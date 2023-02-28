French Inflation Hits Record, Heaping Pressure on ECB and Macron

(Bloomberg) -- French inflation accelerated to a record in February, increasing pressure on the European Central Bank to deliver more interest-rate hikes and raising political risks for President Emmanuel Macron over the rising cost of living.

Consumer prices jumped 7.2% from a year ago, up from 7% in January. Food and services costs were behind the advance, which exceeded the median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of analysts.

The stronger reading from the euro zone’s No. 2 economy will cement the half-point rate increase the ECB is planning for March and bolster those officials who say more big moves are needed beyond that to get inflation under control.

Policymakers will pore over data from across the continent this week, with stubborn underlying price pressures their current focus, even as the headline number for the 20-nation bloc retreats. Euro-area figures are due Thursday, with economists predicting a pullback to 8.3% from 8.6%.

In France, central bank Governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau reckons inflation is near its peak. After March’s likely 50 basis-point rate increase, there’ll be less “urgency” for the ECB to act, he said this month.

The biggest price spike in a generation is becoming an increasingly difficult challenge for Macron, who’s already facing mass protests over his plans to overhaul pensions.

While his government spent vast sums containing last year’s initial energy-price shock, stresses on public finances have forced it to wind back some support. At the same time, inflation is spreading to goods and services where the state can less easily intervene.

Food costs are a particular concern and may be further stoked after annual negotiations between suppliers and distributors. French statistics agency Insee has also forecast that its gauge of underlying inflation — which includes non-fresh food items but not energy — will overtake headline measures and stand at 5.7% in June.

Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire has said March will not be as difficult as feared for French consumers but still urged distributors to find new ways of keeping prices in check. The state is working on a so-called “an anti-inflation basket” that officials say would act as a standardized index for consumers to compare price increases for everyday goods at different retailers.

“Between now and the summer, inflation should start to decline in our country,” Le Maire said on BFM TV last week. “It’s long, it’s difficult for our citizens and we are protecting them.”

--With assistance from Joel Rinneby and Ainhoa Goyeneche.

