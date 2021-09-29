French government plans to extend health pass until summer of 2022
The French government will propose an extension of the national health pass until the summer of 2022 to parliament, says spokesman Gabriel Attal. The Covid "health pass" was introduced in July, requiring people to prove that they have been either vaccinated or recently tested negative for Covid-19 to be able to access restaurants, bars, gyms or museums. But the introduction of the pass has been met with weekly demonstrations across French cities.