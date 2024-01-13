New French Foreign Minister's first visit to Kyiv shows Ukraine's priority – Ukrainian Foreign Minister

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has commented on the fact that his new French counterpart, Stéphane Séjourné, arrived on his first visit to Kyiv.

Source: Dmytro Kuleba at a joint briefing with Stéphane Séjourné; European Pravda

Quote: "As far as I know, for the first time in the history of French diplomacy after the Second World War, its head is paying his first visit to Ukraine, which is evidence of Ukraine's important place in the priorities of French politics," Kuleba said.

Details: According to Dmytro Kuleba, it is important that the French Foreign Minister make his first visit to Ukraine on the second day after his appointment.

"I would also like to thank my counterpart for not being stopped by another massive Russian attack. I am grateful to him for his courage, for not turning off the road and arriving in Kyiv," Kuleba added.

Background:

Earlier, it was reported that the foreign ministers of Ukraine and France held bilateral talks dedicated to defence assistance and cooperation, as well as Ukraine's accession to the EU and NATO and bringing the Russian Federation to justice, during the latter's visit to Kyiv on 13 January.

Stéphane Séjourné, the new Minister of Foreign Affairs of France, arrived in Kyiv on the morning of 13 January. This is the first foreign visit of the Minister in this position.

This week, French President Emmanuel Macron announced the appointment of a new Prime Minister, Gabriel Attal, following the resignation of his predecessor, Élisabeth Borne. Attal is the youngest person in this position and comes from Odesa on his mother's side.

