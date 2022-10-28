France, Spain Slow as Europe Frets Over Recession: GDP Update

Bloomberg News
·5 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The French and Spanish economies slowed but remained resilient in the face of fears that Europe is on the verge of a recession sparked by the surge in energy prices and rising interest rates.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Third-quarter output advanced by 0.2% from the previous three months in each -- broadly in line with a Bloomberg surveys of analysts. Like much of the continent, they got a boost from a post-lockdown splurge on leisure and tourism, though the effects of record euro-era inflation are starting to take a toll.

Separate releases showed French consumer-price growth this month was the fastest since the data series began a quarter-century ago, though inflation in Spain came in well below estimates.

While encouraging, the GDP data are likely to be overshadowed by numbers later Friday from the currency bloc’s biggest economy. Germany, with its greater reliance on Russian natural gas, may already have embarked on a downturn.

The slew of releases arrives just before what’s shaping up to be a challenging winter for Europe. While unseasonably warm weather is providing respite on heating bills, governments are spending hundreds of billions of euros to ease the cost-of-living crisis.

The European Central Bank is racing to wrest inflation back under control but may soon add to the pain as it raises rates beyond levels that support economic growth. It hiked borrowing costs by 75 basis points for a second straight meeting on Thursday.

Key Developments

  • ECB Doubles Rate to Most in Over a Decade Despite Recession Fear

  • Germany Now Seen Dragging Euro Area Into 2023 Contraction

  • Europe’s Inflation Squeeze to Linger Even as Gas Prices Drop

ECB officials speak (9:15 a.m.)

Several members of the ECB’s Governing Council weighed in on inflation on Friday.

Lithuania’s Gediminas Simkus called euro-zone price growth “simply too high,” urging another “substantial” interest-rate increase at the next policy meeting in December.

There’ll be more ECB hikes, according to Slovenia’s Bostjan Vasle, who said “we will judge their size at each session separately, depending on the inflationary and economic outlook.”

The ECB is under no obligation to repeat the 75 basis-point rate moves enacted at the last two meetings, France’s Francois Villeroy de Galhau said.

“Nothing is to be taken for granted,” he said. “We’ve said clearly that we’ll make decisions meeting by meeting in response to the economic data.”

Spanish GDP, inflation (9 a.m.)

Spain’s economy slowed dramatically in the third quarter as rapid inflation curbed consumption following a surprise jump in activity during the summer.

Gross domestic product advanced 0.2% from the previous three months, just below the 0.3% median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of analysts. A drop in household spending and weaker exports weighed on activity in the euro zone’s fourth-largest economy, data released Friday showed.

Providing some respite, however, inflation slowed for the third straight month in October as energy costs eased further. Consumer prices gained 7.3% from a year ago, down from September’s 9% increase and way below the 8.1% economists expected. Inflation has dipped from its 10.7% July peak as the government stepped in to limit energy costs.

Austrian GDP (9 a.m.)

Austria’s economy shrank by 0.1% in the third quarter as weaker global demand hurt appetite for its exports. GDP had jumped by 1.9% in the three months through June.

French inflation (8:45 a.m.)

Inflation quickened more than expected in October, reaching a record 7.1%. Economists had estimated an acceleration to 6.5%.

Thanks to efforts to restrain energy costs, France has had one of western Europe’s lowest inflation rates. But that may not last as the government plans to let household bills rise by as much as 15% from January, while limiting the aid it provides to businesses.

What’s more, price pressures are also becoming more broad-based -- this month they were driven by energy, food and manufactured goods. Inflation is likely to hit a new high around year-end, statistics agency Insee predicted this month.

Sweden GDP indicator (8 a.m.)

Sweden’s economy expanded in the third quarter, defying expectations of a contraction in the non-euro-zone country amid surging inflation.

Gross domestic product grew 0.7% in the three months through September from the previous quarter, on a seasonally-adjusted basis, according to preliminary data from Statistics Sweden. The data may fuel speculation that the Riksbank will opt for a bigger interest-rate hike next month.

Bloomberg Economics on French GDP (7:50 a.m.)

Senior Economist Maeva Cousin:

“We expect headwinds to intensify, tipping the economy into a recession over the last quarter of this year and the first quarter of 2023. Still, with government support continuing to cushion the hit, the downturn should remain mild.”

  • For full REACT, click here

French GDP, consumer spending (7:30 a.m.)

France’s growth came on the back of strong investment, while private consumption stagnated and trade was a drag.

But the expansion is set to grind to a halt this quarter, according to statistics agency Insee, which also sees inflation jumping to a record by December. With so much uncertainty, the Bank of France has issued a range of forecasts for 2023 -- spanning a 0.5% contraction in output to a 0.8% expansion.

