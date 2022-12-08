French health authority advises against use of Valneva's COVID-19 vaccine

1
Jean-Stéphane Brosse and Tassilo Hummel
·1 min read

By Jean-Stéphane Brosse and Tassilo Hummel

PARIS (Reuters) - France's Haute Autorite de Sante public health body advised the government not to use Valneva's VLA2001 COVID-19 vaccine as part of its wider vaccination strategy, although two rival products should be included as booster shots.

The snub caused Valneva's shares to fall, with Valneva down by around 1% during the late morning trading session in Paris.

The HAS body recommended Sanofi and GSK's VidPrevtyn Beta and Novavax's Nuvaxovid shots to boost the vaccination of people who can not be given bivalent mRNA vaccines which shall remain the first choice, it said.

"However, the HAS does not include the use of Valneva's VLA2001 vaccine in the current primary vaccination strategy", it added.

Valneva, whose shares have been volatile in recent months, has won regulatory approval in the European Union and some other countries for its first-generation COVID-19 vaccine, but was recently forced to cut its financial guidance and slash jobs in light of low order levels.

"There are no clinical efficacy or immunological data about the current variants. Therefore, it has not been retained for the time being," Elisabeth Bouvet, president of the HAS' vaccination department, told a news conference.

(Reporting by Jean-Stephane Brosse and Tassilo Hummel; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

Recommended Stories

  • California offshore wind sale ends first day with $400 million in high bids

    (Reuters) -The United States' first sale of offshore wind development rights off the coast of California attracted more than $400 million in bids on Tuesday from companies seeking a foothold in the domestic industry's expansion to the Pacific Ocean. The auction, which will continue on Wednesday morning, is a major milestone in the Biden administration's push to put wind turbines along every U.S. coastline to help decarbonize the electricity sector and fight climate change. It puts the United States, which has lagged Europe in the development of offshore wind farms, at the forefront of the expansion of floating turbines, an emerging technology needed when ocean depths preclude the use of standard, fixed equipment.

  • Britain's health regulator backs COVID vaccine for infants from six months

    LONDON (Reuters) -Britain's health regulator on Tuesday authorised a COVID-19 vaccine for infants as young as six months, opening the door for vaccinating the country's youngest children once the UK's Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) agrees. The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) authorised the vaccine - made by Pfizer and BioNTech - for children aged six months to four years old, after it was deemed safe and effective based on an ongoing clinical trial involving 4,526 participants. Whether the vaccine is eventually deployed in this age group depends on a recommendation from the JCVI, which advises UK health departments on which shots should be used as part of the national vaccination programme.

  • Inflation miss puts central bankers on back foot

    Thomas Barkin, Richmond Federal Reserve President, was poring over the latest inflation-related data one morning this June after breakfast with bank interns when he saw an alarming sign. Barkin said the data, which triggered a U.S. bond market sell-off, prompted him in a call with Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell to give his support for a bigger interest rate increase than the one the Fed had all but promised to announce days later. "Move as fast as possible without breaking things," Barkin said in an interview last month of his message to Powell.

  • Club Q shooting suspect opened fire immediately, claimed to have been awake for days, affidavit says

    Anderson Lee Aldrich, 22, was charged with 305 criminal counts, including murder and hate crimes, in the shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs.

  • European energy firms dominate landmark California offshore wind auction

    (Reuters) -The U.S. government's first-ever sale of offshore wind development rights off the coast of California drew $757.1 million in high bids, mainly from European companies seeking a foothold in the U.S. wind-power industry's expansion to the Pacific Ocean. The auction began on Tuesday and ended Wednesday, the offshore wind industry's first chance to snag leases in waters off the U.S. West Coast. It was a milestone in the global expansion of floating wind, a fledgling technology necessary in deep waters like those off the coast of California.

  • West Deptford woman admits role in drug ring

    West Deptford woman was among 10 people charged with alleged drug activities in January 2020

  • Teen arrested in Fayetteville homicide on Treetop Drive in May

    Khailil Tyheed Johnson Tamir, 19, is charged with first-degree murder in the May 7 killing of Lee Otis Evans Jr., 18, police said.

