucked deep in the Gadsden County woods.
One of the early, attention-grabbing announcements at November’s COP climate conference in Glasgow was a commitment by more than 105 countries to join a U.S.- and E.U.-led coalition to cut 30% of methane emissions by 2030. The potent greenhouse gas, which is up to 80 times more effective at heating the planet than carbon dioxide in the short term, has often been considered the lowest hanging fruit when it comes to slowing down global warming. The COP pledges alone would slash warming projections by 0.2°C by the 2040s, according to the United Nations Global Methane Assessment.
Recycling will not be able to contain a runaway global plastic waste crisis, experts said on Friday as they called on companies to reduce plastic production and shift more products into reusable and refillable packaging. "We won't be able to just recycle or reduce our way out of it," said Rob Kaplan, CEO of Circulate Capital, which invests in emerging markets initiatives to solve the plastic waste crisis. The world produces around 300 million tonnes of plastic waste every year, according to the United Nations Environment Programme.
As the parks buckle down for winter, rangers at Arches National Park found an illegal camp full of trash in the back country and ask for help.
New Mexico Dept. of Agriculture reminds public of pecan regulations
The Green Kingfisher spends its life along clear streambeds in the Edwards Plateau area of Texas.