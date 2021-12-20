French health regulator approves COVID vaccines for 5-11 year olds

COVID-19 vaccinations for vulnerable children aged 5-11, in Les Pavillons-sous-Bois
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

PARIS (Reuters) - France's Haute Autorite de Sante (HAS) health regulator on Monday approved the COVID-19 vaccine for all children aged 5-11.

"The HAS suggests that all parents who want it can have their children aged 5 to 11 years vaccinated", said Lise Alter, one of the doctors charged with the risk evaluation of new drugs.

France last week started vaccinating children with medical preconditions that require special protection and ramped up logistics to roll out vaccination of all children in the age group once the HAS approves the move.

"With the arrival of the Omicron variant, which is more contagious than the Delta variant, we can expect an increase in severe forms in children without prexisting health conditions", Alter said on Monday.

(Reporting by Tassilo Hummel; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Malaysian urban areas submerged after major flooding

    Kuala Lumpur and Balakong residents try to save items from the muddied waters outside their property, homes and cars lie submerged under flood waters and workers clear out damaged goods from a building as Malaysia battles some of its worst flooding in years. IMAGES

  • Novavax Stock Climbs as Its Covid Vaccine Recommended for EU Approval

    The two-dose protein-based vaccine, branded Nuvaxovid, is the fifth coronavirus vaccine recommended by the EU.

  • What Are The Most Common Symptoms Of The Omicron Variant Right Now?

    What's different about the new COVID strain compared to others like delta? Here's what you need to know.

  • Outgoing NIH director says 'hundreds of thousands would have died' from COVID if US hadn't listened to him

    Outgoing National Institutes of Health Director Dr. Francis Collins took aim at the makers of the 'The Great Barrington Declaration,' refusing to step down from calling them “'fringe epidemiologists' while arguing 'hundreds of thousands' would have died of COVID-19 if the country followed their advice

  • Sarah Palin gave a speech opposing vaccination, and said she would get a shot 'over my dead body'

    'I will not [get a vaccine]. I won't do it and they better not touch my kids either,' said the former Alaska governor.

  • Rabid fox attacks child and three adults, Virginia health officials say

    The four people have started rabies prevention treatments, officials said.

  • Fauci Warns Omicron Is ‘Raging Through the World’ as Sarah Palin Preaches Resistance to Vaccine Pressure

    "It'll be over my dead body that I'll have to get a shot," the former Republican vice presidential candidate said

  • Europe gives US gloomy portrait of what's to come with omicron

    As the omicron variant batters Europe with exponentially skyrocketing COVID-19 cases, public health experts warn that the U.S. could be barreling down the same path and face record waves of infections in the coming days and weeks. Due to the strain's high transmissibility, top infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci predicted omicron will be the dominant variant in the U.S. in "a few weeks" with the potential to overwhelm hospital systems...

  • A Doctor Demonstrated His Favorite Home Remedies to Treat a Sore Throat Fast

    As sore throats can be a symptom of Covid, Dr. Khalid Zalmay shared some simple advice for soothing a sore throat quickly in a new YouTube video.

  • Where Can I Buy At-Home Rapid COVID Tests, And When Should I Use One?

    Read this before you purchase a kit and test yourself for COVID-19.

  • Democratic governor: Biden needs to stop calling third dose a 'booster'

    Colorado Gov. Jared Polis (D) on Sunday called on President Biden to stop calling the third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine a "booster" because of recent data that shows that a third jab is needed to adequately protect against the new omicron variant.Asked by host Chuck Todd on NBC's "Meet the Press" what he would urge Biden to tell the American people during his omicron-focused speech slated for Tuesday, Polis said he would urge Biden to reference...

  • Fauci: Record coronavirus deaths in US from omicron likely

    President Biden's chief medical adviser, Anthony Fauci, said on Sunday that it is likely the United States will see record numbers of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths as the omicron variant spreads.During an interview on "State of the Union," CNN's Jake Tapper asked Fauci where the pandemic is headed."Do you expect new record high numbers for cases? And what about hospitalizations and deaths?" Tapper asked."Yes, well, unfortunately,...

  • Virus Expert Just Warned of "Viral Blizzard" Coming Here

    Just like they did in South Africa weeks ago, cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 seem to be skyrocketing in certain areas of the U.S. At the same time, the virus has taken hold in dozens of countries worldwide. How worried should we be? Scientists are racing to make determinations from limited data. "It is so difficult at this point to actually know what to tell you, because [data] is coming out so rapidly," said Dr. Michael Osterholm, an epidemiologist and director of the Center for Infec

  • 25 Ways to Not Look Older After 50, Say Experts

    Regardless of gender, genetics, or current health and wellness status, it's a given fact that our bodies change in our 50s. Even Superman got old. While you might not be able to stop the aging process—mother nature is in control, after all—you can certainly slow it down. The first step to get in front of the inevitable changes is to learn about them. Eat This, Not That! Health asked the top physicians and health and fitness experts in the country to explain all the ways our bodies change as we h

  • Omicron may sideline two leading drugs against COVID-19

    As strained U.S. hospitals brace for a new surge of COVID-19 cases caused by the fast-spreading omicron variant, doctors are warning of yet another challenge: the two standard drugs they’ve used to fight infections are unlikely to work against the new strain. For more than a year antibody drugs from Regeneron and Eli Lilly have been the go-to treatments for early COVID-19, thanks to their ability to head off severe disease and keep patients out of the hospital. A third antibody from British drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline appears to be the best positioned to fight omicron.

  • Letters to the Editor: Omicron will mutate into something worse without a national vaccine mandate

    Omicron is spreading fast, and shot uptake is too slow. A doctor says our best chance at preventing a worse variant is by passing a real vaccine mandate.

  • A Woman Went Viral on TikTok After a Baby Was Discovered Growing Inside Her Liver

    A woman has gone viral on TikTok after doctors discovered a fetus was growing inside her liver in a highly unusual case of ectopic pregnancy.

  • Fauci: We did not anticipate extent of omicron's mutations

    President Biden's chief medical adviser, Anthony Fauci, said on Sunday that while officials anticipated new coronavirus variants, they did not anticipate the extent of omicron's mutations."We definitely saw variants coming. I think ... what was not anticipated was the extent of the mutations in the amino acid substitutions in omicron, which is really unprecedented," Fauci told CNN's Jake Tapper on "State of the Union.""It kind of came out of...

  • The CDC has over-counted the number of people who are partially vaccinated by regularly including second doses and boosters as first jabs, report says

    "We don't have any faith in the numbers on the CDC website, and we never refer to them," a Philadelphia official told Bloomberg.

  • New Zealand links 26-year-old man's death to Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

    SYDNEY (Reuters) -New Zealand authorities on Monday said they had linked a 26-year-old man's death to Pfizer Inc's COVID-19 vaccine after the person suffered myocarditis, a rare inflammation of the heart muscle, after taking his first dose. The death is New Zealand's second linked to a known but rare side effect from the vaccine after health authorities in August reported a woman had died after taking her doses. "With the current available information, the board has considered that the myocarditis was probably due to vaccination in this individual," a COVID-19 Vaccine Independent Safety Monitoring Board said in a statement.