  • Weight can pile back on if you stop using semaglutide drugs Wegovy and Ozempic, doctor warns

    Semaglutide has shown promise for the treatment of obesity, but it must be taken for life or the weight will pile back on, an expert said.

  • 4 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reaches $10K, $20K and Beyond

    When it comes to savings goals, many financial advisors recommend first focusing on building an emergency fund -- usually three to six months' worth of living expenses. But what's next after you reach...

  • Dangerous weeks ahead in L.A. County as coronavirus suddenly surges. Here is why

    Cases and hospitalizations are climbing rapidly, raising the possibility of a renewed public indoor mask mandate.

  • US pathologist falsely claims Covid-19 vaccines causing cancer

    Health authorities around the world say the benefits of the Covid-19 vaccines far outweigh the known risks, but a pathologist from the US state of Idaho claims in a series of interviews shared on social media that the shots are linked to an uptick in cancer. This is false, according to medical experts and a leading cancer treatment hospital."300% increase in cancers!!" says text over a video shared November 22, 2022 on Instagram.The clip features Ryan Cole saying: "I was the first pathologist in

  • 'What am I doing in the Democratic Party?': NY Councilman announces exit from Democratic Party to join GOP

    New York Councilman Ari Kagan made the decision to leave the Democratic Party for the GOP after claiming the party was not properly tackling the crime crisis in his state.

  • Social Security: New Bill Could Give Seniors an Extra $2,400 a Year

    Social Security recipients could get an additional $2,400 a year in benefits if a new bill recently introduced to Congress wins approval -- something seniors would no doubt welcome as surging...

  • Ukraine leader defiant as drone strikes hit Russia again

    Drones struck inside Russia’s border with Ukraine Tuesday in the second day of attacks.

  • Attacks on Russian air bases will have psychological impact- Western officials

    Attacks on airfields deep inside Russia will have struck a powerful psychological blow, senior Western officials said on Tuesday, saying it meant Moscow would have to think much more carefully about how to keep its long-range bombers safe. The Engels air base, near the city of Saratov and at least 600 km (372 miles) from the nearest Ukrainian territory, and two other airfields have been hit in the last two days by drone attacks. Ukraine has not claimed responsibility for the attacks but has celebrated them, and Russia retaliated with a "massive strike on Ukraine's military control system".

  • Twitter’s fired janitors and office beds are being investigated by San Francisco officials

    San Francisco City Attorney David Chiu said Tuesday that he will look into the loss of Twitter janitors’ jobs, which appears to be in violation of San Francisco law. The contractor that employed them is set to be replaced by another contractor that Twitter would not disclose to the union, according to Olga Miranda, president of the union local. Twitter then moved up the janitors’ last day on the job to Monday, she said.

  • As China starts dismantling 'zero-COVID' controls, fears of virus grow

    Three years into the pandemic, many in China had been itching for Beijing to start to align its rigid virus prevention measures with the rest of the world, which has largely opened up in an effort to live with the disease. Those frustrations boiled over into widespread protests last month, the biggest show of public discontent since President Xi Jinping came to power in 2012. Without saying it was a response to those protests, some cities and regions began relaxing COVID controls, in moves that heralded a nationwide loosening of the rules unveiled by the National Health Commission on Wednesday.

  • Kirstie Alley Said She Was 'Blackballed' for Her Support of Donald Trump: Inside Her Political History

    "People go, 'You're so brave.' I go, 'No, I think I'm stupid.' Because honestly, it is a real blackballing situation," Alley once said of her support for Donald Trump in an interview with Tucker Carlson

  • Rep. Paul Gosar Endorses Trump's Call To Terminate The Constitution

    Amid swift backlash, the extremist Republican then deleted his tweet.

  • The Fed is expected to raise rates once more before 2023. If you’re shopping for a new CD, you may want to hold off

    Should you invest in a CD? The Fed's recent moves have sent interest rates—and APYs—higher.