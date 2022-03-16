French foreign minister warns Moscow against use of chemical weapons -Le Parisien

FILE PHOTO: French European and Foreign Affairs Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian arrives to attend a meeting with the French Prime Minister and French presidential candidates to discuss Ukraine crisis at the Hotel Matignon in Pari
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Jean-Yves Le Drian
    French politician

PARIS (Reuters) - France would consider Russia responsible for any use of chemical or bacteriological weapons in the war in Ukraine, Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian told French newspaper Le Parisien in an interview on Wednesday.

"If chemical or bacteriological attacks took place in Ukraine, we'd know who would be solely responsible for them. It would be Russia," Le Drian said.

The French minister said that such use of unconventional weapons would result in additional sanctions against Russia.

"The use of unconventional means would constitute an intolerable escalation and would lead in response to absolutely massive and radical economic sanctions, without taboos," he said.

Le Drian declined to elaborate on the nature of the potential sanctions in such circumstances.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Sunday that Russia might use chemical weapons following its invasion of Ukraine and that such a move would be a war crime, according to an interview in German newspaper Welt am Sonntag.

In the same interview to Le Parisien, Le Drian said Russia was only pretending to negotiate with Ukraine in talks held between the two countries over the past few days.

"There is only one emergency: the cease-fire, the cease-fire, the cease-fire. ... It is only on this basis that you can negotiate, because you don't negotiate with a gun on your head."

(Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain; Editing by Leslie Adler)

Recommended Stories

  • Bank of England set to raise rates again as uncertainty swirls

    The Bank of England looks set to press on with raising interest rates on Thursday as it tries to stop soaring inflation from becoming engrained in the British economy. All but five of 49 economists recently polled by Reuters thought the BoE will raise Bank Rate for a third meeting running, back to its pre-pandemic level of 0.75%, with the rest expecting it to stay on hold at 0.5%. The BoE last month predicted inflation will peak at around 7.25% in April - almost four times the British central bank's 2% target - but that forecast has been overtaken by seismic shifts in European energy markets following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Sullivan warns Russian counterpart against using chemical weapons in Ukraine

    White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan spoke to his Russian counterpart, Nikolai Patrushev, on Wednesday and warned Russia against using chemical or biological weapons in Ukraine, according to the White House. Sullivan "warned General Patrushev about the consequences and implications of any possible Russian decision to use chemical or biological weapons in Ukraine," White House National Security Council spokeswoman Emily Horne said...

  • VIDEO: Zelenskyy calls on US Congress for support in creating a no-fly zone

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke to Congress on Wednesday to appeal for more assistance in his country's fight against Russian forces.

  • Exclusive-State TV protester tells Russians: open your eyes to Ukraine war propaganda

    LONDON (Reuters) -A Russian woman who burst into a state TV studio to denounce the Ukraine war during a live news bulletin told Reuters on Wednesday she was worried for her safety and hoped her protest would open Russians' eyes to propaganda. In her first television interview since her on-air protest on Monday, Marina Ovsyannikova said the harrowing images from Ukraine had jolted her own childhood memories of growing up in Chechnya, the southern region torn apart by war after the breakup of the Soviet Union. "I believe in what I did but I now understand the scale of the problems that I'll have to deal with, and, of course, I'm extremely concerned for my safety," Ovsyannikova said.

  • Ukrainian president offers condolences after Arkansas journalist killed by Russian troops

    Ukrainian president offers condolences after Arkansas journalist killed by Russian troops

  • Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos will meet with a group pushing to decertify the 2020 presidential election

    Assembly Speaker Robin Vos will talk to the group at the state Capitol before he and Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu meet with leaders of each county Republican Party.

  • Nearly 70% of Japan's companies see hit to earnings from Ukraine crisis

    Nearly 70% of Japanese firms expect the fall-out from the crisis in Ukraine to hurt earnings, a Reuters poll showed, with a majority of those citing a surge in oil prices as their primary concern. The latest Reuters Corporate survey highlighted the likelihood of more pain ahead for companies in resource-poor Japan, where a weakening yen is further adding to the cost of commodities and heaping more pressure on households. Global concern about Russian oil supplies have pushed up oil prices above $100 per barrel to levels not seen in almost a decade and prices of many other commodities from metals to grain have surged, too.

