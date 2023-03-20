French gov't fights to survive with 2 no-confidence motions

Police surround protesters in Paris, Sunday, March 19, 2023. A spattering of protests were planned to continue in France over the weekend against President Macron's controversial pension reform, as garbage continued to reek in the streets of Paris and beyond owing to continuing action by refuse collectors. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
Associated Press
·2 min read

PARIS (AP) — France’s government is fighting for its survival Monday against no-confidence motions filed by lawmakers who are furious that President Emmanuel Macron used special constitutional powers to force through an unpopular bill raising the retirement age from 62 to 64 without giving them a vote.

National Assembly lawmakers are set to vote in the afternoon on two no-confidence motions, one from the far-right National Rally and the other, more threatening one from a small group that has gathered support across the left.

The Senate, dominated by conservatives who back the retirement plan, passed the legislation last week.

The no-confidence motions each need the backing of 287 lawmakers in the National Assembly, the lower chamber, to pass.

Although the motions appear unlikely to succeed, the climate of protest that Macron’s pension reforms has sparked in parliament and on the streets means the outcome of voting in the National Assembly is not guaranteed. No such motion has succeeded since 1962.

Macron's centrist alliance still has the most seats in the National Assembly. A minority of lawmakers from the Republicans party could stray from the party line, but it remains to be seen whether they’re willing to bring down Macron’s government.

The tensions in the political arena are echoed on the streets, marked by intermittent protests and strikes in various sectors, from transport to energy and sanitation workers. Garbage in Paris is piling ever higher and reeking of rotting food on the 15th day of a strike by collectors.

If the no-confidence votes fail, the bill becomes law. If a majority agrees, it would spell the end of the retirement reform plan and force the government to resign. A new Cabinet would be appointed. Macron could retain Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne should he choose; no other name has been floated.

Borne has taken the brunt of the opposition’s fury and will have to defend herself Monday before lawmakers.

Should the no-confidence motion pass, it would be a big blow to Macron, likely weighing on the remainder of his second term, which ends in 2027.

Recommended Stories

  • Macron's government faces 'moment of truth' over pension system overhaul

    President Emmanuel Macron's government faces two motions of no confidence in the National Assembly on Monday after it bypassed the lower house to push through a deeply unpopular overhaul of the pension system that will raise the retirement age. Violent unrest has erupted in several cities including the capital, Paris, and trade unions have promised to intensify their strike movement, leaving Macron to face the most dangerous challenge to his authority since the "Yellow Vest" revolt. A successful no-confidence vote would fell the government and kill the legislation, which is set to raise the retirement age by two years to 64.

  • France's Macron faces another test with no-confidence vote on pension reform Monday

    PARIS (Reuters) -President Emanuel Macron faces a critical moment on Monday when the French National Assembly is due to vote on no-confidence motions filed after his government bypassed parliament on Thursday to push through an unpopular rise in the state pension age. In a sign that Macron was holding firm, his office on Sunday evening said the president had called the heads of the Senate upper house and of the National Assembly to say he wanted the pension reform to go to "the end of its democratic process". Macron also told them the government was mobilised to "protect" members of parliament who are facing pressure ahead of the vote.

  • Macron's leadership at risk amid tensions over pension plan

    It's both a reference to the trash going uncollected with Paris sanitation workers on strike — and to what many French people think about their leader. Macron had hoped his push to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64 would cement his legacy as the president who transformed France's economy for the 21st century. Demonstrators hoisted the parody photo at protests after Macron chose at the last minute Thursday to invoke the government’s constitutional power to pass the bill without a vote at the National Assembly.

  • Gov. Gavin Newsom unveils homelessness ballot initiative in San Diego

    Part of the initiative would be paid for with general obligation bonds for building new community mental health facilities in California. More than 10,000 Californians with mental illness and substance abuse disorders would be served, the governor said.

  • California to seek beds for mental health, drug treatment

    California voters would decide whether to fund a major expansion of housing and treatment for residents suffering from mental illness and addiction, under the latest proposal by Gov. Gavin Newsom to address the state's homelessness crisis. Newsom announced Sunday that he will ask allies in the Democratic-controlled Legislature for a measure on the 2024 ballot to authorize funding to build residential facilities where up to 12,000 people a year could live and be treated. The governor called the plan the next step in how California expands services for unhoused people, especially those with psychological and substance use disorders.

  • 7 Target Grocery Items That Should Be Budgeted Into Your Weekly Shopping List

    Target is truly a one-stop shop. You can pick up exercise equipment, an iPhone and your groceries for the week all in the same trip. Also Find: 11 Grocery Items To Buy at Dollar Tree FICO Fix: 3 Signs...

