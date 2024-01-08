French government resigns after political wrangling over immigration

Elisabeth Borne, Prime Minister of France, gives a speech during the Congress of French Regions 2023. The centre-right government of French prime minister Élisabeth Borne has resigned, the presidential palace in Paris says. Damien Meyer/AFP/dpa

The centre-right government of French prime minister Élisabeth Borne has resigned, the presidential palace in Paris said on Monday.

The move comes in connection with political wrangling over a controversial immigration law aimed at tightening state controls on immigration and improving integration.

The legislation adopted last month caused controversy in President Emmanuel Macron's own party, with 20 voting against it and 17 abstaining.

Health Minister Aurélien Rousseau resigned in protest and other left-wing cabinet members had reportedly also considered leaving the government.

Borne has been prime minister since mid-May 2022.

It is initially unclear when a new government will be formed and who will lead it.