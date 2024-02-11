French Foreign Minister calls for increased defense investment amid concerns of possible Russian attack on NATO

Recently appointed French Foreign Minister Stéphane Séjourné has expressed concern about a possible Russian attack on NATO and called for increased investment in defense in an interview with the newspaper Ouest France published on Feb. 10.

Paris is determined to double funding for its military programs, which Séjourné described as "an existential question for the European Union".

In the current geopolitical context, it is crucial to ask the right questions and ensure adequate funding for military budgets to counter possible threats, he said, stressing the importance of a more coordinated organization of European defense and greater coordination between armies.

New intelligence shows that Russia is rearming faster than expected and could attack a NATO country within three to five years, Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen said on Feb. 9, Reuters reports.