  • Germany's Scholz signals support for any Finnish NATO bid

    German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Wednesday he welcomed any interest shown by Finland in joining NATO, a question that has gained more urgency since Russia invaded Ukraine. The war in Ukraine has prompted a public debate in neutral Finland, which shares a long land border with Russia, on whether to join the U.S.-led NATO alliance. Asked at a news conference with the Finnish prime minister whether Germany would support Finland if it decided it wanted to join the defence alliance, Scholz said there was already cooperation between Finland and NATO.

  • Ukraine official says Russia talks are very difficult, sees room for compromise

    Ukrainian officials played up hopes the war could end sooner than expected, saying Moscow may be coming to terms with its failure to impose a new government on Kyiv by force. In a hint of possible compromise, Zelenskiy said Ukraine was prepared to accept security guarantees that stop short of its long-term objective of NATO membership, which Moscow opposes.

  • Biden Announces Another $800 Million in Military Aid to Ukraine

    President Joe Biden said Wednesday that the United States will provide an additional $800 million in military aid to Ukraine, including anti-aircraft and anti-armor systems, drones and a range of other weapons. The announcement came hours after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed members of Congress via video, delivering an urgent and emotional plea for more help against the onslaught launched by Russian President Vladimir Putin. “I call on you to do more,” Zelensky said, asking aga

  • Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko Responds To Putin Claim With A Single Blunt Word

    Klitschko, a former world heavyweight boxing champion, pulled no punches with his reply.

  • Ex-Black Ops Agent: This Is How Putin Could Meet His End

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/GettySpooks from Langley to Kyiv are likely to be quietly untangling an espionage conundrum that dare not speak its name, according to a former senior intelligence agent who was once regularly involved in such discussions: “Could President Putin really be assassinated?”“The operation is on every intelligence agency’s design table,” a veteran clandestine operative for France’s General Directorate for External Security (DGSE) told The Daily

  • Ukrainian forces free kidnapped Melitopol mayor from Russian captivity, Zelenskyy's office says

    A top deputy of Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Melitopol mayor Ivan Fyodorov is safe and would return to work soon.

  • Jeanine Pirro Erupts At Geraldo Rivera For Suggesting Putin 'Was Playing' Trump

    The Russian leader "was a wuss when Trump was president," the Fox News host shouted at her colleague.

  • Donald Trump’s Unswerving Loyalty To Vladimir Putin On Full Display In CNN Explainer

    Jake Tapper dismantled a MAGA Republican talking point about Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Trump released a statement full of recycled false claims about NATO as Zelenskyy finished an emotional speech to Congress

    Trump has repeatedly and wrongly claimed that NATO is "delinquent" and member countries need to "pay up."

  • UFO Expert 'Absolutely Floored' By Revelation From Obama Library

    The news comes amid an unprecedented series of disclosures about UFOs.

  • Republican Group Burns Trump Supporters In Mock PSA To Air On Fox News

    The spot warning about "Partisan Derangement Syndrome" is set to air on Trump's favorite show.

  • Pundit ripped for criticizing Zelensky's attire for address

    A pundit is facing fierce backlash for knocking Volodymyr Zelensky's casual look during the Ukrainian president's wartime address to Congress.Peter Schiff, a former GOP Senate candidate in Connecticut and chief economist at Euro Pacific Capital, wrote Wednesday following Zelensky's impassioned plea to lawmakers that he understood "times are hard" but questioned the Ukraine leader's choice of appearing in an army-green T-shirt.I understand times...

  • Ukrainian mayor, heralded by many, is ultranationalist

    When Artem Semenikhin, the mayor of Konotop, Ukraine, was praised for his bravery in standing up to Russian attackers, there was one thing missing: the fact that he is a member of the far-right, ultranationalist Ukrainian political party Svoboda.