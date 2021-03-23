French hauliers arriving in Britain face Covid tests to fight variants threat

Freight lorries are parked at a truck stop off the M20 - Justin Tallis/AFP

Coronavirus Article Bar with counter

French hauliers arriving in the UK face Covid tests under plans being considered by ministers to combat the spread of virus variants from across the Channel, according to industry sources.

The Government plans to use testing sites around Dover – already being used for hauliers leaving the UK – to help minimise any risk of the South African variant in France reaching the UK, the sources have told The Telegraph.

It will provide the Government with an immediate alert if the variant turns up in any drivers, as ministers consider whether to put France on the travel ban "red" list, which would require other arrivals from the country to quarantine in hotels.

Boris Johnson is under mounting pressure from his scientific advisers to introduce tougher border controls, it was reported on Tuesday night. Data presented to ministers shows the South African and Brazilian variants, which are more resistant to vaccines, now account for 40 per cent of new cases in some parts of France.

It came as Mr Johnson brought forward his announcement on the UK's plans for resuming foreign travel from April 12 to April 5 as he warned that it was still "too early" to say whether overseas holidays will be allowed.

The global travel taskforce is expected to set out the criteria for a "traffic light" system to help ministers, officials and scientists determine which countries should be placed on a "green" list with travel corridors or banned on a "red" list.

Travel and aviation industry chiefs fear few – if any – countries will be on the "green" list by May 17, the earliest date in the Prime Minister's roadmap for restarting foreign travel. On Tuesday, he warned rising cases in Europe meant "things certainly look difficult for the time being”.

Millions of households in France have been put back into lockdown as the country has been hit by a third wave of coronavirus, partly fuelled by the Kent variant. However, there are also concerns over the South African variant, said to account for up to one in 10 cases in France.

Story continues

Coronavirus France Spotlight Chart - Cases default

Local Kent MPs and councils are anxious that any new testing should avoid repeating the transport chaos at Christmas, when France demanded all hauliers be tested before they left the UK. One option could be to test only those spending more than 48 hours in the UK, according to the industry sources.

Rod McKenzie, the Road Haulage Association's policy and public affairs chief, said testing was running smoothly for the 10,000 truck drivers a day crossing the Channel into France and anticipated the test capacity was sufficient to make the addition of inbound drivers "probably not problematic"

It is thought unlikely France will be placed on a "red" list this week, but it has been added to a watch list and ministers are expected to review its status next week. Matt Hancock, the Health Secretary, on Tuesday played down claims by one of his deputies, Lord Bethell, that European countries could be placed on the list, saying ministers "had no plans to do that".

Asked when people could go on holiday abroad, Mr Johnson said: "All I can say is it's just too early to say, and my advice is to everybody to wait for the global travel task force to report.

"We've heard already that there are other European countries where the disease is now rising, so things certainly look difficult for the time being, but we will be able to say more we hope in a few days' time, I certainly hope to say more by April 5."

Prof Neil Ferguson, whose modelling led to the first UK lockdown last March, suggested that opening the borders should wait until late summer when all adults under 50 had been vaccinated.