French Health Minister: COVID-19 vaccines should work against new strain of virus

French government statement on its COVID-19 vaccination strategy
PARIS (Reuters) - French Health Minister Olivier Veran told Europe 1 radio on Monday that current COVID-19 vaccines should work against a new strain of the virus, recently found in the United Kingdom.

"In theory, there is no reason to think that the vaccine should not be effective," Veran said.

Over the weekend, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson imposed an effective lockdown on more than 16 million people in England and reversed plans to ease curbs over Christmas, saying Britain was dealing with a new coronavirus strain up to 70% more transmissible than the original.

Johnson and his scientific advisors nevertheless said they believe vaccines will still be effective, and added that the new strain is not more deadly or more serious in terms of the illness caused.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