  • California's recent pivot in water supply release is prudent

    Suspending environmental regulations for the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta a plus as California’s climate changes require a flexible approach.

  • Help select the greatest opening batsmen in Test history

    The shortlist for our all-time World Test XI has been picked by Scyld Berry, our chief cricket writer. Now we are asking you, the readers, to pick the players who should make the final team. We have divided our nominees into six categories:

  • Why has America never elected a woman president?

    For decades, nations have been led by women, from Canada and the United Kingdom to Germany and France, but in […] The post Why has America never elected a woman president? appeared first on TheGrio.

  • South African protesters march amid heavy security

    South Africa's leftwing opposition launched strikes and rallies under heavy security on Monday in a bid to force out President Cyril Ramaphosa over his handling of the country's sickly economy and crippling energy crisis.- Troubled country - The party is demanding Ramaphosa quit over his handling of the economy, chronic electricity shortages and high unemployment.

  • Only 22% of Americans Plan To Take the Standard Deduction, but Is Itemizing Actually Worth It?

    It's never a good idea to try to hide income from the government, but the goal every tax season is to try to reduce your taxable income by as much as humanly possible. The best legal way to do that is...

  • Macron Popularity Sinks to Lowest in Four Years, Ifop Poll Shows

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisCredit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now WorthlessWarren Buffett in Contact With Biden Team on Banking CrisisCredit Suisse Said to Push Back Against UBS’s $1 Billion OfferFed and Global Central Banks Move to Boost Dollar FundingPresident Emmanuel Macron’s popularity has sunk to the lowest level since the days of the Yellow Vest protests in early 2019, a poll showed, amid mounting oppositio

  • School board candidates weigh in on The 1619 Project, superintendent's job performance

    Columbia school board candidates discuss The 1619 Project, legislative efforts to stifle LGBTQ students, student achievement and more.

  • Newsom wants voters to OK his new plan to get mentally ill homeless people off the streets

    This governor has proposed a 2024 ballot initiative to address California’s homeless crisis and eliminate encampments.

  • Stock futures slip, but off worst levels, as traders eye banking sector woes after Credit Suisse deal

    Investors hoping UBS buying its beleaguered Swiss peer Credit Suisse would draw a line under banking sector angst will be disappointed as the new week begins.

  • Kremlin tells officials to stop using iPhones - Kommersant newspaper

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -The Kremlin told officials involved in preparations for Russia's 2024 presidential election to stop using Apple iPhones because of concerns that the devices are vulnerable to Western intelligence agencies, the Kommersant newspaper reported. At a Kremlin-organised seminar for officials involved in domestic politics, Sergei Kiriyenko, first deputy head of the presidential administration, told officials to change their phones by April 1, Kommersant said, citing unidentified sources.

  • Niinistö: Sweden security OK if Finland joins NATO first

    Sweden won't be in a vulnerable security situation even if Finland joins NATO first, the Finnish president said Sunday, as both Nordic membership candidates negotiate bilateral military pacts with the United States. "It is possible that Finland joins NATO before Sweden,” Finnish President Sauli Niinistö said in interview published by the Swedish public broadcaster SVT on Sunday. Niinistö referred to his Friday visit to Ankara where Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that his government would move forward with ratifying Finland’s NATO application, paving the way for the country to join the military bloc, but wouldn't ratify Sweden's bid before disputes between Ankara and Stockholm are solved.

  • New CDC report shows teen girls facing unprecedented mental health challenges

    Experts say the wave of sadness highlighted in the most recent Youth Risk Behavior Survey can be traced to multiple factors exacerbated by the pandemic.

  • Baidu's Ernie writes poems but says it has insufficient information on Xi, tests show

    Baidu's Ernie bot can within seconds generate pictures of flowers and write Tang dynasty-style poems but will decline questions about Chinese President Xi Jinping by saying it has not yet learnt how to answer them, Reuters tests showed. The Chinese search engine giant last week unveiled China's closest rival to OpenAI's chatbot ChatGPT and from Thursday allowed users to apply for access to it. Some analysts and users soon began posting positive reviews of their experiences with Ernie bot, and side-by-side comparisons with ChatGPT, that drove Baidu's share price higher.

  • How To Tell When It's Time to Open a New Savings Account

    A savings account is the most basic sort of bank account. And it is appropriate for almost anyone interested in being smart about managing their money. If you are trying to accumulate funds to reach a short- or long-range goal … Continue reading → The post Who Should Open a Savings Account? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.