How households react to reduced government assistance from January will be key. Businesses may also have to deal with less support after Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire warned it would be dangerous for public finances to provide limitless guarantees.

A separate publication on Friday showed third-quarter consumer spending was down 0.5% on the previous three months, with expenditure on food declining as the share of energy grew.

Coming Up (all times CET)

  • German GDP (10 a.m.)

  • Slovenian inflation (10:30 a.m.)

  • Italian inflation (11 a.m.)

  • Euro-zone confidence (11 a.m.)

  • Belgian GDP (11 a.m.)

  • Portuguese inflation (12 p.m.)

  • Latvia GDP (12 p.m.)

  • German inflation (2 p.m.)

--With assistance from Alonso Soto, Alessandra Migliaccio, Joao Lima, Jan Bratanic, Milda Seputyte, Alexander Weber, Carolynn Look, Ott Ummelas, Barbara Sladkowska, Harumi Ichikura, Ainhoa Goyeneche, Kristian Siedenburg, Giovanni Salzano, James Regan, William Horobin and Jana Randow.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Ukraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Most Drone ‘Monsters’ Downed

    (Bloomberg) -- Ukraine has downed 23 out of more than 30 Iranian Shahed drones launched by Russia in the past two days, according to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy who called them “metal monsters.” Ukrainian forces also shot down a Kh-59 cruise missile, two Ka-52 attack helicopters and another Su-25 fighter jet during the same period.Most Read from BloombergTwitter CEO Among Top Executives Departing as Musk Takes OverTesla Engineers Visit Twitter Office to Review Code for MuskMark Zuckerberg’s We

  • Shanghai Lockdown Scars US Firms’ Confidence, Survey Shows

    (Bloomberg) -- A grueling months-long Covid lockdown in Shanghai has shaken the confidence of American firms in China, who cite impending risks of shutdowns, travel curbs and supply chain disruptions for diverting investments.Most Read from BloombergTwitter CEO Among Top Executives Departing as Musk Takes OverTesla Engineers Visit Twitter Office to Review Code for MuskMark Zuckerberg’s Wealth Wipeout Hits $100 Billion as Meta Misses AgainMasked Poll Watchers Are Showing Up at Voting Sites With H

  • OPEC expected to stick to view of long-term oil demand rise

    OPEC's view that world oil demand will keep rising for longer than many other forecasters predict is not expected to change much in its forthcoming major report, despite the growing role of renewables and electric cars, two OPEC sources said. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries is scheduled to update its long-term oil demand forecasts in its 2022 World Oil Outlook on Oct. 31. Another decade or more of oil demand growth would be a boost for producers and OPEC, whose 13 members depend on oil income, and would highlight the need for continued investment in new oil supplies.

  • Trump Envoy Job Came With $200 Million Benefit, Barrack Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Tom Barrack testified that he likely would’ve “made or saved” more than $200 million if he’d had to divest his financial holdings to join his longtime friend Donald Trump’s administration as an ambassador or special envoy.Most Read from BloombergMark Zuckerberg’s Wealth Wipeout Hits $100 Billion as Meta Misses AgainNew Covid Boosters Aren’t Better Than Old Ones, Study FindsMusk Tells Twitter Staff He Doesn’t Plan to Cut 75% Of JobsUS Warns South African Economic Hub May Be Terror

  • Boston’s Jaylen Brown reacts to his high school mixtape

    The Georgia native was a top recruit in high school for a reason.

  • Amazon, Intel Pressed to Slash Costs After Years of Bulking Up

    (Bloomberg) -- Tech giants like Amazon.com Inc., Meta Platforms Inc. and Intel Corp., which have long touted their ambitious growth plans, are now being judged by a different measure: how quickly they can make cuts.Most Read from BloombergTwitter CEO Among Top Executives Departing as Musk Takes OverTesla Engineers Visit Twitter Office to Review Code for MuskMark Zuckerberg’s Wealth Wipeout Hits $100 Billion as Meta Misses AgainMasked Poll Watchers Are Showing Up at Voting Sites With Handguns and

  • Meta is in trouble

    A day after weighing in with its third-quarter earnings report, Meta is flailing. The company formerly known as Facebook was in trouble Thursday after uninspiring numbers and an apparent lack of faith in Mark Zuckerberg's metaverse vision sent its shares plunging by 25%. At the time of writing, Meta was trading around $98, down from $130 on Wednesday.

  • Y'all really made Mark Zuckerberg defend himself to investors because of your memes

    On today's quarterly earnings call, Meta founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg was on the defensive when it comes to the company's investment in the metaverse. Once again, the company lost more than $3 billion dollars to its Reality Labs division this quarter, and Meta's net income took a big hit. Since rebranding from Facebook to Meta, Zuckerberg's company has gotten a lot of flack for its complete nosedive into the metaverse.

