France, Spain Slow as Europe Frets Over Recession: GDP Update

(Bloomberg) -- The French and Spanish economies slowed but remained resilient in the face of fears that Europe is on the verge of a recession sparked by the surge in energy prices and rising interest rates.

Third-quarter output advanced by 0.2% from the previous three months in each -- broadly in line with a Bloomberg surveys of analysts. Like much of the continent, they got a boost from a post-lockdown splurge on leisure and tourism, though the effects of record euro-era inflation are starting to take a toll.

Separate releases showed French consumer-price growth this month was the fastest since the data series began a quarter-century ago, though inflation in Spain came in well below estimates.

While encouraging, the GDP data are likely to be overshadowed by numbers later Friday from the currency bloc’s biggest economy. Germany, with its greater reliance on Russian natural gas, may already have embarked on a downturn.

The slew of releases arrives just before what’s shaping up to be a challenging winter for Europe. While unseasonably warm weather is providing respite on heating bills, governments are spending hundreds of billions of euros to ease the cost-of-living crisis.

The European Central Bank is racing to wrest inflation back under control but may soon add to the pain as it raises rates beyond levels that support economic growth. It hiked borrowing costs by 75 basis points for a second straight meeting on Thursday.

Several members of the ECB’s Governing Council weighed in on inflation on Friday.

Lithuania’s Gediminas Simkus called euro-zone price growth “simply too high,” urging another “substantial” interest-rate increase at the next policy meeting in December.

There’ll be more ECB hikes, according to Slovenia’s Bostjan Vasle, who said “we will judge their size at each session separately, depending on the inflationary and economic outlook.”

The ECB is under no obligation to repeat the 75 basis-point rate moves enacted at the last two meetings, France’s Francois Villeroy de Galhau said.

“Nothing is to be taken for granted,” he said. “We’ve said clearly that we’ll make decisions meeting by meeting in response to the economic data.”

Spanish GDP, inflation (9 a.m.)

Spain’s economy slowed dramatically in the third quarter as rapid inflation curbed consumption following a surprise jump in activity during the summer.

Gross domestic product advanced 0.2% from the previous three months, just below the 0.3% median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of analysts. A drop in household spending and weaker exports weighed on activity in the euro zone’s fourth-largest economy, data released Friday showed.

Providing some respite, however, inflation slowed for the third straight month in October as energy costs eased further. Consumer prices gained 7.3% from a year ago, down from September’s 9% increase and way below the 8.1% economists expected. Inflation has dipped from its 10.7% July peak as the government stepped in to limit energy costs.

Austrian GDP (9 a.m.)

Austria’s economy shrank by 0.1% in the third quarter as weaker global demand hurt appetite for its exports. GDP had jumped by 1.9% in the three months through June.

French inflation (8:45 a.m.)

Inflation quickened more than expected in October, reaching a record 7.1%. Economists had estimated an acceleration to 6.5%.

Thanks to efforts to restrain energy costs, France has had one of western Europe’s lowest inflation rates. But that may not last as the government plans to let household bills rise by as much as 15% from January, while limiting the aid it provides to businesses.

What’s more, price pressures are also becoming more broad-based -- this month they were driven by energy, food and manufactured goods. Inflation is likely to hit a new high around year-end, statistics agency Insee predicted this month.

Sweden GDP indicator (8 a.m.)

Sweden’s economy expanded in the third quarter, defying expectations of a contraction in the non-euro-zone country amid surging inflation.

Gross domestic product grew 0.7% in the three months through September from the previous quarter, on a seasonally-adjusted basis, according to preliminary data from Statistics Sweden. The data may fuel speculation that the Riksbank will opt for a bigger interest-rate hike next month.

Bloomberg Economics on French GDP (7:50 a.m.)

Senior Economist Maeva Cousin:

“We expect headwinds to intensify, tipping the economy into a recession over the last quarter of this year and the first quarter of 2023. Still, with government support continuing to cushion the hit, the downturn should remain mild.”

French GDP, consumer spending (7:30 a.m.)

France’s growth came on the back of strong investment, while private consumption stagnated and trade was a drag.

But the expansion is set to grind to a halt this quarter, according to statistics agency Insee, which also sees inflation jumping to a record by December. With so much uncertainty, the Bank of France has issued a range of forecasts for 2023 -- spanning a 0.5% contraction in output to a 0.8% expansion.

How households react to reduced government assistance from January will be key. Businesses may also have to deal with less support after Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire warned it would be dangerous for public finances to provide limitless guarantees.

A separate publication on Friday showed third-quarter consumer spending was down 0.5% on the previous three months, with expenditure on food declining as the share of energy grew.