  • Kari Lake Is Lifting The GOP Ticket In Arizona As Democrats Watch Terrified

    Republican Kari Lake and Democrat Katie Hobbs are running two entirely different campaigns for governor — and one seems to be more effective.

  • China Pours Cash Into System to Soothe Markets, Ease Tax Funding

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s central bank pumped cash into the banking system this week to meet an increased demand to fund tax payments and also boost bruised sentiment in the aftermath of the party congress.Most Read from BloombergTwitter CEO Among Top Executives Departing as Musk Takes OverTesla Engineers Visit Twitter Office to Review Code for MuskMark Zuckerberg’s Wealth Wipeout Hits $100 Billion as Meta Misses AgainMasked Poll Watchers Are Showing Up at Voting Sites With Handguns and Kevlar Vest

  • Twitter Reacts to Mark Zuckerberg's $100 Billion Net Worth Loss

    The Meta CEO is certainly not the only billionaire to lose money this year, but he has coughed up the most.

  • Stocks trending after hours: Apple, Amazon, Intel, and more

    Apple, Amazon, and Intel are among the top trending stocks in extended trading Thursday, October 27, 2022.

  • Lights maker Signify cuts annual outlook on lower consumer demand, China woes

    "We have shifted gears to adapt the company to a structurally weaker external environment in the coming quarters, when current headwinds and volatility are likely to persist," Chief Executive Officer Eric Rondolat said in a statement, adding that Signify would focus on controlling costs and cash flow. The Dutch group said it now expects adjusted earnings before interest, taxes and amortisation (EBITA) margins and free cash flow to be at the lower end of its guidance. Comparable sales growth will be between 2% and 3% for 2022, down from previous guidance of 3-6%, it added.

  • Japan’s Kishida Spends Big to Ease Inflation, Popularity Woes

    (Bloomberg) -- Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida ordered an extra budget of 29.1 trillion yen ($199 billion) to fund an economic stimulus package aimed at both easing the impact of rising prices and boosting growth, as he seeks to shore up sliding support for his year-old government.Most Read from BloombergTwitter CEO Among Top Executives Departing as Musk Takes OverTesla Engineers Visit Twitter Office to Review Code for MuskMark Zuckerberg’s Wealth Wipeout Hits $100 Billion as Meta Misses A

  • France's Safran raises 2022 revenue and cashflow targets

    French jet engine maker and aerospace supplier Safran on Friday raised its full-year revenue and free cashflow forecasts after posting a 29.9% rise in third-quarter revenues buoyed by a strong dollar. Chief Executive Olivier Andries said the improved outlook reflected currencies and "confidence in our ability to deliver," striking a contrasting note to Boeing which on Wednesday had said engines were its main output constraint. Safran co-produces engines for the Boeing 737 with General Electric through their CFM venture, which also competes with Pratt & Whitney to power the Airbus A320.

  • Lindsey Graham says there are 'gonna be people jumping off bridges in San Francisco by the thousands' if Jim Jordan becomes chair of the House Judiciary Committee

    Graham made the remark during a raucous speech before a group of Republicans in Lima, Ohio, where he also made fun of Rep. Jerry Nadler's weight.

  • A prosecutor in the Trump Org trial says if they excused every juror who disliked Trump 'we wouldn't be able to get a jury at all'

    "This is not about Donald Trump," but about his business, a lead prosecutor in the high-profile case said in a Manhattan courtroom on Thursday.

  • Arnold Schwarzenegger Responds To Ex-Trump Official’s Taunt With An Embarrassing Reminder

    The GOP former California governor hit back at Jeffrey Clark with an old photograph — and a sarcastic message.

  • Barrack testifies he told Trump to use Khashoggi murder to end Qatar blockade

    Tom Barrack, a onetime fundraiser for Donald Trump, testified on Thursday at his trial on charges of being an illegal foreign agent that he urged the then-president to use the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi as a "lever" to get the kingdom to end a blockade on Qatar. The testimony from Barrack that he pushed for Qatar's interests could undermine charges by federal prosecutors in Brooklyn that he acted as an agent of the United Arab Emirates - one of the countries that implemented the blockade - without informing the U.S. attorney general, as required by law. Barrack, 75, is not charged with acting as a Saudi agent, but the country is close with the UAE.

  • Security Service of Ukraine infiltrated FSB to catch mole, says acting SSU head

    VALENTYNA ROMANENKO - THURSDAY, 27 OCTOBER 2022, 10:15 The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has irrefutable evidence that Colonel Oleh Kulinich, the former head of the Crimean Central Office of the SSU, was working for the Russian Federation.